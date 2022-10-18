Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Related
Watch: Kyle Schwarber Destroys a Baseball as He Adds to Phillies Lead
Philadelphia Phillies slugger and 2022 Hank Aaron Award nominee crushed a home run to give the team a 2-0 lead.
Seattle Mariners continue push for shortstop to move from short
The Seattle Mariners‘ strange quest for a shortstop continues. On the surface, adding a shortstop would make sense. J.P. Crawford may be a league average bat, but his defense does not always grade out well despite his Gold Glove award in 2020. He would be a candidate to shift over to second, allowing the Mariners to get an upgrade, both defensively and offensively, at short.
Dipoto: Mariners to pursue shortstops willing to play second base
There is plenty of cause for optimism in Seattle. The Mariners finished with a 90-72 record, their best since 2003. They delivered one of the best comeback wins in postseason history on their way to knocking off the Blue Jays in the wild card series. Down the stretch, the club locked up budding presumptive AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez through 2034 and extended two-time All Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo through 2028.
Yardbarker
Mets' Billy Eppler messaged MLB official about Joe Musgrove before substance check
MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post has provided some additional information about New York Mets manager Buck Showalter asking for San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove to be checked for illegal substances in the final game of the wild-card playoff series that the Mets lost on Oct. 9.
As White Sox manager search continues, Rangers hire Bochy
One of the first dominos has fallen in baseball’s managerial hiring season. The Rangers announced Friday they're hiring former Giants skipper Bruce Bochy as their next manager. Bochy agreed to a three-year deal, according to a team release. Bochy, a three-time World Series champion while managing the Giants, was...
Watch: Bryce Harper Homers for Phillies First Run of NLCS
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper launched a home run for the first run in the NLCS.
numberfire.com
Phillies starting Bryson Stott at shortstop in Friday's NLCS Game 3 lineup
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is batting seventh in Friday's Game Three National League Championship Series contest against the San Diego Padres. Stott will operate the shortstop position after Edmundo Sosa was benched on Friday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Joe Musgrove, our models project Stott to score 7.7...
Ian Happ Named NL Finalist for Left Field Gold Glove
Chicago Cubs star Ian Happ was named a finalist for the National League's Rawlings Gold Glove Award in left field.
NLCS: Padres rally with 5-run 5th, even series vs. Phillies
The San Diego Padres used a five-run fifth inning to overcome an early four-run deficit and rally past the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, tying the series at 1-1 in San Diego.
Alek Thomas is NL Centerfield Gold Glove Finalist
The rookie centerfielder wowed voters and fans with highlight reel catches
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling in center field Wednesday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Vierling will replace the lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh in center field and hit eighth against the Padres' southpaw. Vierling is currently numberFire's top point-per-dollar...
lastwordonsports.com
Yankees Outlast Guardians in ALDS
The Bronx Bombers are moving on. In a hard-fought five-game ALDS, the New York Yankees managed to outlast the Cleveland Guardians thanks to outstanding starting pitching, timely homers, and clutch (enough) relief pitching. Despite a .182 team batting average, New York’s 9–3 advantage in home runs was a key difference maker. The Guardians proved to be a tougher out than many expected. Their style of play differs in many ways from the Yankees, and it nearly carried them to victory. In the end, though, those few key factors mentioned before gave the Yankees an edge. Here’s a closer look.
