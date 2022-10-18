ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Love Is Blind’s Nick Thompson Confirms He and Danielle Ruhl Aren’t Speaking After Social Media Digs: ‘Hurt People Hurt People’

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oqt1U_0idkRRbk00

A clean break. Love Is Blind season 2 alum Nick Thompson detailed where he stands with estranged wife Danielle Ruhl amid their split — and it sounds like things have definitely been better.

Everything Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Said About Their Split

Read article

"We're still going through it," the "Conversations" podcast host, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 17. "I'm doing OK. I'm not gonna lie and say, 'Oh, it's easy,' or, 'I'm doing great,' but I'm doing OK. Losing a relationship that was so meaningful and with someone that you deeply love and care for is never gonna be easy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i34Wd_0idkRRbk00
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign graduate, 29, filed for divorce from the marketing pro in August, two months after celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The estranged duo have since made headlines for their social media activity, which Thompson said is a big part of why they're not currently speaking.

"For my own mental health and healing, I had to create a boundary with her that I'm not engaging anymore," the Netflix personality told Us on Monday. "I'm choosing to leave the past behind me and focus on all the stuff I have going on. I don't wanna live in the past. I don't want to be in any kind of position where I'm having to defend myself."

'Love Is Blind’ Couples: Who Is Still Together and Who Broke Up?

Read article

Ruhl recently posted a cryptic Instagram message about not letting a partner make you feel "inadequate." She didn't specify who her post was about, but Thompson said he felt like it was meant as a dig at him.

"The sad thing about all of this is that there wasn't a catastrophic event [that caused the split]," Thompson told Us . We just weren't compatible. I know in my heart that I did absolutely the best I possibly could in that relationship, and I gave it everything that I had. ... I think it's unfortunate that you have to disparage or stay stuck in this place."

Earlier this month, Ruhl said she heard that her estranged husband was planning to do an Instagram Live to "talk s–t" about her and other female Love Is Blind contestants, but he told Us that wasn't the case.

"I know that hurt people hurt people, and I know that this is really hard," he explained. "My heart hurts when I see that stuff, because I don't know who said I was gonna do an Instagram. If you follow me on social media, I don't talk about the show. I don't talk about the cast. All I'm talking about is things that matter to me and my journey, because I hope that maybe someone can learn something from it, or I can help someone in their moment by seeing me go through mine."

Pods Up! Meet the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Cast: Photos

Read article

One month after Ruhl filed for divorce, Thompson told his Instagram followers that he was "working through my own mental and emotional challenges to overcome feelings of anxiety and depression." He noted that the weeks following the split were "especially challenging" for him. "Like many of us going through a loss or life-altering event, we experience cycles of grief while we navigate our emotions,” he wrote. "Most importantly, I’ve learned it’s OK to not be OK and that staying true to myself is essential to find my way forward.”

As for how he's feeling now, Thompson told Us that "some days are better than others," but he's not yet ready to start pursuing a new romance. "Dating seems like the furthest possible thing from my mind right now," he explained. "I honestly don't even know where to start. I think it's something that I'm just gonna keep moving forward and then let it come to me when the time is right."

Season 3 of Love Is Blind premieres on Netflix Wednesday, October 19.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shows Off Children Taylor & Brayden After Vowing To Keep Son Hudson Off Social Media Amid Custody Battle With Ant Anstead

Christina Hall has had enough of her ex-husband's accusations. Following a nasty public back-and-forth between Hall and Ant Anstead over whether the mother-of-three is exploiting their son, Hudson, on social media, she has agreed to keep him offline.However, seemingly proving a point, Hall offered a glimpse of sweet weekend moments with her other two kiddos she shares with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. BREAK OUT THE BACKPACKS! SEE CUTE PHOTOS OF STARS' KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOLShortly before addressing the drama with Anstead, Hall shared an adorable snap to her Instagram Story of her daughter, Taylor, 12, and son Brayden,...
Distractify

What Kind of Doctor Is 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Kira Mengistu?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Although Dr. Kira Mengistu was unable to remedy her love life by competing for Clayton Echard’s heart on The Bachelor Season 26, the doctor has decided on a new course of action — Bachelor in Paradise.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’

Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Scary Mommy

Is Your Mom A Narcissist? Are You? 50 Things Narcissistic Mothers Say

We all have a little bit of a narcissist within us. Wait, what? Yes, we all have a certain level of preoccupation with ourselves that drives our behavior. And like most human characteristics, narcissistic traits are developed usually at a very young age. So, it’s no surprise that many of us have narcissistic mothers (or fathers for that matter) — leaving us worried if we too are unconsciously exhibiting narcissistic behavior towards our own children.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

229K+
Followers
23K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy