klkntv.com
Nebraska counterterrorism experts sound the alarm on white supremacist plots
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Counterterrorism experts in Nebraska are sounding the alarm on violent extremists planning potentially devastating attacks across the U.S. The National Counterterrorism, Innovation, Technology, and Education Center, or NCITE for short, shared an alarming report Monday. It says white supremacist plots targeting essential energy systems have...
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on abortion
COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - With the Nebraska Legislature coming two votes shy of creating stricter abortion rules this summer, many voters in the state are casting ballots based on this one issue. Protests supporting abortion rights popped up across the country this spring and summer this is one outside Omaha’s...
KETV.com
Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
klkntv.com
Families of former Nebraska prisoners with autism say ‘things need to change’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Nebraska families of former inmates say services for disabilities throughout the state need to improve, especially for people with autism. Brenda Mae Stinson and Scott Shafer both have sons with autism and mental health problems. Both sons have also been in and out of the prison system.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts donates $2.2 million to campaigns so far in 2022
Gov. Pete Ricketts has been spending this summer on fall on electing his brand of conservatives to the legislature, NU Regents and school board races.
KETV.com
Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: Governor
Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's gubernatorial candidates stand on their key issues. Jim Pillen believes that defunding the police would be an unwise decision. He wants to support police, sheriffs, the state patrol, firefighters and first responders that risk their lives to support Nebraskans. Pillen also believes in immigration and border security reform.
klkntv.com
Many Lincoln small businesses support minimum wage increase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraskans have a chance to raise the minimum wage on Nov. 8, but the ballot initiative has raised concerns about small businesses not being able to afford it. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Bob Evnen held a public hearing at the Capitol Building on Initiative...
Calls for partisan poll watchers has some concerned ahead of midterm elections
There wasn’t much attention paid to poll watchers before 2020 but baseless claims of election fraud put a new spotlight on the volunteer position.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man files lawsuit alleging election wrongdoing across Nebraska, seeks $10 billion
BEATRICE – Election officials have a lot on their plates with an election coming up less than three weeks. Now they can add a lawsuit to the list. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Petersen, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Election Systems and Software Company of Omaha and all of the state’s elections commissioners are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed Monday in Lancaster County District Court.
Nebraska voters will decide on airport amendment in November
The amendment was the focus of a meeting held at the Norfolk Municipal Airport Monday. The measure would authorize local governments to spend revenue to develop commercial air travel service at local airports.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
KETV.com
Nebraska's disappearing Democrats follows national trend, expert says
OMAHA, Neb. — Seven months ago, Nebraska's voter registration data started illuminating a trend: thousands of Democrats were switching parties to vote in the Republican primary. While it was an abnormal uptick, it was following a normal trend. "There's been quite a large shift toward Republican affiliation across the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska lawmakers call for investigation into the Department of Education
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of state legislators called for an investigation on Monday into the Nebraska Department of Education. This centers around the website Launch Nebraska, which was created to help schools reopen from pandemic closures. Sen. Dave Murman said the website shifted its focus to “left-wing...
klkntv.com
ACLU of Nebraska mails voting rights information to county jails
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A nonprofit organization is sending voting information to jails in Nebraska. This week, the ACLU of Nebraska is sending thousands of pamphlets to help break barriers to voting for incarcerated people. “Incarceration itself, it’s a barrier to having access to cast your vote,” said Mindy...
klkntv.com
Ballot measure could help Nebraska airports land more airlines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It is uncommon for things to pass unanimously in the Nebraska Legislature, but Amendment 1 gained support from every senator last session and will now be on the ballot in November. Many hope that the constitutional amendment, coined Grow Nebraska, will aid the growth of...
WOWT
Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In a few weeks, Nebraskans will vote on an amendment to expand financial options at airports in the state. Nebraska Amendment 1 would allow political subdivisions that own or operate airports to spend money on expanding commercial passenger flights. The development method is common throughout the country, but is currently blocked by Nebraska’s state constitution.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
unomaha.edu
Earthquakes in Nebraska: An Unlikely but Important Reason to be Prepared
Nebraska is far less likely to experience damaging earthquakes than somewhere like California, but the lessons learned from earthquake preparedness as part of the worldwide "Great ShakeOut" can have important outcomes for general emergency preparedness for students, faculty, and staff. search keywords:. crisis. emergency preparedness. alert. Because the west coast...
NebraskaTV
Voters to make decision on Amendment 1 which could grow number of commercial flights
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the Nov. 8 general election ballot, Nebraska voters will vote either "For" or "Against" the proposed Nebraska Constitutional Amendment 1, which is looking to grow the number of flights Nebraskan airports can offer. Grow Nebraska is a bipartisan effort to pass Amendment 1 on...
Advocates, politicians discuss legalizing recreational marijuana in Iowa
The journey to legalize marijuana in Iowa continues, and an advocacy group based in Des Moines is taking the issue to the state house.
