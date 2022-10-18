Read full article on original website
Local author Kathy Bradley will headline EGSC Vision Series Event in November
East Georgia State College (EGSC) is excited to welcome local author Kathy Bradley to the college for the next Vision Series event. The event will be held on National Author’s Day, Tuesday, November 1, at 11 a.m. EGSC faculty, staff, students, and the community are all invited to attend the free event.
Check Out The Poster And Teaser For A SAVANNAH HAUNTING
The filmmakers behind A Savannah Haunting say the film is based on real supernatural phenomena. Not only is this a "based on true events" story, but it's a firsthand account of those haunted goings on, as it's based on the writer/director and his family's personal paranormal experience. The film was shot on location at the actual haunted house the filmmaker and his family lived in for decades. The filmmakers attempted to capture the subtle, creeping fear that afflicted the real residents of the home.
Virginia Corley Freeman
Virginia Corley Freeman of Sylvania, Georgia and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina died on October 22, 2022 after a long life of service to her church, family and community. She was 95 years old. Virginia was a graduate of the Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Florida, and the...
“Fenom” Doc About Rapper Camoflauge’s Daughter Flau’Jae Screens at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival
“Fenom”, a documentary about Savannah native Flau’Jae Johnson is getting its Georgia premiere at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival with a screening on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at the SCAD Museum of Art. “Some people know me as a basketball player and some people know...
James Weaver Jr.
Mr. James Albert Weaver, Jr. passed into rest, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Brown Health and Rehabilitation Center. The native of Statesboro, Georgia was born in Metter Georgia to the late James A. and Lorine McCormick Weaver. In addition to his parent, he is preceded in death by his...
Mrs. Janie Lasand Allen Ellis
Janie Lasand Allen Ellis, age 44, departed this earthly life on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center, Savannah, Georgia. The Bulloch County Native was a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Janie was employed 18 years with Pineland Mental Health, Statesboro, GA as a Therapeutic Child Care...
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
Georgia’s Hi-Lo Trail ride to bike through the Boro this Saturday
Each year, cyclists bike from Athens to Savannah on a 285-mile ride to raise awareness and funds for the future Georgia Hi-Lo Trail. Cyclists on the ride will come through Statesboro this weekend. The mission of the Hi-Lo Trail is to build a 211-mile paved trail that will serve to...
William J. Bird Confederate Memorial marker placed on his 180th birthday
William J. Bird of Bulloch County served in the Confederate War, but his war time service was never documented. This was true until his great grandson and retired Methodist Pastor Larry Bird researched his life story and wrote a 241 page book chronicling this period in his life. The book “Life of a Confederate Soldier Private William J. Bird” was published in 2021.
Take a spooky spin down Aldred Hill Road this Halloween
The Baumann family of Aldred Hill Road in Statesboro has a super spooky display for you and your family to enjoy this Halloween season. This has become a family tradition for the Baumanns over the last several years, and last year alone, they welcomed more than 200 little ghosts and goblins for trick-or-treating on Halloween night.
Statesboro strongman lifter defies odds
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s no secret that it takes incredible strength to lift hundreds, even thousands of pounds. For more than 20 years, Ryan Rhodes has been doing just that. He’s a strongman, similar to a powerlifter, but instead of just lifting the weights he moves with them too. “It’s how much can you […]
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
Willie M. Oneal
Willie Mae Oneal, age 78 made her transition to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 18, 2022 at the Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness. She was a native of Telfair County and spent many years in New Jersey before relocating to Statesboro. She attended Firm Foundation Baptist Church prior to her illness.
Scare on the Square brings family fun to Downtown Statesboro Saturday
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host the 13th annual Party Impressions Scare on the Square event on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on East Main Street. Scare on the Square is a FREE event for the entire community to enjoy. The fun begins at...
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Savannah SCORE announces small biz finalists and panel of judges for BizPitch
Savannah SCORE has announced the finalists and panel of judges for its 5th annual Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition BizPitch Savannah. On November 16, in the Howard Jordan Torian Auditorium at Savannah State University. The finalists will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to win cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new businesses. The event is free and open to the public.
Sharon Moyer Raines
Miss Sharon Moyer Raines, 80, passed away October 17, 2022, peacefully at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. She was born in Albion, Michigan to the late Vincent and Lorraine Corley Moyer. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey D. and Julie Raines of Midway; grandchildren Brittany (Kevin) Douglas, Ashley...
GAME PREVIEW: GS Eagles Head to Virginia For Conference Play
The GS Eagles football team hits the road again for Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday, traveling to Virginia for a battle with Old Dominion at Ballard Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:32 p.m., and the game will will be streamed on ESPN+. The game will also be available via radio on the Georgia Southern Sports Network. Here’s all you need to know about the game:
See What Makes Savannah Concrete Solutions The Leading Concrete Company in Savannah Georgia
In recent years, technology has made concrete industry transformations remarkable. Savannah Concrete Solutions keeps up to date with industry trends to offer high-quality services at a fair price. Savannah Concrete Solutions is a reliable concrete service provider in Savannah, Georgia. They are a top concrete contractor in Savannah GA, because...
Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date
A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
