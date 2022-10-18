ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

WOUB

Here’s the line-up for Radio Free Athens Oct. 22

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Terra Era. 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Michael T. 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Excursions: Jazz Motifs w/Dr. Art Cromwell. Saturday’s “Excursions” surveys the historical role of brass ensembles in the evolution of Jazz. The program begins, literally at the beginning, with archival recordings from the turn into the 20th century, through contemporary ensembles.
ATHENS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus Area

If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Metro News

Jackson County woman tags an unexpectedly big deer

KENNA, W.Va. — Jackson County husband and wife Millie and Chad Raines knew there was a monster buck in close proximity to the lease where they hunt not far from home. But getting him into bow range proved to be a tricky prospect. “We had been watching this deer...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

Two names have been added to Muskingum County’s list of most wanted suspects. They are Elizabeth Ann Barnett of Nashport and Bradley Shane Shepherd of Zanesville. Barnett is 5’4 and weighs around 110lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her abdomen, left ankle, left wrist, right leg and right wrist.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WOUB

Jackson overcomes Week 10 trap against Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, OHIO (WOUB) — The Chillicothe Cavaliers hosted the Jackson Ironmen in the last week of conference play. This showdown would decide if the FAC crown would be split in two or given to Jackson solely. Back in 2020, Chillicothe dug themselves out of a two-score deficit to come...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Kyle Robert Justice, 56, of Circleville

Kyle Robert Justice, 56, of Circleville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Kyle was born in Lancaster, Ohio to Sharon and the late Robert Justice on September 12, 1956. He is preceded in death by his father Robert M. Justice, and his beloved pet Max. He was an avid...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 four-wheelers stolen from Gallia County, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two four-wheelers were stolen from the Springfield Township area of Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicles shown in the photos below. One is a 2020 blue Kawasaki with a winch, and the second is a 2020 dark green […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio plane crash video released

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man dies in Ohio plane crash,1 other dead

Police in Ohio have released the names of the two people that died in a plane crash on Tuesday. The occupants of the plane have been identified as Eric S. Seevers, 45, Parkersburg, W.Va., and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, Orient. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 […]
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified

UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
MARIETTA, OH

