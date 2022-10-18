Read full article on original website
Your News Local
Jolly Trolley Tour announced
Wabash, IN. – Visit Wabash County officials announce the release of a Christmas tour for the family. Tickets for the Jolly Trolley Tour will go on sale online and in person on November 1 at noon. The event will take place Saturday, December 10 offering multiple tour time slots...
buildingindiana.com
Recyclers are Growing in Indiana
There’s a great deal of money in metals for Hoosiers, in more ways than commonly thought. Indiana is well known as a major location for primary metals production, but the recycling side of the industry has been gaining strength lately too as more metal purchasers seek out sustainable alternatives. Lately, companies involved in scrap recycling have been expanding their capabilities to meet the increased demand for reclaimed material.
inputfortwayne.com
‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore
Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. These reserves are open to visitors from dawn to dusk free of charge from summer to winter.
Your News Local
Steven Ray Dunnagan
Steven Ray Dunnagan, 63, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Marion General Hospital. He was born on December 10, 1958, in Wabash, Indiana, to Willis E. Sr. and Frances Ann (Huddleston) Dunnagan. Steven was a 1977 graduate of Wabash High School. He worked...
Kokomo Rescue Mission in desperate need of food to serve hundreds
The Kokomo Rescue Mission helps hundreds of people daily and now they are in need themselves. Their shelves in their warehouse are nearly empty.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Your News Local
Marjorie M. “Marge” Nordman
Marjorie M. “Marge” Nordman, 94, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away at her home on October 19, 2022. The eldest of four children, Marge was born on September 29, 1928, in Mentone, Indiana, to Henry Irvin and Thelma Lorena (McFarland) Lockridge. As the oldest of four children, Marge learned...
Your News Local
Koweba Sue Malik
Koweba Sue Malik, 56, Liberty Mills, Indiana, passed away October 19, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The daughter of Charles Burk II and Frances (Springer) Brown, Suzie was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, on April 24, 1966. Upon graduating high school in 1985, Suzie worked at...
Your News Local
Brian Jay Vanlandingham
Brian Jay Vanlandingham, 58, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 20, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. The son of Robert Eugene Vanlandingham and Phyllis Elaine (Robbins) Nice, Jay was born on April 3, 1964, in Wabash, Indiana. After graduating from Wabash High...
Your News Local
Jo Ellen Nelson
Jo Ellen Nelson, 67, of Roann, Indiana, died at 11:10 am, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her sister June’s home, in rural North Manchester. She was born on April 16, 1955, in Wabash, Indiana, to Keith and Marilyn June (Nicely) Dyson. Jo Ellen was a 1973 graduate of Northfield...
WANE-TV
ACME by Full Circle opens its doors for a tour and a taste of the new menu
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can take a tour of the newly renovated ACME by Full Circle during an event Sunday afternoon ahead of the restaurant’s official opening. A staple of Fort Wayne found on East State Boulevard, it was known for years as ACME Bar and Grill before the nostalgic spot closed in 2021.
Your News Local
James Michael “Mike” Gray
James Michael “Mike” Gray, 70, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away at his home on October 17, 2022. The son of Frank James and Helen Mable (Gill) Gray, Mike was born on February 26, 1952, in Marshall County, Alabama. After graduating from high school, Mike joined the military. He...
Your News Local
Ellie Mae Marie Williams
Ellie Mae Marie Williams, age 4, of Gas City passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. Ellie was born on August 3, 2018, in Marion, Indiana to Edward Williams and Brittney Calvert. Ellie was always happy and just had the biggest smile! She had a special bond with everyone and...
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry responds to questions posed by Councilman Jason Arp
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 obtained a copy Friday of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s response to questions posed by Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp regarding Henry’s crash and subsequent OWI arrest. The response said the following about any future inquiries into the...
WANE-TV
Behold! The behemoth ‘Fatman’ pizza of The Pickle in Markle
MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been on the menu for a bare minimum of 13 years, but it’s probably been longer than even that. Nobody knows who created it, nobody knows who came up with the idea of baking mountains of beef, onions and peppers and ham and piling them atop a sauce slathered crust with more piles of pepperoni.
WANE-TV
Homeless camp broken up on a private, wooded lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to reports of a homeless camp in the area of 3500 W. State Blvd. According the police, it was a large camp “having a large number of tarps, blankets and tents strung about in a community fashion.”
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Fire Department responds to house fire in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire that happened Friday afternoon on Fort Wayne’s north side. Firefighters were called to 1233 Valdosta Drive around 2:45 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic and roof of the home when they arrived. After an initial...
WLFI.com
Camden man identified as motorcycle crash victim
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carroll County. Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Liggett says the crash happened just north of the intersection of State Road 25 and East Main Street in Delphi. Indiana State Police say in...
indianapublicradio.org
Police in Madison County are adding license plate cameras. They join more than 100 agencies in Indiana
Police agencies in Madison County are the latest to announce they are adding license plate reader cameras to their line-up of crime-fighting tools. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, they join more than 100 agencies in Indiana using the same technology. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says the new cameras...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
