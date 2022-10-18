Read full article on original website
Bernard “Bernie” Edward Foley of LeMars, IA
Bernard “Bernie” Edward Foley, age 87, of LeMars, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at his home in LeMars. A public visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 5 – 7 P.M. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Betty Zimmer of Boyer
Mass of Christian Burial for 95-year-old Betty Zimmer of Boyer will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, October 27 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial in the St. Ann Cemetery in Vail. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 5:00 -7:00 P.M, Wednesday, October 26 with a Rosary at 4:45 P.M. She passed away Thursday, October 20 at Twilight Acres in Wall Lake.
Barb Wieland
Barb Wieland, 81 of Carroll, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022, at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Timothy Schott, assisted by Deacon Dave Prenger. Music will be by Jane Heithoff and the St. John Paul II Choir. Lector will be Frank Comito. Gift Bearers will be Barb’s grandchildren. Eucharistic Minister will be Mary Jo Wieland. Casket Bearers will be Nick Kirsch, Ryan Hagge, Sean Hicks, Brady Burkheimer, Brett Burkheimer, and Dan McLean. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
Freddie Fitzsimmons of Vail
Mass of Christian Burial for 91-year-old Freddie Fitzsimmons of Vail will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 26 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial in the St. Ann Cemetery in Vail. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25 at St. Ann Catholic Church with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. and a Prayer Service to follow. He passed away Wednesday, October 19 at his home in Vail. The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
City Of Glidden Lifts Boil Advisory
Glidden city officials announced today (Saturday) the boil order issued earlier this week for customers on the community’s water system has been lifted. The advisory has been in place since Thursday afternoon following planned maintenance to the primary distribution meter and inspections at the city’s water tower. The order was lifted following two clear tests from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) showing no indication of bacterial or other contaminations. Officials thank residents for the patience and understanding for the advisory’s duration. Questions can be submitted to Glidden City Hall at 712-659-3010.
Iowa News Headlines Friday, October 21st, 2022
(Dallas County) -- Bird flu has been confirmed in a domestic flock of birds in central Iowa. It's the 20th site in Iowa where bird flu has been confirmed this year and the first case reported in the state since May. State officials say there were 48 birds in the flock in Dallas County and all have been killed to prevent the spread of the virus. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig (rhymes with "egg") says the case isn't unexpected as the virus has been confirmed this fall in neighboring states as wild birds migrate south. Wild birds can carry the disease, without falling seriously ill.
Suspected Great Lakes Gray Wolf Spotted In Carroll County Thursday
According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), a suspected Great Lakes gray wolf was recently spotted in Carroll County. DNR Fur and Wetlands Biologist Vince Evelsizer says the large canid was first reported in the area Thursday. Rough estimates place the animal at 75 to 100 pounds and...
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
RINARD, IOWA — After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest. Paul was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this spring around planting time. His strength and family helped carry him through to this fall’s harvest. Paul and his family invited photographer […]
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 20-21, 2022
4:54am: A deputy investigated a report of smoke in the 400 blk of Orchard Ave. 9:39am: A deputy was dispatched to an accident in the 1500 blk of 220th Street. Unit one was a white 2018 Dodge Durango being operated by Sealeana Smith (25) of Grand Junction. Unit two was a 2022 Ford F250 being operated by Dustin Dolan (22) of West Des Moines. Both vehicles were traveling westbound, Dolan was slowing down to make a turn and Smith struck the rear of his vehicle. Dolan’s vehicle had estimated damages of $10,000 and Smith’s had an estimated damage of $5,000. Smith was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
Iowa Department Of Agriculture Confirms HPAI In Dallas County Flock
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Dallas County poultry flock. According to state officials, the outbreak was identified Thursday as the first case of HPAI in an Iowa backyard or commercial flock since May 2. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says, “It is not unexpected that we would face additional highly pathogenic avian influenza challenges in Iowa given that the fall migration is underway, and many other states have recently announced confirmed cases. We continue to work with impacted producers, USDA, and other industry stakeholders to refine and implement our response plans to limit the spread of this virus. Enhanced biosecurity remains the best line of defense to protect animal health.” Flock owners are encouraged to take steps to prevent contact with wild birds and report any unusual illness or deaths in their flocks to state and federal officials. HPAI does not pose a public health concern at this time. Nearly 14 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds were euthanized in Iowa earlier this year to prevent bird flu’s spread.
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
Officials provide more information on Onawa bank robbery
West Monona County Community School District announced on its Facebook page that the schools had been placed all of their schools on lockdown due to a bank robbery
Carroll County Supervisors To Open Bids Monday For Proposed Courthouse Improvements
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors expects to receive bids next week for the proposed HVAC improvements and remodel at the county courthouse. Due to conflicts with the bid submission deadline, the supervisors will meet at 1 p.m. Monday instead of their usual time Monday morning. Other items on the Oct. 24 agenda include additional discussions on the county’s contribution to the proposed Merchants Park improvement project, a request from Carroll County Conservation to add another staff member, and the Recorder’s Office quarterly report. The supervisors will close Monday’s meeting with a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5, “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” The board is not expected to take formal action upon returning to open session. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely can be found included with this story on our website.
Carroll City Council Considers Second Attempt At Destination Iowa Funding, City Manager Description Updates, And Union Negotiations At Monday’s Meeting
The Carroll City Council heads back to the drawing board Monday night as they consider making a second attempt at state funding for improvements to Merchants Park. Previously, city officials had applied for $300,000 in Destination Iowa grants to complete approximately $1 million in improvements to the historic ballpark and current home for the 1A and 2A state baseball tournament. City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver says their initial application was not approved, but they have not given up on it quite yet.
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll
Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. A private family graveside service for Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Maple River.
Mills County Crash Claims One Life
(Emerson) A Pottawattamie County man died in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on Tuesday at 6:53 p.m. near the 25-mile marker on Highway 34 in Mills County. Authorities say 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder of Treynor died in the crash. According to...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jaison Clinkenbeard, 44, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Oct. 13, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Steven Mathes, 68, Onawa, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Ashley Kay Williams, 31, Sioux City,...
Luck changes: IA man wins $1M Powerball prize
This has been quite the year for Daryl Ingram, of Mapleton, Iowa. In 2022 alone he’s gotten through a major health scare and a heart attack. Karma decided he was due for a break, so he found himself the winner of a $1 million Powerball jackpot. “Unlucky or lucky, one of the two, I don’t […]
