With online casino legal in a measly seven states while sports betting continues to sweep the nation, why is it the former seems to have stalled? ZAK THOMAS-AKOO investigates. You might say that when American regulatory law dies it comes back stronger. Efforts to expand gaming have been disrupted and divided by the Wire Act, chopped and changed by mood-swings in the Department of Justice and the White House, and faced interference from the courts—yet as far as gambling is concerned, the tides of history have generally pointed in the direction of continued liberalization.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO