Rejected By The Entertainment Industry, Stacy London Is Giving Menopause A Makeover As A Business Leader

Stacy London, who co-hosted the show What Not To Wear for a decade, is back at the job of wanting to make you look and feel your best. But this time, instead of with clothing, she’s doing it as CEO of the company she took over in 2019, State of Menopause. After transitioning through an extraordinarily difficult midlife period when she faced back surgery, the death of her father, and severe perimenopause symptoms, she wanted to use her platform to help midlife women not just survive, but thrive.
Princess Beatrice hits red carpet in London

Princess Beatrice made a solo red carpet appearance on Thursday. King Charles III’s 34-year-old niece attended the BAFTA premiere of Confetti in London. “Our red carpet was graced with royalty today👑 Lovely having you at the Confetti premiere, at @BAFTA, Princess Beatrice!” the film’s official Twitter account tweeted.
Queen Letizia epitomises Spanish elegance in scarlet gown during royal visit to Germany

Queen Letizia of Spain made quite the appearance on Monday as she accompanied her husband, King Felipe VI, to a state banquet at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin. The couple concluded their second day in Germany with a dinner hosted by the country's President and First Lady of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Elke Büdenbender.

