Pennsylvania State

This Modernist Dream House Renovation in Mérida Was Inspired by Local Materials

When my husband and I decided to move to Mérida, the capital of the state of Yucatán in Mexico, we were in search of an adventure. I had lived in New York for 24 years; my husband, Marc Perrotta, for nearly 20. We were happy with our lives and routines. I worked as an editor and writer for various magazines and websites, Marc for different architectural firms. Our weekends revolved around our dog Lily Beth, exploring New York (often on bike), and spending time with friends. Still, the idea that we would simply continue to do the same for another two or three decades left us both a little disheartened.
architecturaldigest.com

This 646-Square-Foot Industrial-Inspired Paris Apartment Vibrates With Color

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For their first purchase together, a young couple knew they would need some help to make the right decisions in their small Paris...
Phys.org

Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures

An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...

