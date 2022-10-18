ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 2

Related
klkntv.com

Nebraska counterterrorism experts sound the alarm on white supremacist plots

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Counterterrorism experts in Nebraska are sounding the alarm on violent extremists planning potentially devastating attacks across the U.S. The National Counterterrorism, Innovation, Technology, and Education Center, or NCITE for short, shared an alarming report Monday. It says white supremacist plots targeting essential energy systems have...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on abortion

COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - With the Nebraska Legislature coming two votes shy of creating stricter abortion rules this summer, many voters in the state are casting ballots based on this one issue. Protests supporting abortion rights popped up across the country this spring and summer this is one outside Omaha’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: Governor

Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's gubernatorial candidates stand on their key issues. Jim Pillen believes that defunding the police would be an unwise decision. He wants to support police, sheriffs, the state patrol, firefighters and first responders that risk their lives to support Nebraskans. Pillen also believes in immigration and border security reform.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Many Lincoln small businesses support minimum wage increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraskans have a chance to raise the minimum wage on Nov. 8, but the ballot initiative has raised concerns about small businesses not being able to afford it. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Bob Evnen held a public hearing at the Capitol Building on Initiative...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man files lawsuit alleging election wrongdoing across Nebraska, seeks $10 billion

BEATRICE – Election officials have a lot on their plates with an election coming up less than three weeks. Now they can add a lawsuit to the list. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Petersen, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Election Systems and Software Company of Omaha and all of the state’s elections commissioners are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed Monday in Lancaster County District Court.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska's disappearing Democrats follows national trend, expert says

OMAHA, Neb. — Seven months ago, Nebraska's voter registration data started illuminating a trend: thousands of Democrats were switching parties to vote in the Republican primary. While it was an abnormal uptick, it was following a normal trend. "There's been quite a large shift toward Republican affiliation across the...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

ACLU of Nebraska mails voting rights information to county jails

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A nonprofit organization is sending voting information to jails in Nebraska. This week, the ACLU of Nebraska is sending thousands of pamphlets to help break barriers to voting for incarcerated people. “Incarceration itself, it’s a barrier to having access to cast your vote,” said Mindy...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Ballot measure could help Nebraska airports land more airlines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It is uncommon for things to pass unanimously in the Nebraska Legislature, but Amendment 1 gained support from every senator last session and will now be on the ballot in November. Many hope that the constitutional amendment, coined Grow Nebraska, will aid the growth of...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In a few weeks, Nebraskans will vote on an amendment to expand financial options at airports in the state. Nebraska Amendment 1 would allow political subdivisions that own or operate airports to spend money on expanding commercial passenger flights. The development method is common throughout the country, but is currently blocked by Nebraska’s state constitution.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
unomaha.edu

Earthquakes in Nebraska: An Unlikely but Important Reason to be Prepared

Nebraska is far less likely to experience damaging earthquakes than somewhere like California, but the lessons learned from earthquake preparedness as part of the worldwide "Great ShakeOut" can have important outcomes for general emergency preparedness for students, faculty, and staff. search keywords:. crisis. emergency preparedness. alert. Because the west coast...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy