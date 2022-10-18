Read full article on original website
Inspirational Women Of Bozeman Stand Strong To Build Your Future
It's pretty awesome reading and hearing about successful women throughout the country. Now, what if you had the opportunity to meet some of Bozeman's Professional Women that keep their businesses flourishing? Well, you can!. Bozeman Professional Women's Group is holding their annual fundraising event THIS Wednesday (October 19th), at the...
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Bozeman Health employees allege mismanagement, toxic culture at hospital
Several people have reached out to MTN News describing greed, mismanagement, and toxicity at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
Some Bozeman landlords (no kidding) are putting community before profit
With the rental market tightening, a handful of landlords are forgoing higher rents in hopes of preserving small-town culture. The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Bozeman is nearing $2,000 a month. Renters report dramatic monthly increases when their leases are up, and the vacancy rate is consistently below 2%. In short, you’re lucky to find a place to live if you want to rent in Bozeman.
Bozeman couple continues battle with city over water rights
The Gilliland’s property is home to Lyman Creek, which city officials say supplies Bozeman with 20% of its water.
New Business Moving Into the Old Cactus Records Building
Big changes are happening in downtown Bozeman. Here's one major change that you need to know about. In February, Cactus Records, a local staple in Bozeman, closed its downtown location after being in the same place for 35 years. The business has since moved further west on Main St. Cactus...
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said.
Chair of Bozeman Health board of directors reportedly resigns
According to an email shared with MTN by a Bozeman Health employee, the system board of directors of Bozeman Health accepted the resignation of board chair, Signe Farris.
Montana DEQ discovers 'forever chemicals' in 3 bodies of water in Bozeman
Hundreds of everyday products are made up of what the Montana DEQ calls ‘Forever Chemicals’. They’ve been found in several bodies of water in Bozeman.
Montana residents learn more about Calamity Jane through historical auto tour
The life of Calamity Jane is mysterious but folks in Billings had a chance to learn more about her and the impact she had on the city in four stop auto tour filled with historical impersonators.
Five Weird Facts About Residential Parking in Bozeman
Parking is a hot-button issue for many locals in the Bozeman area, and many people would appreciate some clarity. Parking in Bozeman has become a massive issue for many locals who aren't sure what exactly the parking laws are, and they have valid concerns. Even though public parking downtown is...
Montana’s Latest Food Shortage is Cluckin’ Lame
NOW I understand why I've been seeing so many social media posts inquiring about local farm eggs. The grocery store shelves are often nearly empty, and the eggs that are available are a lot more expensive than they were just a few months ago. This is the sign that greets...
Bozeman High school principal speaks about beloved late teacher
Principal Dan Mills of Bozeman High School speaks about what the student body is doing to focus on the positive legacy of Kelly Fulton.
Where to Buy Farm Fresh Eggs During Montana’s Egg Shortage (and Beyond)
Even when egg shelves at the grocery store are full, nothing beats farm fresh eggs. Thankfully there are lots of places across the state where you can buy them. What's cool is that several of the smaller, Montana producers of farm fresh eggs also sell to many local grocery stores, including national chains. That means that when this 'Montana egg shortage' comes to an end, you'll still be able to purchase super high quality eggs.
Check Your Mail, Gallatin County. Early Voting Starts Now
If you want to vote before voting day, you are in luck. It's the middle of October, and local and state-wide political races are in full swing, with bills to be voted on in November. Unfortunately, some people can't find the time to vote at any of the polling stations in Gallatin County. So what can they do?
Are Montanans Ready For This Disaster? The Top 3 Things To Know.
A fire is one of the greatest fears for many parents, homeowners, and renters. They can be devastating in multiple ways; losing a loved one and/or all of your belongings would be one of the most challenging moments in most people's lives. This week was Fire Prevention Week in Bozeman...
Power outage in Bozeman hits thousands Sunday
Over 11,000 customers in Bozeman were impacted by a power outage Sunday afternoon. NorthWestern Energy tells Montana Right Now the outage happened around 2:00 pm and impacted 11,295 customers. Crews responded and determined where the outage originated from. Power was restored to most people around 3:15 pm. Work is continuing...
Workforce Shortage: Bozeman Small Business Owners Feeling Trapped, Desperate
An honest plea for guidance from an area business owner sparked a flurry of online conversation, filled with honesty, advice, commiseration, rough perspectives, and a hefty dose of abrasive snap backs. The question posed in the ever-popular Secret Bozeman Facebook community garnered well over 500 responses...many of which were pure...
The Most Bozeman Thing That Has Ever Happened to Me, Just Happened
We've talked often about the influx of high-end luxury cars now driving the streets of Bozeman. Large SUVs and exotic sports cars alike, the caliber of resident vehicles has certainly stepped up its game. So what happened today?. A simple, brief encounter with one of these said insanely expensive cars...right...
My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana.
