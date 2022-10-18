When my husband and I decided to move to Mérida, the capital of the state of Yucatán in Mexico, we were in search of an adventure. I had lived in New York for 24 years; my husband, Marc Perrotta, for nearly 20. We were happy with our lives and routines. I worked as an editor and writer for various magazines and websites, Marc for different architectural firms. Our weekends revolved around our dog Lily Beth, exploring New York (often on bike), and spending time with friends. Still, the idea that we would simply continue to do the same for another two or three decades left us both a little disheartened.

