ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
bladenonline.com

Update on Elwell Ferry and Highway 53 from NCDOT

BladenOnline received some questions about the North Carolina Department of Transportation projects. Andrew Barksdale, NCDOT Public Relations Officer for Divisions 2, 4 and 6, gave answers to the questions. Question – Why did the Elwell Ferry close after it just reopened?. Barksdale answered, “We discovered this week the employee...
WBTW News13

Vehicle fire closes I-74 near Maxton in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 74 near Maxton in Robeson County was closed late Tuesday morning after a vehicle caught on fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened at about 11:53 a.m. and the road was closed near Highway 74 Business, NCDOT said. No additional information was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)

Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

I-95 Reopens Following Three Vehicle Accident

BENSON – A three vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near Benson just after 7:00am Saturday caused major traffic delays. The collision involved a tractor trailer, passenger car, and work van. The semi trailer came to rest on a concrete barrier in a work zone. The driver of the tractor...
BENSON, NC
WBTW News13

Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 2 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County in which one of the vehicles overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said “extrication operations” were needed after crews were dispatched at 7:59 a.m. Thursday to the crash in the area of Highway […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Sushio O, Carolina Ale House and Mi Casita

5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, Carolina Ale House on Walnut Street in Cary and Mi Casita on North Bragg Boulevard in Spring Lake. 5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh,...
SPRING LAKE, NC
wpde.com

1 killed after car hits train in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into an Amtrak train on Railroad Street at East Main Street in the Rowland community of Robeson County, according to Lt. Steven Collins with the Rowland Police Department. Collins said they’re not able to...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Headlines … 50 Years Ago

• A new Miss Bladenboro, Rita Skinner, was crowned during a ceremony in Bladenboro. • Charles Dunn of the North Carolina SBI was speaking in Elizabethtown on the growing problem of drugs in southeastern North Carolina. • The Clarkton Tobacco Festival was going on with co-chairmen Ronnie Tart, president of...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Cars, Coffee, and Croissants at Cape Fear Farmers Market

This Saturday, October 22 the Elizabethtown Chamber of Commerce wants you to join them at the Cape Fear Farmers Market in Elizabethtown to show off your classic cars or bike while enjoying a cup of coffee and a croissant or two. This event has been happening on the fourth Saturday...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Ag’em Up Days

Ag’em Up Days, a two day Agricultural Field Day Adventure for Bladen County 3rd graders, was held on October 11th and 12th, 2022 at Bladen County Community College. This year Bladen County Cooperative Extension, Bladen County Farm Bureau, Cape Fear Farm Credit, Bladen Community College, Four County Electric, Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District, Farm Service Agency, Smithfield Hog Production, Prestage Farms, Bladen County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, Representative William and Mrs. Brenda Brisson, Southeast Farm Equipment, Bladen County Livestock Association, West Bladen High School FFA, Bladenboro Middle School FFA and the Bladen County Board of Education worked together to create this annual opportunity to bring the School to the Farm, demonstrating the importance of agriculture to the students.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy