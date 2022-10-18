Read full article on original website
Top-10 Matchup Goes To Ducks
EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday dawned with a toga party on the Memorial Quad. It ended with Oregon as the only unbeaten team left in Pac-12 Conference play. The 10th-ranked Ducks capped an epic football Saturday in Eugene with a 45-30 victory over No. 9 UCLA. The game was attended by the fourth-largest crowd in Autzen Stadium history, 59,962 fans, hundreds of which migrated across the Willamette River after attending ESPN's "College GameDay" on the University of Oregon campus earlier in the day.
Opposites Getting Right With Help From New Assistant
In the spring of 2020, Oregon volleyball coach Matt Ulmer was looking for creative ways to engage his team while they were navigating the early stages of the COVID pandemic. The team was still meeting together, albeit virtually. For a few of those sessions over Zoom, Ulmer tapped some connections with his former program, Long Beach State. He invited legends of the sport including Misty May-Treanor and Tayyiba Haneef-Park to speak with the Ducks.
Ducks Remain Perfect At Home
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon remained perfect at home this season with a four-set win Friday over Utah at Matthew Knight Arena. Mimi Colyer had 18 kills, Brooke Nuneviller added 15 and Gloria Mutiri finished with 14 kills on .480 hitting plus six blocks as the No. 20 Ducks beat the Utes, 25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20. The UO women improved to 6-0 at home this season, and have won back-to-back matches entering Sunday's visit by Colorado.
