4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Shopping Near Hocking Hills, OhioThe Midnight MakerLogan, OH
Visit the Most Haunted City in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
WOUB
Here’s the line-up for Radio Free Athens Oct. 22
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Terra Era. 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Michael T. 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Excursions: Jazz Motifs w/Dr. Art Cromwell. Saturday’s “Excursions” surveys the historical role of brass ensembles in the evolution of Jazz. The program begins, literally at the beginning, with archival recordings from the turn into the 20th century, through contemporary ensembles.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus Area
If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Metro News
Jackson County woman tags an unexpectedly big deer
KENNA, W.Va. — Jackson County husband and wife Millie and Chad Raines knew there was a monster buck in close proximity to the lease where they hunt not far from home. But getting him into bow range proved to be a tricky prospect. “We had been watching this deer...
Pilots were scheduled to pick up passengers for Florida flight before Marietta crash
Eric Seevers, a local, well-known musician from Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy Gifford from Orient, Ohio, a beloved retired Columbus firefighter, instructor, and mentor both lost their lives in the tragic plane crash on Tuesday.
WTAP
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Lee Rector and his partner, Wayne Waldeck, were headed out the door Tuesday morning to the Wood County Airport when they heard the awful news. A small plane they had chartered from Columbus to pick them up had crashed in Marietta. “I got a message from...
WHIZ
Muskingum Co. Most Wanted
Two names have been added to Muskingum County’s list of most wanted suspects. They are Elizabeth Ann Barnett of Nashport and Bradley Shane Shepherd of Zanesville. Barnett is 5’4 and weighs around 110lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her abdomen, left ankle, left wrist, right leg and right wrist.
WOUB
Jackson overcomes Week 10 trap against Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, OHIO (WOUB) — The Chillicothe Cavaliers hosted the Jackson Ironmen in the last week of conference play. This showdown would decide if the FAC crown would be split in two or given to Jackson solely. Back in 2020, Chillicothe dug themselves out of a two-score deficit to come...
sciotopost.com
Kyle Robert Justice, 56, of Circleville
Kyle Robert Justice, 56, of Circleville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Kyle was born in Lancaster, Ohio to Sharon and the late Robert Justice on September 12, 1956. He is preceded in death by his father Robert M. Justice, and his beloved pet Max. He was an avid...
WTAP
Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County 911 says there was a hit-and-run in Parkersburg on Friday night. Dispatchers say it happened by the Mcdonald’s and the car wash on Murdoch Avenue at 7:11 p.m. They say a man on a bike was hit by a car. Dispatchers were not able...
2 four-wheelers stolen from Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two four-wheelers were stolen from the Springfield Township area of Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicles shown in the photos below. One is a 2020 blue Kawasaki with a winch, and the second is a 2020 dark green […]
Ohio plane crash video released
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
West Virginia man dies in Ohio plane crash,1 other dead
Police in Ohio have released the names of the two people that died in a plane crash on Tuesday. The occupants of the plane have been identified as Eric S. Seevers, 45, Parkersburg, W.Va., and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, Orient. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 […]
Fox 19
‘I was afraid they were going to kill me’: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - “I was afraid they were going to kill me.”. Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Elizabeth “Beth Anne” Armer testified Friday that she feared for her life when she fled her brief, tumultuous marriage to Jake Wagner.
Pike County murder trial: Custody arguments began before Hanna Rhoden gave birth
Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations will present more evidence gathered against a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016.
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
