Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Matthew Stafford Speaks on Possibility of Odell Beckham Jr. Returning to Rams
The door remains wide open for NFL free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to return… The post Matthew Stafford Speaks on Possibility of Odell Beckham Jr. Returning to Rams appeared first on Outsider.
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts officials?
The lead referee for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts is Ron Torbert. Torbert is in Year No. 9 as an NFL referee and his 13th season as an official overall. The Titans are 3-2 in the regular season in games refereed by Torbert, and 0-1 in the postseason. Torbert refereed the 2018 Divisional Playoff game in New England. ...
