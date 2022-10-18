ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspirational Women Of Bozeman Stand Strong To Build Your Future

It's pretty awesome reading and hearing about successful women throughout the country. Now, what if you had the opportunity to meet some of Bozeman's Professional Women that keep their businesses flourishing? Well, you can!. Bozeman Professional Women's Group is holding their annual fundraising event THIS Wednesday (October 19th), at the...
Some Bozeman landlords (no kidding) are putting community before profit

With the rental market tightening, a handful of landlords are forgoing higher rents in hopes of preserving small-town culture. The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Bozeman is nearing $2,000 a month. Renters report dramatic monthly increases when their leases are up, and the vacancy rate is consistently below 2%. In short, you’re lucky to find a place to live if you want to rent in Bozeman.
New Business Moving Into the Old Cactus Records Building

Big changes are happening in downtown Bozeman. Here's one major change that you need to know about. In February, Cactus Records, a local staple in Bozeman, closed its downtown location after being in the same place for 35 years. The business has since moved further west on Main St. Cactus...
Five Weird Facts About Residential Parking in Bozeman

Parking is a hot-button issue for many locals in the Bozeman area, and many people would appreciate some clarity. Parking in Bozeman has become a massive issue for many locals who aren't sure what exactly the parking laws are, and they have valid concerns. Even though public parking downtown is...
Montana’s Latest Food Shortage is Cluckin’ Lame

NOW I understand why I've been seeing so many social media posts inquiring about local farm eggs. The grocery store shelves are often nearly empty, and the eggs that are available are a lot more expensive than they were just a few months ago. This is the sign that greets...
Where to Buy Farm Fresh Eggs During Montana’s Egg Shortage (and Beyond)

Even when egg shelves at the grocery store are full, nothing beats farm fresh eggs. Thankfully there are lots of places across the state where you can buy them. What's cool is that several of the smaller, Montana producers of farm fresh eggs also sell to many local grocery stores, including national chains. That means that when this 'Montana egg shortage' comes to an end, you'll still be able to purchase super high quality eggs.
Check Your Mail, Gallatin County. Early Voting Starts Now

If you want to vote before voting day, you are in luck. It's the middle of October, and local and state-wide political races are in full swing, with bills to be voted on in November. Unfortunately, some people can't find the time to vote at any of the polling stations in Gallatin County. So what can they do?
Fairfield Sun Times

Power outage in Bozeman hits thousands Sunday

Over 11,000 customers in Bozeman were impacted by a power outage Sunday afternoon. NorthWestern Energy tells Montana Right Now the outage happened around 2:00 pm and impacted 11,295 customers. Crews responded and determined where the outage originated from. Power was restored to most people around 3:15 pm. Work is continuing...
My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana.

