Driver in Des Moines crash suffered from gunshot wound
DES MOINES, Iowa — The driver of a car that crashed into a parked car was suffering from a severe gunshot wound, the Des Moines Police Department said. At around 11:21 a.m. officers responded to a report of a car that crashed into a parked car in the 1500 block of 11th Street. When officers […]
iowa.media
Driver airlifted from two-vehicle accident
A Boone man was transported by helicopter for medical care following an accident in Union County Thursday night. According to an Union County Sheriff report, at approximately 8:07 p.m. a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by Corey Mitchell, 32, of Boone, was traveling northbound on Cherry Street Road, when for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and entered the south lane of traffic before striking a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Gerald Holaday, 77, of Greenfield.
Des Moines Police warn of a mountain lion that turns out to be a house cat
(Des Moines, IA) The Des Moines Police Department warned locals about a mountain lion Thursday, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say it’s just a house cat. Around noon yesterday, a Des Moines Police Facebook post showed they were launching an investigation with Iowa DNR to find the big cat captured on camera in the Grays Woods neighborhood. The animal has since been confirmed by Iowa DNR to be a house cat.
KCCI.com
Both drivers walk away from Des Moines crash that sent vehicle onto its top
DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash Friday morning at 63rd Street and Cummins Parkway sent one vehicle onto its top. The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. The collision between the red pickup truck and the red Ford Escape sent the Escape onto its top. One of the drivers...
KBUR
Southeast Iowa woman killed in crash Monday
Oskaloosa, IA- A Southeast Iowa woman was killed in a crash Monday Morning in Oskaloosa. TV Station KTVO reports that just before 9 AM Monday, October 17th, 80-year-old Betty J Walter of Hamilton was attempting to exit a parking lot when she pulled into the path of a pickup truck going east on Highway 92.
KCCI.com
Tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturns on Iowa highway
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturned Wednesday on Highway 163, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash east of the Metro Waste Landfill. The trailer was on its side blocking the westbound lanes of Highway 163 at about 9:24 a.m. Westbound...
Mystery Over Viral Mountain Lion Video in Iowa Solved
The odds of being fatally attacked by a mountain lion are around one in a billion. You’re far more likely to be killed by a lightning strike or win the Powerball lottery than you are to be mauled by a cougar. That said, it’s always better to be safe...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 20-21, 2022
4:54am: A deputy investigated a report of smoke in the 400 blk of Orchard Ave. 9:39am: A deputy was dispatched to an accident in the 1500 blk of 220th Street. Unit one was a white 2018 Dodge Durango being operated by Sealeana Smith (25) of Grand Junction. Unit two was a 2022 Ford F250 being operated by Dustin Dolan (22) of West Des Moines. Both vehicles were traveling westbound, Dolan was slowing down to make a turn and Smith struck the rear of his vehicle. Dolan’s vehicle had estimated damages of $10,000 and Smith’s had an estimated damage of $5,000. Smith was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
DNR says mountain lion caught on camera in Iowa backyard
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the sighting and told DMPD the animal seen in a surveillance video is a mountain lion.
KCCI.com
Warmer, windier, rainier weather coming
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. If today didn't satisfy your appetite for 80° temps, they're coming right back tomorrow. We'll only cool down to around 60° tonight (our normal high this time of year), then warm rapidly back up to the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. Des Moines' record high for Oct. 23 is 84° back in 1899.
Overnight chase ends in crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail, and another person is in the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing and fiery end in Des Moines early Tuesday. Des Moines officers said they tried to pull a car over near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd.. They said the driver took off, before crashing near East 29th and Hubbell. Police said the car rolled over, landing on its top.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Water Works navigates plummeting river levels
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Water levels are extremely low at the Raccoon River in West Des Moines. The river should be chest high, but as of this report it was possible stand on dry ground. "When you have low water levels is sometimes you have water quality issues...
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report October 20
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 600 block of 10th Street. A 2018 Peterbilt box truck, registered to DMS Imaging Inc. of 728 E. Beaton Dr., West Fargo, N.D., and driven by Makenna Christine Dunlavey of 610 S.W. Maple St., Ankeny,
iheart.com
Mountain Lion Sighting In Indianola
Another mountain lion spotting in the Des Moines metro. This time, it's not just a house cat. The Indianola Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday.
Iowa man arrested for alleged attempted murder of pregnant girlfriend
A man wanted for allegedly trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend in a July 4 shooting in West Des Moines is now behind bars.
Man critically injured in West Des Moines hit-and-run crash
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A weekend hit-and-run crash in West Des Moines has left a man with life-threatening injuries. The West Des Moines Police Department released information about the crash Monday, saying it happened around 2:14 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Ashworth Road. Officers responded to the location on a report of […]
KCCI.com
Police respond to multi-vehicle crash with injuries on SE 14th
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police and the Des Moines Fire Department are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the 4500 block of SE 14th. The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a caller reported four vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say to...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information About Hit-and-Run in Knoxville
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office covered a hit and run accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist east of Knoxville near the intersection of North Godfrey and T-15 around 9:03AM. The vehicle involved was described as a tan or gray SUV similar to a Honda CRV. The vehicle was last seen in the area going westbound on T-15 and possibly on to Robinson. If any residence or business on the east side of Knoxville has any type of outdoor camera or door bell camera, Sheriff Jason Sandholdt asks that they review it around the time of 8:45am and 9:45am this morning for any vehicle matching the above description. If anyone has any information involving this please call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 20, 2022
3:10am: An Officer located an unsecured business door in the 600 block of East Lincoln Way. The Officer found nothing suspicious and the door was secured. 8:08am: An Officer was dispatched to the Greene County Middle School for a student found in possession of a “vape” device. The Officer issued a citation to the minor student for “Person under 21 Using Tobacco / Vapor Product”
Bird flu case confirmed in central Iowa
A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, has been confirmed in Dallas County, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said Thursday.
