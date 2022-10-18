Read full article on original website
3M Oral Care today launched its Filtek Matrix restorative solution for composite placement. Dental composites are used to restore or improve the esthetics of a patient’s smile, but the gold-standard process can be long and complicated, according to 3M. Filtek Matrix uses a digital restoration design to create a patient-specific matrix that helps clinicians transfer the digital design to the patient’s teeth using dental composites.
The San Jose, California-based company designed TabloCart to help medical professionals easily move anywhere around the hospital. It provides added maneuverability and optional prefiltration or storage. [Hear more from Outset Medical CEO Leslie Trigg at DeviceTalks West on October 20]. TabloCart has 360º rotating wheels and directional locking rear wheels...
Sinaptica Therapeutics announced today that it received FDA breakthrough device designation for its investigational SinaptiStim AD system. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Sinaptica designed its system to treat cognitive and functional decline in patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The system creates a novel integration of neurostimulation and brain wave monitoring technologies....
