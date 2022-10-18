ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oregon reveals further sports betting growth in September

Sports betting revenue and handle in Oregon both increased year-on-year in September, while the US state also reported month-on-month growth across the market. Player spending for the month amounted to $39.3m, up 57.2% from $25.0m in September 2021 and also 39.4% higher than the $28.2 wagered by consumers in August of this year.
Great Canadian to launch sportsbooks at its casinos with Kambi deal

Land-based gaming and entertainment company Great Canadian Entertainment is set to launch sports betting at its venues, thanks to a new deal with Kambi. As part of the deal, Kambi will provide its retail sportsbook product to ten of Great Canadian Entertainment’s Ontario-based casinos. This includes Kambi’s sportsbook solution,...
Slow burn: What’s the hold-up with online casino?

With online casino legal in a measly seven states while sports betting continues to sweep the nation, why is it the former seems to have stalled? ZAK THOMAS-AKOO investigates. You might say that when American regulatory law dies it comes back stronger. Efforts to expand gaming have been disrupted and divided by the Wire Act, chopped and changed by mood-swings in the Department of Justice and the White House, and faced interference from the courts—yet as far as gambling is concerned, the tides of history have generally pointed in the direction of continued liberalization.
Louisiana online sports betting handle climbs again in September

Consumer spending on internet sports betting in Louisiana jumped 51.4% month-on-month to $170.0m in September, while the state also reported an increase in revenue. Monthly handle was comfortably higher than the $112.1m spent by players in August and the highest amount wagered in a single month since $186.0m was bet in April.
