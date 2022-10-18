Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Aidar Health aims to provide physicians with consistent patient vitals
In founding Aidar, Elumalai also created and launched MouthLab, a device it claims tracks 10 key health parameters in under a minute. The company was part of the Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022. “For a car you have this check engine light that helps you to say, now it’s...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
drugtopics.com
Significant Improvement in Atrial Fibrillation Detection Found with At-Home Cardiac Monitoring
US Preventive Services Task Force hasn't endorsed screening for atrial fibrillation. Findings from these two studies might factor into a reconsideration. Home-based cardiac monitoring can significantly improve rates of atrial fibrillation (AF) detection, say investigators who completed two recent trials. AF is difficult to detect in clinic visits because it...
targetedonc.com
Wearable Patient-Tracking Device to Inform Time and Delivery of Radiotherapy
Alonso Gutierrez, MD, discusses the initial results from a feasibility study which evaluated the use of a daily wearable patient-tracking device to optimize radiation machine use and time the delivery of treatment. Alonso Gutierrez, MD, chief of Medical Physics at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, discusses the initial results from...
Healthcare IT News
The role of care orchestration tools in personalizing care and reducing workload
In the health IT world, care orchestration has been called the response to the inability of EHRs to consistently coordinate care for both caregivers and patients. Care orchestration is a concept that uses a platform to unite patient records, automate tasks and prioritize patients. Care orchestration brings disparate data sources...
marketplace.org
When should patients be admitted to a hospital through the ER?
After 10 days with COVID, Jennifer Smithfield of Springfield, Tennessee, was still feeling weak and having some trouble breathing. It was the weekend and so her primary care physician suggested going to the emergency department. Smithfield went to HCA’s flagship Centennial Medical Center near its headquarters in Nashville, where she...
When Advancing a Medical Device, Be A Partner First & Seller Second to Hospital Systems
US hospital systems validate the safety, clinical utility, and robustness of newly FDA-approved devices, 510(k) cleared, before adopting them into clinical practice. This work occurs alongside evaluating how to integrate the medical device into the hospital system’s diagnostic paradigms, including in relation to quality improvement programs. Companies can have a role but there are 415 US hospital systems (comprising ~5,000 hospitals), and each has a bespoke process and ever-changing set of considerations. Navigating this new reality is challenging for companies and hospital systems. The pandemic only made it more complex and slower. It is important for company executives and hospital system leadership teams to talk about what is working. In that spirit, I am sharing insights from my team at Immunexpress for our lead test, SeptiCyte® RAPID, which is clinically validated and has received FDA 510(k) clearance indicated for the diagnosis of sepsis in adults.
News-Medical.net
IU researchers suggest the potential for a new approach to determining heart transplant candidacy
Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine have concluded the medical and scientific establishment should expand and re-contextualize its understanding of cannabis use and heart transplantation, suggesting the potential for a completely new approach to determining transplant candidacy. Their findings were recently published in the journal Circulation: Heart Failure. Lead...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 medical innovations that are a boon to modern healthcare
If there’s something that the pandemic taught us it’s that health truly is wealth! We cannot take our health and well-being for granted, and a mindset of preparedness and precaution is extremely integral during such times. The medical industry has been making leaps and jumps in its innovations, to ensure such a brutal pandemic doesn’t occur again. Designers have been coming up with new and improved, life-saving medical designs that not only boost medical care but relieve some of the pressure from our tireless medical force. From an award-winning inflatable stretcher design to a Dyson award-winning injection accessory – these designs tackle a variety of problems in the health and medical field. They’re a boon to modern healthcare and a reminder that we cannot take our health for granted any longer!
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Early Introduction to Palliative Care Presentation: October 1, 2022
Integrating palliative care, or supportive care, may be just as important as the anti-cancer therapies a patient receives when their cancer team aims to improve their quality and quantity of life, according to an expert. In particular, palliative care can include mind-body modalities like yoga, exercise, acupuncture and nutritional interventions,...
MedicalXpress
What happens when patients can choose concurrent dialysis and hospice care
Today, patients utilizing their Medicare Hospice Benefits with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) are forced to make the traumatic choice between continuing dialysis or enrolling in hospice. The Veterans Health Administration (VA), when compared to Medicare, has far more liberal criteria for hospice eligibility; whether such criteria improve access to concurrent...
News-Medical.net
Nutrition education needed for all healthcare professionals to better support public health, research suggests
All healthcare professionals should study a curriculum of nutrition education during their studies in order to help better support public health - new paper suggests. Nutritional researchers from Aston University, with colleagues from other universities and leading nutritional groups, worked with the Association of Nutrition (AfN) to help develop a curriculum that can be rolled out amongst all undergraduate medical school students with potential for modules to be taught to other healthcare professional courses.
contagionlive.com
Tolerability Drives Most ART Switch Decisions in Patients Living With HIV/AIDS
A retrospective study of a Colombian cohort examined the causes of antiretroviral switch in people living with HIV/AIDS, as well as the time to ART switch. There are many factors that can lead to clinicians considering a switch in a patient’s antiretroviral (ART) regimen, including pill burden, weight gain, gastrointestinal intolerance, or complications of comorbid conditions. However, interruption of an ART regimen by switching medications can potentially lead to resistance, rebound of viral loads, and also carries a risk of treatment failure.
myscience.org
PeriPath device could improve cardiac procedures for pediatric patients
The student-led team has been awarded an NIH grant for their device that eliminates the need for open-chest surgery when implanting cardiac devices. PeriCor , a company co-founded by mechanical engineering PhD candidate Justin Opfermann, has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institutes of Health.
ems1.com
Considerations for safer ECMO and critical care transport
This new solution helps keep EMS providers’ sickest patients protected in transit — By EMS1 BrandFocus Staff. The average lifespan has increased as a result of medical advancements. More lives are being saved than ever due to the improved medical abilities and technology that are now available at specialized healthcare centers. In order to have access to this improved care, patients must be moved from one facility to another.
MedicalXpress
Single-port robotic surgery improves patient ratings of scarring after urologic procedures
The use of next-generation, single-port surgical robots leads to improved cosmetic outcomes and patient perceptions of scarring after robotic kidney, bladder, or prostate surgery, reports a study in Urology Practice. The results show "an appreciable cosmetic and psychometric difference" in patients undergoing urologic surgery using the single-port (SP) da Vinci...
shiftedmag.com
Trends in Healthcare App Development for 2022
AI, IoT, and virtual reality innovate the healthcare industry. What other technologies are helping medical workers to do more?. The pandemic has brought on challenges, prompting healthcare systems across the world to adapt and change, especially regarding the way medical care is delivered. While professional medical software and mobile health...
The DIY health economy expands with OTC hearing aids
The amplification of the do-it-yourself economy is giving consumers more options to sidestep health professionals. Why it matters: The DIY health movement can deliver savings and less red tape for patients, but it also raises the risk of missing out on in-person services from physicians and qualified medical professionals. Driving...
infomeddnews.com
Dozee to Launch AI-based ECG Patch for Remote Cardiac Monitoring
Dozee, India’s first contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) company will soon launch an ambulatory Electrocardiogram (ECG) patch to monitor patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD). This easy-to-use ECG patch augments Dozee’s current AI-powered RPM system to play a key role in assisting Health Care Professionals (HCPs) in identifying early signs...
Healthline
Same-Day Outpatient Procedures May Be the Future of Hip, Knee, and Other Surgeries
Both patients and hospitals benefit from shorter postoperative hospital stays. More hospitals are shifting their focus to preoperative and postoperative procedures to shorten stays. Insurance companies haven’t yet adapted, leaving some therapies uncovered. Getting enough quality rest is important for your health, especially when you’re recovering from surgery.
