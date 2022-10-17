ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Tennessean

Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts officials?

The lead referee for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts is Ron Torbert.  Torbert is in Year No. 9 as an NFL referee and his 13th season as an official overall. The Titans are 3-2 in the regular season in games refereed by Torbert, and 0-1 in the postseason. Torbert refereed the 2018 Divisional Playoff game in New England. ...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy