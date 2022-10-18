Read full article on original website
Talk of the Town: Thomas Trumbly
Thomas Trumbly appeared on Talk of the Town Thursday to talk about his campaign to become an Osage County Commissioner for District One. Trumbly talked about why he was running, what he is looking to accomplish as a county commissioner and more. You can listen to the full interview here.
Bartlesville
Local shoppers have the opportunity to win thousands in cash and prizes during the 23rd Annual “Shop at Home for the Holidays” Green Country Christmas promotion in Bartlesville and Dewey, sponsored by KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM. "We have a large prize lineup again for this annual event and we’re excited to...
Walk-In Flu Clinic Offered October 24, 2022
The Washington County Health Department announced today it will hold a walk-in flu clinic on Monday, October 24 from 4 to 6 pm at their Bartlesville office, 5121 SE Jacquelyn Lane. Seasonal flu shots will be available for ages 6 months and older, including the high-dose shot recommended for ages...
Bartlesville Public Schools: Updates on SROs and Pride Event Poster Incident
A fourth Resource Officer for Bartlesville has been placed at a Bartlesville public school this fall with more on the way after Christmas break. That's according to Bartlesville Public Schools Supt Chuck McCauley on COMMUNITY CONNECTION this week. Supt. McCauley said two or three new School Resource Officers will start...
BPD Offers Active Shooter Training to Local Organizations
An active shooter situation is the last thing you want in your business or organization but knowing how to handle one is now part of managing the environment in which you, your employees, and your customers operate. Are you prepared for it? Probably not. That is why Bartlesville Police Department...
Bartlesville Police Holds Meeting To Discuss Drugs In Community
The Bartlesville Police Department is developing new ways to address drug problems in its community. “In a community our size, of about 36,00 people, you would be surprised at the amount of drugs are here in this community," said Captain Jay Hastings, Bartlesville Police Department. Police said those drugs have...
Black vultures attacking Oklahoma’s livestock while alive, costing ranchers
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola lost 4 calves and a heifer to black vultures. It was only when he made some noise with his shot gun that scared them away. Black Vultures are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird...
Rogers County Man Scheduled To Be Executed Thursday
The state of Oklahoma is scheduled to put a Roger County man to death on Thursday. Benjamin Cole is set to be executed for killing his daughter Brianna in 2002. Prosecutors say Cole bent the 9-month-old in half, forcing her ankles backwards to her head. Cole's lawyers argued that he...
Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation
At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
Kansas Resident Found Dead in Osage County
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Cowley County Sheriff’s office of Kansas, has issued a statement that a Kansas man who has been missing since Monday of this week has been confirmed as the body that was found dead in a vehicle parked in Osage County.
Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks
State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
The Journey Home Bingo Event Oct 29
The Journey Home invites everyone to their Bingo event on Saturday, October 29, at Washington County Fairgrounds at 1109 N Delaware St in Dewey from 5-9pm. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Executive Director Brennen Bissinger and Board President Scott Holz said the 50/50's will start a 5pm and go until 6pm. They asked that you bring your dollar bills and be ready to watch entertainment from our local banks and their bank president or representative as they will be assisting with our fast money counting, pot splitting entertainment. For fun's sake, you are asked to encourage Emcees Rick Loyd and Keith McPhail to heckle them. There will be 5 - 50/50 games at the intermission to help The Journey Home raise funds for their mission.
Grades K-8 Invited to Audition for RUMPLESTILTSKIN
An audition will be held for Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) production of RUMPELSTILTSKIN on Monday, October 31 from 4 to 6 pm at the Bartlesville Community Center. The audition is free and open to any child in grades K-8. No advance preparation for the audition is necessary. Most students will re.
Osage County wreck sends Wagoner man to the hospital
A 76-year-old Wagoner man is recovering after crashing his truck into a tree. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports it happened around 4:35 Wednesday morning on Oklahoma Highway 20, 3.2 miles south of Fairfax in Osage County. The driver, Calvin Stroud, reportedly drove his 2016 GMC Sierra past a stop sign and...
Judge orders Tulsa County DA’s daughter to undergo competency evaluation
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge approved a competency evaluation request for Jennifer Kunzweiler, the daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney (DA) Steve Kunzweiler, Thursday. According to court records, Jennifer Kunzweiler is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon after Tulsa Police said she stabbed her...
Spooktacular Halloween Fun to be Held on October 28
It's time to finalize your plans for Halloween and one of the places to consider is the SPOOKTACULAR Block Party to be held on Friday, October 28 at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville. Hosted by the Bartlesville Community Center, the Bartlesville Public Library, Price Tower Arts Center and First Presbyterian...
Electric Vehicle Company Shipping To Oklahoma
The electric vehicle startup, Canoo, is coming to Oklahoma and has sold several thousand more cars ahead of production. Two car rental companies have agreed to buy 15,000 cars from the company. Canoo originally planned to start shipping cars from the facility in Pryor next year, but there have been...
Oklahoma Haunted Historical Homes & Landmarks You Can Visit
These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
Victim’s family speaks after Benjamin Cole execution for Rogers County murder
MCALESTER, Okla. — Benjamin Cole was executed Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. His execution came nearly 20 years after he killed his infant daughter in Rogers County. Brianna Cole’s family was present for his execution. They say the focus should be on their blonde-hair, blue eyed niece.
