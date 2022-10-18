Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NBCMontana
Watch: Road Trippin' goes on a haunted trolley ride in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — It's a city rich in history and rich in paranormal activity. In this Road Trippin’ segment, we take you to Butte for an unforgettable haunted trolley ride and ghost hunt.
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
montanaoutdoor.com
Big buck on youth hunt
Twelve year-old Cole Koon, of Helena, went hunting with his brother, Levi, his dad, Brad, and Brian Olson during the Montana youth hunt. Cole bagged this nice buck somewhere northeast of Glasgow. Brian Olson swears he heard the buck say, “a bit early, A?” Haha. Nice work, Cole!
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing 61-year-old Butte woman located
BUTTE, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 61-year-old woman who is without her medication. Zella Dennis is a white woman who is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 208 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Zella was last seen...
NBCMontana
Snow levels drop heading into the weekend; travel impacts
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Butte/Blackfoot Region from 6AM Saturday through 6PM Sunday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of 5 to 9 inches, and 9 to 15 inches above 7000 feet. Valley snow accumulations, including Butte and Anaconda, of 2 to 5 inches, Saturday night through Sunday.
The ULTIMATE Halloween 2022 Events Guide: Bozeman, Butte, Belgrade, Livingston
Halloween Bingo? Haunted houses? Costumed dogs? Trick or treating? Spooktaculars? Fun, Halloween events this year in Bozeman, Butte, Belgrade and beyond. Your schedule can be as packed as you want, just take a look. NEED SOME HALLOWEEN COSTUME IDEAS?. Friday, October 21st, 2022: Halloween Indoor Movie Night at the Livingston...
A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories
Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
Is This Famous Landmark The Most Haunted House In Montana?
With cooler temperatures moving in and leaves changing, both the fall and Halloween seasons are upon us here in Montana, which means all kinds of candy, costumes, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spice, and everything haunted. Plus, who doesn't love a great ghost story, right?. I realize that a whole lot of...
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
montanasports.com
Frontier roundup: Carroll shuts out Rocky; Montana Western hands College of Idaho first loss
HELENA — Jack Prka rushed for two touchdowns and threw another, Carroll’s defense pitched a shutout and the Saints knocked off No. 14 Rocky Mountain College 24-0 on Saturday at Nelson Stadium. After a scoreless first quarter, Prka accounted for a pair of second-half touchdowns with an 8-yard...
NBCMontana
Fire causes extensive damage to store in Butte
A fire in Butte caused extensive damage to a local business. People spotted flames throughout the exterior of Harrington’s Floor and Window Coverings on Harrison Avenue and reported it after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Eyewitnesses say Butte-Silver Bow firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames. “We smelled something burning,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana State Prison over capacity, shutting down visitation due to staffing shortages
Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. (Provided by the Montana Department of Corrections.) Visitation for inmates at the over-capacity and short-staffed Montana State Prison will be suspended Oct. 31 until further notice. “The vacancy rates at the facility are holding steady,” Department of Corrections Carolynn Bright said Friday in an...
Report: Highway 141 closed due to bridge and culvert damage
Multiple agencies are reporting that Highway 141 between Avon and Highway 200 is closed due to bridge and culvert damage.
Theft in Butte is Getting So Bad, They’re Now Stealing Garbage Cans
I love Butte, Montana so much but MAN, do I hate people who steal stuff. Theft in Butte has been on the rise significantly in recent months and locals are now reporting that their GARBAGE CANS are being stolen. What? Why?. Having several friends who live in Butte and Anaconda,...
Montana Standoff With Armed Man Comes To An End. Details Here
On October 12th, the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department surrounded a residence on the 500 block of West Aluminum Street in uptown Butte, where an armed man barricaded himself inside a residence. The standoff started around 1:30 PM and ended the evening of the next day. Initially, a female was in...
Fairfield Sun Times
Helena police locate missing 14-year-old
HELENA, Mont. - People are asked to be on the look out for a missing 14-year-old. The Helena Police Department reports Halo Coggins is a white male who is five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and blue-green eyes. Halo was last seen wearing a black...
montanasports.com
Class AA roundup: No. 1 Capital prevails over second-ranked Bengals in battle for Helena
HELENA — The battle for Helena — and the Western AA championship — went the way of No. 1 Capital High on Friday at Vigilante Stadium. Tom Carter and Hayden Opitz each ran for a touchdown and the Bruins bested No. 2 Helena High 13-3 to close the regular season 9-0 and win the conference crown. Helena is now 7-2.
mtpr.org
Due to staff shortages, the state prison will suspend in-person visits until further notice
Starting October 31st, all in-person visitation rights to the state prison will be suspended until further notice. In a written statement to MTPR, corrections department spokesperson Carolynn Bright says the prison is experiencing higher-than-normal staffing shortages. The statement says that while the agency recognizes the importance of in-person visitation to inmates, their families and friends, “we must place safety and security of the public, staff, and inmates above all else.”
