FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
elmoreautauganews.com
Pumpkins, Food and Fun Draw Tremendous Crowd for First Night in Prattville
For the opening night of the Annual Prattville Parade of Pumpkins Friday, it was difficult to determine if the kids or the adults were more into the “spirit” of the season. A huge crowd moved through the entire downtown area, the Barrel Trail, the Glow Trail and the displays of creative pumpkins. Food trucks and restaurants fed the hungry, and shoppers filled the businesses that stayed open late for the event.
elmoreautauganews.com
The Coosa Candy Crawl is coming to Downtown Wetumpka Oct. 27!
Join Main Street Wetumpka for the Coosa Candy Crawl! Dress in your favorite costume and trick-or-treat through our local downtown businesses and table sponsors. Is your business or organization interested in sponsoring a trick-or-treat table at the event? Registration is $20 and goes towards event costs! Table sponsors are required to bring their own table, decorations, and a minimum of 2500 pieces of candy.
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
elmoreautauganews.com
Art Show Coming to Downtown Wetumpka Saturday
SATURDAY AT 10 AM – 5 PM. Join Downtown Artists Wetumpka, a group of the best artists in and around beautiful Wetumpka, as they showcase their art, which will be for sale up and down Company St and in the Alley. Hours are 10 am – 5 pm!
elmoreautauganews.com
Calling All Artists! Oct. 25 is the next Artists on Main event in Prattville
CALLING ALL ARTISTS!! The Prattville Chamber of Commerce is excited to host Artists on Main next Tuesday, October 25th from 6pm until 8pm in conjunction with the City of Prattville, Alabama Government Parade of Pumpkins. We are looking for more visual artists to create works of art using pumpkins as...
selmasun.com
Three new businesses open in Selma
Three Selma businesses held ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremonies with the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce over the last three weeks. A doctor, a lawyer and a new museum have all opened their doors for business. . Southall’s African-American Literary & Art Museum Gallery opened at 132 Broad Street. Albert...
elmoreautauganews.com
Eagle Scout Brett Westhauser, of Troop 4, Completes Project for Alabama Nature Center in Millbrook
Brett Westhauser, an Eagle Scout with Troop 4 in Montgomery, recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for the Alabama Nature Center (ANC) in Millbrook. He built five moveable archery platforms for one of the ANC Archery Ranges. Brett raised all the funds necessary for his project and was assisted by members of his troop on construction of the platforms.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Alabama
If you've been looking for a juicy burger, fries, and a shake to satisfy your cravings, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain has just opened another new location in Alabama that can do just that. Read on to learn more.
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are upset after Mapco proposed to add another location to Montgomery in the Cottage Hill neighborhood on North Holt Street. Jake Johnson, a five-year homeowner in the district, said the gas station could hurt the area’s historic value. “We don’t want a project that...
elmoreautauganews.com
Former Wainwright Home of Prattville renovated as new Office for Elite Automotive of Prattville; Ribbon Cutting Thursday at 10 a.m.
To see an eyesore blossom into an asset, watch the video that captures the former Wainwright family home transformed into a beautiful office with great features. Editor’s Note: The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting tomorrow for Elite Automotive beginning at 10 a.m. The community is invited to come and see the property.
alabamanews.net
Blank Slate Monument on Display in Selma
A Wi-fi enabled interactive sculpture is now on display in downtown Selma. The Blank Slate Monument allows people to become a part of the exhibit. It uses Wi-fi technology to allow visitors to post a message on the protest sign being carried by one of the figures in the sculpture.
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Oct. 13 to Oct.
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Central Boulevard. • Domestic violence was reported on Upper River Road. • A motorist was given assistance on Thomas Circle. • A prowler was reported on Red Hill Road. • A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Weldon Road. •...
alabamanews.net
Officials Give Montgomery Whitewater Update
On Wednesday afternoon the Montgomery Chamber hosted City and Council leaders along with the Montgomery Legislative Delegation for an update to Montgomery Whitewater. According to Montgomery Whitewater Project Manager Jeff Austin, in the next 60 days the courses will be complete with concrete done, and mechanical systems operational. Officials will...
WSFA
Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
Check out all of Friday’s Week 10 high school football scores from across Alabama
The No. 1 teams in both Class 7A and Class 6A went down Friday night. Thompson lost 9-0 at home to Hoover in Class 7A. Saraland lost 27-26 on the road at Theodore in Class 6A. Class 5A No. 1 UMS-Wright and Class 4A No. 1 Montgomery Catholic both won their games against other ranked teams.
wtvy.com
Solar farm to help thousands of Alabamians save money on electricity bill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new solar farm in Montgomery County will provide low-cost, renewable energy to thousands of customers in the state. Global solar leader Lightsource BP, together with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), celebrated the dedication of its 130 MWdc / 100 MWac Black Bear Solar project Thursday.
WSFA
Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited. Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River. One...
WSFA
Man killed in overnight crash on I-85
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash. According to Montgomery police, authorities responded to Interstate 85 south near Eastern Blvd. around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a single-vehicle wreck. There, officers located a 2000 Dodge Dakota. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Stanley Jarrett, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama couple killed in shooting, investigation underway
A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home.
WSFA
Man convicted in deadly shooting at Montgomery bar
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing 99 years to life in prison after he was convicted for a 2020 murder at a former business on Vaughn Road, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. Authorities said Jeffrey Sanders was asked to leave Uptown Bar & Grill after...
