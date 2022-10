Gas prices are down again today as we head into the weekend. Triple-A says the average cost for a gallon of regular no-lead is four-dollars-26 cents in the Land of Lincoln. Locally triple-A says gas prices are unchanged from yesterday at four-17 on average across the Kankakee area. Prices at the pump have slipped some four cents in the past week, but are 47 cents higher than they were a month ago.

KANKAKEE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO