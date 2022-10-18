ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash County, IN

Your News Local

Jolly Trolley Tour announced

Wabash, IN. – Visit Wabash County officials announce the release of a Christmas tour for the family. Tickets for the Jolly Trolley Tour will go on sale online and in person on November 1 at noon. The event will take place Saturday, December 10 offering multiple tour time slots...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
buildingindiana.com

Recyclers are Growing in Indiana

There’s a great deal of money in metals for Hoosiers, in more ways than commonly thought. Indiana is well known as a major location for primary metals production, but the recycling side of the industry has been gaining strength lately too as more metal purchasers seek out sustainable alternatives. Lately, companies involved in scrap recycling have been expanding their capabilities to meet the increased demand for reclaimed material.
INDIANA STATE
inputfortwayne.com

‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore

Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. These reserves are open to visitors from dawn to dusk free of charge from summer to winter.
INDIANA STATE
Your News Local

Steven Ray Dunnagan

Steven Ray Dunnagan, 63, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Marion General Hospital. He was born on December 10, 1958, in Wabash, Indiana, to Willis E. Sr. and Frances Ann (Huddleston) Dunnagan. Steven was a 1977 graduate of Wabash High School. He worked...
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

Marjorie M. “Marge” Nordman

Marjorie M. “Marge” Nordman, 94, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away at her home on October 19, 2022. The eldest of four children, Marge was born on September 29, 1928, in Mentone, Indiana, to Henry Irvin and Thelma Lorena (McFarland) Lockridge. As the oldest of four children, Marge learned...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Your News Local

Koweba Sue Malik

Koweba Sue Malik, 56, Liberty Mills, Indiana, passed away October 19, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The daughter of Charles Burk II and Frances (Springer) Brown, Suzie was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, on April 24, 1966. Upon graduating high school in 1985, Suzie worked at...
LIBERTY MILLS, IN
Your News Local

Brian Jay Vanlandingham

Brian Jay Vanlandingham, 58, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 20, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. The son of Robert Eugene Vanlandingham and Phyllis Elaine (Robbins) Nice, Jay was born on April 3, 1964, in Wabash, Indiana. After graduating from Wabash High...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Your News Local

Jo Ellen Nelson

Jo Ellen Nelson, 67, of Roann, Indiana, died at 11:10 am, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her sister June’s home, in rural North Manchester. She was born on April 16, 1955, in Wabash, Indiana, to Keith and Marilyn June (Nicely) Dyson. Jo Ellen was a 1973 graduate of Northfield...
ROANN, IN
Your News Local

James Michael “Mike” Gray

James Michael “Mike” Gray, 70, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away at his home on October 17, 2022. The son of Frank James and Helen Mable (Gill) Gray, Mike was born on February 26, 1952, in Marshall County, Alabama. After graduating from high school, Mike joined the military. He...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Your News Local

Ellie Mae Marie Williams

Ellie Mae Marie Williams, age 4, of Gas City passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. Ellie was born on August 3, 2018, in Marion, Indiana to Edward Williams and Brittney Calvert. Ellie was always happy and just had the biggest smile! She had a special bond with everyone and...
GAS CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Mayor Henry responds to questions posed by Councilman Jason Arp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 obtained a copy Friday of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s response to questions posed by Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp regarding Henry’s crash and subsequent OWI arrest. The response said the following about any future inquiries into the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Behold! The behemoth ‘Fatman’ pizza of The Pickle in Markle

MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been on the menu for a bare minimum of 13 years, but it’s probably been longer than even that. Nobody knows who created it, nobody knows who came up with the idea of baking mountains of beef, onions and peppers and ham and piling them atop a sauce slathered crust with more piles of pepperoni.
MARKLE, IN
WANE-TV

Homeless camp broken up on a private, wooded lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to reports of a homeless camp in the area of 3500 W. State Blvd. According the police, it was a large camp “having a large number of tarps, blankets and tents strung about in a community fashion.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WLFI.com

Camden man identified as motorcycle crash victim

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carroll County. Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Liggett says the crash happened just north of the intersection of State Road 25 and East Main Street in Delphi. Indiana State Police say in...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE

