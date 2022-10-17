Read full article on original website
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Five Weird Facts About Residential Parking in Bozeman
Parking is a hot-button issue for many locals in the Bozeman area, and many people would appreciate some clarity. Parking in Bozeman has become a massive issue for many locals who aren't sure what exactly the parking laws are, and they have valid concerns. Even though public parking downtown is...
The ULTIMATE Halloween 2022 Events Guide: Bozeman, Butte, Belgrade, Livingston
Halloween Bingo? Haunted houses? Costumed dogs? Trick or treating? Spooktaculars? Fun, Halloween events this year in Bozeman, Butte, Belgrade and beyond. Your schedule can be as packed as you want, just take a look. NEED SOME HALLOWEEN COSTUME IDEAS?. Friday, October 21st, 2022: Halloween Indoor Movie Night at the Livingston...
Does This Constant Bozeman Question Annoy You Like It Does Me?
This may get some backlash and I am totally prepared for that. As most of us do, I spend some of my days on social media exploring what people are asking about this week, but for the last couple of weeks, I can't help but wonder why I keep seeing the same exact question being asked over and over and over.
Get Ready Montana! Pack The Place In Pink Is Back At It Again
Every season we look forward to different Montana State University events. This event is one that touches home for me personally. My aunt is a breast cancer survivor and seeing the impact it had on her mentally and physically, and the impact it had on her family, any time that I can give back to the cause, I do.
Montana Fall Favorite Returns For One Weekend Only
We always talk about shopping local, eating local, and supporting local. Well, we've got some good news for everyone. You can get a whole lotta local this weekend at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. On October 14th and 15th, you can shop from over 190 different artists at the Bozeman Fall MADE...
New Business Moving Into the Old Cactus Records Building
Big changes are happening in downtown Bozeman. Here's one major change that you need to know about. In February, Cactus Records, a local staple in Bozeman, closed its downtown location after being in the same place for 35 years. The business has since moved further west on Main St. Cactus...
Check Out This Incredible Alternative To Bozeman’s Housing Issues
One company has come up with an incredible housing alternative, and it could be a hit with many young adults looking to stay in the Bozeman area long term. Housing has become a real issue in Bozeman over the past several years. House, condo, and townhome prices have skyrocketed and pushed out many locals who can't afford to live here anymore. Even the rental market is getting out of hand. No one can afford to live by themselves anymore, which is both frustrating and sad.
Popular Trail Near Bozeman Closed Due to Small Fire
Crews are working to contain a small fire located along a popular hiking trail northeast of Bozeman. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, crews responded to reports of a small wildfire located along Drinking Horse Trail. Firefighting crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest are currently on the scene and have reportedly completely contained the Drinking Horse fire.
Where to Buy Farm Fresh Eggs During Montana’s Egg Shortage (and Beyond)
Even when egg shelves at the grocery store are full, nothing beats farm fresh eggs. Thankfully there are lots of places across the state where you can buy them. What's cool is that several of the smaller, Montana producers of farm fresh eggs also sell to many local grocery stores, including national chains. That means that when this 'Montana egg shortage' comes to an end, you'll still be able to purchase super high quality eggs.
Inspirational Women Of Bozeman Stand Strong To Build Your Future
It's pretty awesome reading and hearing about successful women throughout the country. Now, what if you had the opportunity to meet some of Bozeman's Professional Women that keep their businesses flourishing? Well, you can!. Bozeman Professional Women's Group is holding their annual fundraising event THIS Wednesday (October 19th), at the...
Montana’s Latest Food Shortage is Cluckin’ Lame
NOW I understand why I've been seeing so many social media posts inquiring about local farm eggs. The grocery store shelves are often nearly empty, and the eggs that are available are a lot more expensive than they were just a few months ago. This is the sign that greets...
There’s a New 24-Hour Food Option in Bozeman: Check it Out!
You don't have many options if you have a late-night food craving in Bozeman, but that's about to change. Recently, I've seen a lot of people on social media asking about 24-hour restaurants in the Bozeman area. Due to staffing shortages, many restaurants in the Bozeman area have been forced to limit their hours of operation. Bair's Family Restaurant in Belgrade was formerly open 24 hours, but now the restaurant is only open from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Super Crazy Weekend For Bozeman Police Officers. We Salute YOU
This past weekend was a crazy one for the Bozeman Police Department. I think some don't realize how hard our officers work in the wee hours of the night, so if you need a reminder of what is happening while we are sleeping or working your overnight shift, here you go.
It’s Getting Out Of Hand: How Can Bozeman Fix This Big Problem?
Bozeman has a big problem right now. In fact, Bozeman has a lot of problems. We've all heard complaints about the cost of housing in Bozeman, and many businesses are struggling to find employees due to the workforce shortage. Unfortunately, those problems are just the tip of the iceberg. Bozeman...
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
7 Closed Bozeman Businesses That Locals Miss the Most
Over the years, several businesses that were once extremely popular in Bozeman have closed. It's a hard time to be a small business owner in Bozeman. Workforce issues are a major problem. Finding employees that actually want to work is a constant struggle for local business owners. Those struggles have been amplified as a result of the pandemic.
The Most Unsanitary Thing To Do At The Bozeman Airport
We all put up with a lot when flying, but this is something that grosses me out. I have to be honest, for the past month and a half, I have been a frequent visitor to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. With all those visits come some unique perspectives regarding airport etiquette when traveling—I have to say, we need to be better.
This Statistic Proves That Bobcat Fans Are The Best
As far as passionate college football fan bases go, Bobcat fans are some of the most dedicated supporters out there. So far, Montana State Football has had a successful 2022 season. The Bobcats are ranked #2 in the nation and are hopefully headed toward another great playoff run. MSU has hosted four home games so far and has two left. Weber State comes to Bobcat Country this Saturday, October 22nd, and the final home game, against the University of Montana Grizzlies, is on Saturday, November 19th. Luckily, they've got some stellar fans to support them--and based on statistics, Bobcat fans actually do out-cheer every other fan base in the conference.
