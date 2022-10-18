Numerous reports have claimed that Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series will look very similar to the predecessor range, with the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra coming with only a few minor design changes compared to the S22 Ultra. However, while many phone buyers do list a completely refreshed look as high importance for a new iteration of devices, there are certainly plenty who are more concerned about component upgrades. It is this latter reason that has Ice universe exclaiming that the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will make its predecessor “worthless”.

2 DAYS AGO