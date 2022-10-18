Read full article on original website
bladenonline.com
Update on Elwell Ferry and Highway 53 from NCDOT
BladenOnline received some questions about the North Carolina Department of Transportation projects. Andrew Barksdale, NCDOT Public Relations Officer for Divisions 2, 4 and 6, gave answers to the questions. Question – Why did the Elwell Ferry close after it just reopened?. Barksdale answered, “We discovered this week the employee...
thisisraleigh.com
Unforgettable Date Experience in Johnston County, NC (40-mins from Raleigh)
Are you looking for unique date ideas with your special person? And are you growing tired of the same old options in the Raleigh area and looking for new experiences close by? Allow us to introduce you to Johnston County. Whether it’s daytime or nighttime dates, Craig and I are...
Vehicle fire closes I-74 near Maxton in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 74 near Maxton in Robeson County was closed late Tuesday morning after a vehicle caught on fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened at about 11:53 a.m. and the road was closed near Highway 74 Business, NCDOT said. No additional information was […]
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)
Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
jocoreport.com
I-95 Reopens Following Three Vehicle Accident
BENSON – A three vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near Benson just after 7:00am Saturday caused major traffic delays. The collision involved a tractor trailer, passenger car, and work van. The semi trailer came to rest on a concrete barrier in a work zone. The driver of the tractor...
Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 2 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County in which one of the vehicles overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said “extrication operations” were needed after crews were dispatched at 7:59 a.m. Thursday to the crash in the area of Highway […]
WECT
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Sushio O, Carolina Ale House and Mi Casita
5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, Carolina Ale House on Walnut Street in Cary and Mi Casita on North Bragg Boulevard in Spring Lake. 5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh,...
wpde.com
1 killed after car hits train in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into an Amtrak train on Railroad Street at East Main Street in the Rowland community of Robeson County, according to Lt. Steven Collins with the Rowland Police Department. Collins said they’re not able to...
bladenonline.com
Lumber River Council of Governments Celebrates 50 Years of Regional Excellence
On October 20, 2022, the Lumber River Council of Governments (LRCOG) celebrated 50 years of regional excellence and recognized individuals who have generously given their time and energy towards the work of the LRCOG. Robert Conoly, LRCOG Board of Directors Chairman, presided over the event. The evening began with a...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Headlines … 50 Years Ago
• A new Miss Bladenboro, Rita Skinner, was crowned during a ceremony in Bladenboro. • Charles Dunn of the North Carolina SBI was speaking in Elizabethtown on the growing problem of drugs in southeastern North Carolina. • The Clarkton Tobacco Festival was going on with co-chairmen Ronnie Tart, president of...
bladenonline.com
Cars, Coffee, and Croissants at Cape Fear Farmers Market
This Saturday, October 22 the Elizabethtown Chamber of Commerce wants you to join them at the Cape Fear Farmers Market in Elizabethtown to show off your classic cars or bike while enjoying a cup of coffee and a croissant or two. This event has been happening on the fourth Saturday...
Chadbourn high school designated historic property
CHADBOURN, N.C. — Westside High School in Chadbourn, Columbus County, was designated as a historic property on Oct. 18. &ldqu
WECT
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
1-year-old hit, killed while crossing road in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A one-year-old child died after being hit by a car in Robeson County. Troopers were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Faith Road near Saint Anna Road in the Pembroke area, according to a report on WMBF News. Investigators said the one-year-old left a...
WECT
Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
wfxb.com
The Identity Of The Pedestrian Killed In Green Sea Has Been Released
The identity has been released of a pedestrian who was killed in a hit and run incident early Wednesday morning. The fatal collision occurred on Highway 410 near Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling West on SC 410 when it struck the victim. The coroner...
bladenonline.com
Ag’em Up Days
Ag’em Up Days, a two day Agricultural Field Day Adventure for Bladen County 3rd graders, was held on October 11th and 12th, 2022 at Bladen County Community College. This year Bladen County Cooperative Extension, Bladen County Farm Bureau, Cape Fear Farm Credit, Bladen Community College, Four County Electric, Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District, Farm Service Agency, Smithfield Hog Production, Prestage Farms, Bladen County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, Representative William and Mrs. Brenda Brisson, Southeast Farm Equipment, Bladen County Livestock Association, West Bladen High School FFA, Bladenboro Middle School FFA and the Bladen County Board of Education worked together to create this annual opportunity to bring the School to the Farm, demonstrating the importance of agriculture to the students.
North Carolina men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
Several pounds of the fentanyl in the bust was hidden in a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal box and a yellow Igloo cooler.
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Fayetteville; 1 caused a crash on a main road
One deadly shooting led to a crash overnight. A different shooting took place north of Fayetteville State University.
