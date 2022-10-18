Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Good Times serves up ‘traditional American comfort food with a modern twist’ on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion
The dishes we sampled varied between fine and quite delicious — and portions are generous
Jason Carr created a new dog that’s on American Coney Island’s secret menu
Classic coneys, we’re talking Detroit style with the steamed bun, snappy dog, chili, mustard, and onion - are fantastic! However, sometimes it is fun to shake things up, and that’s what Jason Carr did. He visited with his friend Grace Keros, the owner of American Coney Island in...
A New Dive Bar Is Coming to Former Casey’s Pub in Corktown
It looks as though the long shuttered Casey’s Pub at 1830 Michigan Ave. will soon be reactivated as “a shot & a beer kinda place.”. Dave Kwiatkowski of the Detroit Optimist Society has his sights set on opening another bar, Last Chance Detroit, situated in the former Casey’s Pub space. Details about the new spot were scarce Wednesday, October 18, however, an Instagram account attached to the restaurateur’s name launched sometime last week, describing the forthcoming bar as “a shot & a beer kinda place. Your dad’s 70’s hangout.”
Booty Pumpkin Painting In Detroit
Hey guys! Paint your butt to look like a Halloween Pumpkin!. Detroit artist Malissa is painting people’s butts to resemble Halloween pumpkins. Wait…that’s right. You read that right. It’s only $25 per booty. Only in Detroit. For two days ONLY (Oct 30th and 31st) an artist named...
Spot these humorous skeletons all over the downtown of this local city
Northville – Halloween is officially 12 days away, and many people have already set out their carved pumpkins and maybe even covered their trees in cobwebs. Well in downtown Northville, it is all about the skeletons. For the past 11 years, Northville’s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods have been swarming...
Michigan-based craft distillery plans tasting room in downtown Plymouth
The vacant storefront that formerly housed a long-running pharmacy in downtown Plymouth is on the verge of new life. Plans are in place to bring a new spirits tasting room to the building that formerly housed Wiltse's Community Pharmacy at 330 Main St. The tasting room, ran by new Michigan company Highline Spirits, would serve the spirits distilled elsewhere, giving customers a chance to try them out before potentially buying a bottle to take home.
4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?
You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
The Peterboro Is Back Under (Sort of) New Ownership
The casual Chinese American restaurant and bar the Peterboro is returning. The eatery closed its doors on July 22 to undergo renovations and an ownership transfer. Taking over is a familiar face. According to former operator Dave Kwiatkowski of the Detroit Optimist Society, Charles Inchaustegui — who had served as managing partner when the restaurant first opened its doors in 2016 — has taken over ownership of the restaurant.
Rochester Hills woman creates allergy-friendly snack line after struggling to find safe foods
ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Rochester Hills woman's health issues made it hard to find foods she could have at the grocery store, so she turned to her kitchen. "I was just always bloated, fatigued, my skin was bad, and I just knew it wasn’t normal," Renee Sorgi said. "I can remember having stomach aches as a kid all the time and I just thought it was normal because as a kid you don’t know what’s normal and not normal."
LINCOLN PARK’S NEW PIZZA POLICY
On Sept. 2, 2022, an announcement was sent out for teachers to read regarding a new policy for school lunches. As it turned out, a newly returned lunch item, pizza, would be served later during lunches in order to hinder anyone intending to steal it. The announcement is as follows:...
Metro Detroit’s Eloise Asylum rises from the dead as world-class haunted attraction
The long-abandoned psychiatric hospital has a sordid history, but those behind the multimillion-dollar development say they, too, just want to help people
Galata Sweets brings one-of-a-kind Turkish food experience to downtown west Dearborn
DEARBORN — Galata Sweets, a new cafe, bakery and breakfast spot, is set to leave its mark on Dearborn’s vibrant food scene. Located in downtown west Dearborn just south of Michigan Avenue on Mason Street, Gelata is not the only Turkish food or cafe experience in Michigan, but will be the first in the state to provide Turkish cafe, bakery, breakfast and late night dine-in all in one building, adorned with the sights of beloved Istanbul restaurants.
The Beat Lounge: Detroit MUA’s New Lounge Keeps You Slayed
The Beat Lounge specializes in all-occasion makeup looks, including bridal makeovers and more. It doesn’t take long to figure out where Moriah Mierre Martin’s passions lie. As a 32-year-old Detroit owner and CEO of The Beat Lounge in Ferndale, Martin is a self-taught makeup aficionado who carved her...
‘Do I put gas in the car to go to work? Or do I buy bread and milk?’: Metro Detroit pantry helps feed thousands
RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – Every Wednesday morning for the past two and half years, Tarence Wheeler is outside of Ann Visger Elementary School in River Rouge with his mobile food pantry, “Pantry of Hope.”. Wheeler spearheaded this initiative after seeing the needs of entire families during the pandemic...
Detroit-inspired Two 18 Air Jordans to be released online Friday
After an hours-long line during the in-store release on Friday, the Two 18 Air Jordans will be released across the country online this week.
Money-losing WeWork to close Midtown Detroit location
Coworking and office space operator WeWork is vacating one of its Detroit sites as it continues to face significant losses each financial quarter. A WeWork representative confirmed Tuesday that the company's location at 6001 Cass Ave. in Midtown, where it leases 91,000 square feet, will permanently close by Nov. 10. ...
Tourist in your town: Northville
From babbling brooks, to a bustling downtown, the city of Northville has a certain charm and uniqueness. The city is also the setting of a growing trend. “We were one of the first communities to apply for the social district license, and now there are over 96 communities that have a social district,” Lori Ward, Executive Director of Northville’s Downtown Development Authority told Live in the D’s April Morton. Ward says the social district, called The Twist, allows visitors to walk around a closed-off pedestrian-only area in downtown Northville with alcoholic drinks. There are 18 restaurants within the Social District, and Ward says that number is growing. Visitors to Downtown Northville can also enjoy shopping from unique, one-of-a-kind stores including clothing and home décor. For those who would like to learn about the city’s history, the Mill Race Historical Village is a great place to visit. April Morton took a tour of Northville and found some jewels. Click the video above to learn more about Northville.
