Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
architecturaldigest.com
This Modernist Dream House Renovation in Mérida Was Inspired by Local Materials
When my husband and I decided to move to Mérida, the capital of the state of Yucatán in Mexico, we were in search of an adventure. I had lived in New York for 24 years; my husband, Marc Perrotta, for nearly 20. We were happy with our lives and routines. I worked as an editor and writer for various magazines and websites, Marc for different architectural firms. Our weekends revolved around our dog Lily Beth, exploring New York (often on bike), and spending time with friends. Still, the idea that we would simply continue to do the same for another two or three decades left us both a little disheartened.
architecturaldigest.com
This 646-Square-Foot Industrial-Inspired Paris Apartment Vibrates With Color
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For their first purchase together, a young couple knew they would need some help to make the right decisions in their small Paris...
Phys.org
Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures
An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...
Why don’t evergreens change color and drop their leaves every fall?
Mixed among those bright, colorful patches are some trees that stay steadfastly green. Why do evergreen conifers sit out this blazing seasonal spectacle?
Comments / 0