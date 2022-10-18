ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO 13

Driver in Des Moines crash suffered from gunshot wound

DES MOINES, Iowa — The driver of a car that crashed into a parked car was suffering from a severe gunshot wound, the Des Moines Police Department said. At around 11:21 a.m. officers responded to a report of a car that crashed into a parked car in the 1500 block of 11th Street. When officers […]
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Driver airlifted from two-vehicle accident

A Boone man was transported by helicopter for medical care following an accident in Union County Thursday night. According to an Union County Sheriff report, at approximately 8:07 p.m. a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by Corey Mitchell, 32, of Boone, was traveling northbound on Cherry Street Road, when for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and entered the south lane of traffic before striking a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Gerald Holaday, 77, of Greenfield.
UNION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police warn of a mountain lion that turns out to be a house cat

(Des Moines, IA) The Des Moines Police Department warned locals about a mountain lion Thursday, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say it’s just a house cat. Around noon yesterday, a Des Moines Police Facebook post showed they were launching an investigation with Iowa DNR to find the big cat captured on camera in the Grays Woods neighborhood. The animal has since been confirmed by Iowa DNR to be a house cat.
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Southeast Iowa woman killed in crash Monday

Oskaloosa, IA- A Southeast Iowa woman was killed in a crash Monday Morning in Oskaloosa. TV Station KTVO reports that just before 9 AM Monday, October 17th, 80-year-old Betty J Walter of Hamilton was attempting to exit a parking lot when she pulled into the path of a pickup truck going east on Highway 92.
OSKALOOSA, IA
KCCI.com

Tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturns on Iowa highway

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturned Wednesday on Highway 163, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash east of the Metro Waste Landfill. The trailer was on its side blocking the westbound lanes of Highway 163 at about 9:24 a.m. Westbound...
POLK COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 20-21, 2022

4:54am: A deputy investigated a report of smoke in the 400 blk of Orchard Ave. 9:39am: A deputy was dispatched to an accident in the 1500 blk of 220th Street. Unit one was a white 2018 Dodge Durango being operated by Sealeana Smith (25) of Grand Junction. Unit two was a 2022 Ford F250 being operated by Dustin Dolan (22) of West Des Moines. Both vehicles were traveling westbound, Dolan was slowing down to make a turn and Smith struck the rear of his vehicle. Dolan’s vehicle had estimated damages of $10,000 and Smith’s had an estimated damage of $5,000. Smith was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Warmer, windier, rainier weather coming

DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. If today didn't satisfy your appetite for 80° temps, they're coming right back tomorrow. We'll only cool down to around 60° tonight (our normal high this time of year), then warm rapidly back up to the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. Des Moines' record high for Oct. 23 is 84° back in 1899.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Overnight chase ends in crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail, and another person is in the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing and fiery end in Des Moines early Tuesday. Des Moines officers said they tried to pull a car over near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd.. They said the driver took off, before crashing near East 29th and Hubbell. Police said the car rolled over, landing on its top.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry Police Report October 20

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 600 block of 10th Street. A 2018 Peterbilt box truck, registered to DMS Imaging Inc. of 728 E. Beaton Dr., West Fargo, N.D., and driven by Makenna Christine Dunlavey of 610 S.W. Maple St., Ankeny,
PERRY, IA
iheart.com

Mountain Lion Sighting In Indianola

Another mountain lion spotting in the Des Moines metro. This time, it's not just a house cat. The Indianola Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday.
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

Man critically injured in West Des Moines hit-and-run crash

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A weekend hit-and-run crash in West Des Moines has left a man with life-threatening injuries. The West Des Moines Police Department released information about the crash Monday, saying it happened around 2:14 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Ashworth Road. Officers responded to the location on a report of […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police respond to multi-vehicle crash with injuries on SE 14th

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police and the Des Moines Fire Department are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the 4500 block of SE 14th. The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a caller reported four vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say to...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information About Hit-and-Run in Knoxville

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office covered a hit and run accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist east of Knoxville near the intersection of North Godfrey and T-15 around 9:03AM. The vehicle involved was described as a tan or gray SUV similar to a Honda CRV. The vehicle was last seen in the area going westbound on T-15 and possibly on to Robinson. If any residence or business on the east side of Knoxville has any type of outdoor camera or door bell camera, Sheriff Jason Sandholdt asks that they review it around the time of 8:45am and 9:45am this morning for any vehicle matching the above description. If anyone has any information involving this please call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
KNOXVILLE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report October 20, 2022

3:10am: An Officer located an unsecured business door in the 600 block of East Lincoln Way. The Officer found nothing suspicious and the door was secured. 8:08am: An Officer was dispatched to the Greene County Middle School for a student found in possession of a “vape” device. The Officer issued a citation to the minor student for “Person under 21 Using Tobacco / Vapor Product”
JEFFERSON, IA

