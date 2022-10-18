ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FanSided

Seattle Mariners continue push for shortstop to move from short

The Seattle Mariners‘ strange quest for a shortstop continues. On the surface, adding a shortstop would make sense. J.P. Crawford may be a league average bat, but his defense does not always grade out well despite his Gold Glove award in 2020. He would be a candidate to shift over to second, allowing the Mariners to get an upgrade, both defensively and offensively, at short.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Dipoto: Mariners to pursue shortstops willing to play second base

There is plenty of cause for optimism in Seattle. The Mariners finished with a 90-72 record, their best since 2003. They delivered one of the best comeback wins in postseason history on their way to knocking off the Blue Jays in the wild card series. Down the stretch, the club locked up budding presumptive AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez through 2034 and extended two-time All Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo through 2028.
numberfire.com

Phillies starting Bryson Stott at shortstop in Friday's NLCS Game 3 lineup

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is batting seventh in Friday's Game Three National League Championship Series contest against the San Diego Padres. Stott will operate the shortstop position after Edmundo Sosa was benched on Friday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Joe Musgrove, our models project Stott to score 7.7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling in center field Wednesday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Vierling will replace the lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh in center field and hit eighth against the Padres' southpaw. Vierling is currently numberFire's top point-per-dollar...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lastwordonsports.com

Yankees Outlast Guardians in ALDS

The Bronx Bombers are moving on. In a hard-fought five-game ALDS, the New York Yankees managed to outlast the Cleveland Guardians thanks to outstanding starting pitching, timely homers, and clutch (enough) relief pitching. Despite a .182 team batting average, New York’s 9–3 advantage in home runs was a key difference maker. The Guardians proved to be a tougher out than many expected. Their style of play differs in many ways from the Yankees, and it nearly carried them to victory. In the end, though, those few key factors mentioned before gave the Yankees an edge. Here’s a closer look.
CLEVELAND, OH

