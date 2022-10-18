Read full article on original website
Election Fraud Case Against Florida Defendant Dismissed
(AP)–One of 20 people arrested with fanfare under an election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has had his case dismissed by a Miami judge. Those arrested had voted in 2020, the first election cycle since a state constitutional amendment that allowed many felons to have their voting rights automatically restored, except for those convicted of murder and felony sexual assault.
Abbott Blasts Biden Over Border Crisis While On Campaign Trail
Gov. Greg Abbott is hammering the Biden administration’s border policies that are allowing millions of illegal immigrants into the country. Abbott is running for a third term in the November midterms, and he made a campaign stop on Thursday in Corpus Christi. Surrounded by about two-dozen border county sheriffs from both parties, the Republican incumbent didn’t mention his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
Unemployment Falls For Third Straight Month In The Valley
The Rio Grande Valley saw a big jump in employment last month. New numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission show that in September the unemployment rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen area dropped more than a half-percent down to 5.8%. In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area, unemployment fell almost a full point to...
Police: Suspect In Serial Killer Slayings Used Ghost Gun
(AP) — Police say a suspect in the killing of three men who police have said were among six victims of a serial killer in Northern California may have used a firearm without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun. Wesley Brownlee was arrested on Oct. 15...
TX Files Lawsuit Against Google
A newly filed lawsuit is accusing Google of collecting a massive database of voice and facial features without users’ consent. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says that’s against the law. The complaint suggests that Google Nest smart home products are actively listening and recording what they hear. That...
