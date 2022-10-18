US patent awarded to Korea Institute of Science and Technology. US Patent No. 11,458,087 B2 (Jungyeob Ham, Taejung Kim, Sungdo Ha, Bong Chui Chung, Seok Lee, Pilju Choi, Bong Geun Song, Deok Ha Woo); Korea Institute of Science and Technology, Seoul, patented a method of isolating cannabidiol from cannabis. It entails subjecting a reaction mixture consisting essentially of cannabis and ethyl acetate in an airtight container to microwaves to yield a microwave irradiated reaction mixture; and isolating cannabidiol from the microwave-irradiated reaction mixture, wherein the microwaves are carried out at 50 W to 6 kW, a frequency of 300 MHz to 300 GHz, 80°C to 150°C and at a pressure of 2 atm to 100 atm for 5 minutes to 180 minutes.

