Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lebanonmissouri.org
Lebanon Public Works schedule for the week of Oct. 24-28
The following work projects are scheduled by the City of Lebanon Public Works Department for the week of Oct. 24-28: Street maintenance crews will be making asphalt repairs and completing asphalt crack sealing in various locations in the city. Street sweeping will be conducted in Ward 4. Street construction crews...
KYTV
Neighbors say squatters lived inside the house that caught fire in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After squatters in north Springfield made neighbors nervous, the house they were using caught fire. October 15, during the first cold week of fall, the house in the 1000 block of East Jean St. burned next to Steven Rust’s mom’s home. “Firemen were up...
KRMS Radio
Fire Damages Offices In Bridal Boutique
A fire at 2011 South Jefferson was quickly brought under control on Wednesday. The Lebanon Fire Department answered a call just before noon, and they found smoke coming from the back of the building owned by Denari Bridal and Boutique. There was mostly smoke and water damage, mainly confined to...
KYTV
Investigation underway after fires at two Springfield stores
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after fire crews respond to two blazes at stores that are less than half a mile away from each other on Friday morning. Officials with the Springfield Fire Department say they got the first call a little after 4:30 a.m. Friday, for two trash cans that were on fire at Rapid Robert’s at 3106 W Battlefield Road. When crews got to the gas station, the fire had already been extinguished by an employee or a passerby. No one was hurt, but there was some damage reported.
Several Greene, Lawrence County cities to lose power around 7 hours Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Some cities and towns in Greene County and Lawrence County are scheduled to lose power for seven hours Thursday, Oct. 22. Some of the communities affected by the power outage are Ash Grove, Bois D’Arc, Halltown, Lawrenceburg, Phenix, Spencer, and Walnut Grove. Below is a map of the area that may […]
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
80 acres damaged in grass fire near Bolivar Wednesday afternoon
A burn ban is in effect for Polk County and the City of Bolivar, as multiple crews fought a grass fire Wednesday afternoon.
KYTV
U.S. Forest Service battles wildfire in Phelps County
NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service battled a large wildfire on Friday. A passerby reported the fire near State Highway J and State Highway K. The fire has burned nearly 350 acres. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KOMU
Vehicles recovered from Lake of the Ozarks near Niangua Bridge
CAMDENTON - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking for information after a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 1958 Ford Thunderbird were recovered from the Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday. Detectives from the sheriff's office met with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division and the Mid-County Fire Protection...
Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents
Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd of some 200 unhappy Springfield, Missouri residents. He wanted to make amends. Galbraith, then director of Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ environmental quality division, acknowledged that the state agency in charge of protecting the environment should have announced sooner that contaminated water had spread from an old […] The post Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents appeared first on Missouri Independent.
houstonherald.com
Grass fires popping up across county
Grass fires are popping up across a dry Texas County, authorities report. •A grass fire hitting the timber line was reported at 8488 Morton Road, Houston. •A field fire at Current River Pole, 200 Staples Lane, Licking. •At Roby on Highway M about two miles from Highway 17. Houston Rural...
Lawrence County Record
ABMD Weenie Dog Races at '76 Park
The Weenie Dog Races were held in the Spirit of '76 Park on Saturday, Oct. 8. Fifty-three dogs raced in the event, the largest number in the race's history. The races also drew a massive audience; an estimated 300 people turned out to watch the dachshunds as they ran down the track. In addition to the races, Vanessa Healey, a Springfield dog trainer, gave a demonstration of what a trained dog can do as her dog, Sakari, performed several tricks with her.
KYTV
One in serious condition, 2 other injured after Sunrise Beach, Mo House Fire
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say three people suffered injuries in an overnight house fire in Sunrise Beach. It happened late Tuesday night on Helmsman Pointe. Gravois Fire Protection District responded to the call. Firefighters had to call for mutual aid immediately. “It was reported that a possible person...
abc17news.com
Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary, Part 2
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Rising like a fortress, for 168 years the Missouri State Penitentiary was designed to keep prisoners from escaping. Today, almost two decades after it closed, many believe some inmates are still here. For a fifth Halloween, Chad Plein is following David Glidden for a paranormal...
sgfcitizen.org
Sally Payne abruptly resigns from city of Springfield
One of Springfield’s leaders in helping unemployed workers find jobs abruptly left her own job on Oct. 19. Sally Payne, the now former director of workforce development for the city of Springfield, resigned. Payne has worked for the city since 2008. The Springfield Department of Workforce Development is a...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
lakeexpo.com
Joshua Scott Perry (January 6, 1990 - October 16, 2022)
Joshua Scott Perry, age 32, a beloved husband, daddy, son, uncle, grandson, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Josh was born on January 6, 1990, in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Scott and Donna Perry. Josh is survived by his wife, Lindsay; his three...
Comments / 0