One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the "Coziest in America"
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
14news.com
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Walls are up for the latest inclusion to The Promenade in Evansville. Louis Pointe is under construction at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road. Five of the eight occupants have been announced. Eyemart Express, Heritage Federal, HOTWORX, Nothing Bundt Cakes and StretchLab will move in once construction is complete.
Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend
All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
Evansville, Indiana's First Vegan Restaurant is Set to Close Forever in One Week
Cauliflower can be turned into just about anything. You know, like rice, pasta, or pizza crust. Unfortunately, it cannot be turned into money. Flourish Plant-Based Eatery opened on Evansville's West Side a couple of years ago. In July of 2022, Kelsey and Jake Smith became the new owners, but they have encountered increasing food costs and some other issues that came with the business.
13 Evansville, Indiana Community Leaders will Spend 48 Hours Living on the Street
Next month thirteen community leaders are going to literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. Each person will be given a backstory and will be given challenges much like people that live on the streets of Evansville face every day. What is Aurora?
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s
Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
Kentucky Mom Encourages Other Women to Squash Their Fears of Mammograms
October is National Breast Cancer Month. It is a great time to remind everyone about early detection and getting checked. Today is National Mammography Day. Let's Do This. I remember it like it was yesterday, April of 2020 I was giving myself a monthly breast exam and noticed a lump that I had never felt before. It was tender to touch and stuck out to me that it definitely shouldn't be there. We have a family history of breast cancer and in the back of my mind I don't necessarily worry but I think what if I don't check and something happens and it's too late? I am not just taking care of myself but of my family.
Raw video of the blaze at Morton's Warehouse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – WTWO’s Nexstar sister station WEHT was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire Monday morning. Early Monday, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now […]
roadtirement.com
Chief Tecumseh statue
It is always fun when travelling to come across an interesting attraction. We found this striking likeness of the famous Chief Tecumseh near the Wabash River levee in Vincennes, Indiana. The statue is the creation of Peter “Wolf” Toth, a Hungarian artist, and is the most recent addition (the 74th) to the “The Trail of Whispering Giants” series of statues scattered across the country.
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are Finally Back in Evasnville Area
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are officially back!. Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Little Debbie never really tells us when they will be available, but we know they come out sometime after Halloween. However, this year, they are out a little earlier...so it's only fitting that I share this video:
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Granted Evansville Recruiting Adventure Seekers In Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois to go 'OVER THE EDGE'
If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 29, 2023. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event back to the community.
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the West Side Nut Club say the winners of this year’s half pot has come forward. The winners want to be anonymous, but officials say they are two brothers from Evansville. They say they are hard working folks who have made the Fall Festival parade a family tradition.
hancockclarion.com
Seriously injured survivors; Charles and Joanne Duncan, and granddaughter, Brooklyn Conkright
It has been just over a year since Charles & Joanne Duncan and their granddaughter, Brooklyn Conkright, were seriously injured in a wreck on Thursday afternoon, Oct 14, 2021 in Hawesville. Charles “Chucky” Duncan was driving his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck, with Brookyn sitting in the middle seat and Joanne...
Southern Indiana Honor Flight Asking for Thank You Cards for Upcoming Flight Veterans
Organizers of the Southern Indiana Honor Flight are asking for your help making the veterans taking the upcoming flight to Washington D.C. feel extra special by writing them Thank You cards and letters thanking them for their service to our country. The Next Southern Indiana Honor Flight is Set to...
Owensboro, KY Moms Creating Fun College Care Packages and You Can Order One for Your Student
When I was in undergraduate school at the University of Louisville, I absolutely loved living away from home and celebrating my independence. But I also loved getting occasional reminders of home. Though I was just two hours away, I didn't make it home all that routinely. I worked when I was an undergrad. I had my own place and I was quickly building my own life. That said, I would occasionally get care packages shipped to my dorm room or my apartment and I loved ripping them open to see what my mom and grandmother sent me. I was growing up, but I was still someone's kid. And that kid loved getting care packages.
