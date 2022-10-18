ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Fortitude produces 9,500 oz of gold in Q3, maintains its 2022 outlook

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that through the first three quarters of 2022, its preliminary production numbers total 30,355 gold...
NEVADA STATE
kitco.com

American Airlines forecasts strong profit for December quarter

Oct 20 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) expects to report a profit in the December quarter above Wall Street estimates, the company said on Thursday, helped by a strong rebound in travel as the demand shows no signs of cooling despite high airfare. Major U.S. carriers are optimistic...
Benzinga

Tesla Q3 Earnings Highlights: Record Revenue, Operating Margin And Free Cash Flow, Tesla Semi Deliveries Coming In December

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA reported third-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Tesla reported third quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The...
TEXAS STATE
money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
DoYouRemember?

Coin Expert Breaks Down How To Spot A Half Dollar Worth Over $150,000

Value can be a relative thing, even when it comes to something so apparently definite as money. Those in the know, for instance, note how recent penny production can cost more than they’re worth. But looking at historic half dollars, according to the coin experts who run the TikTok account AppraiseItNow, can generate a shocking price tag.
Motley Fool

Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
Markets Insider

Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings

US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy