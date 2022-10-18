ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keshena, WI

greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - October 18 & 19, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, October 18 & Wednesday, October 19, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Advance Titan

IT thief yet to pay outstanding fine

A former UW Oshkosh IT specialist who stole between $10,000 and $100,000 worth of university property received a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of theft. Michael Van Vonderen, who stepped down from his IT position in September 2019, sold 115 stolen items to various pawn shops, according to UW Oshkosh Police Detective Mike Bartlein.
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
STEVENS POINT, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Sentenced for 2021 Fatal Crash

An Appleton woman has been sentenced in a fatal traffic crash case from 2021. 20-year-old Irma Garcia was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and will spend 10 years in prison. Garcia was driving over 100 miles per hour when she...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man sentenced for threatening to kill a judge in 2021

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was found guilty of threatening to kill an Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge was sentenced on Tuesday. 44-year-old Benjamin J. Biese will add another year to his sentence after his repeater offense of threatening to kill a judge. Biese was...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Shawano County Authorities: We Want Answers, Not Tickets

The sheriff in Shawano County says he’s interested in finding out what happened, not ticketing people for underage drinking at the weekend bonfire that exploded. Authorities yesterday made it clear they are not looking to punish the high schoolers who were likely drinking at the early Saturday bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WSAW

School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

East River trail attacker pleads no contest to 4 charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman on the East River Trail pleaded no contest to four of the least serious charges against him Wednesday afternoon. Miles Cruz, now 18, attacked a woman who was walking her 4-week-old baby on the trail...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

18-year-old convicted in De Pere trail attack

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The man who attacked a woman on a De Pere recreational trail was convicted Wednesday, and could face more than 100 years in the prison system. Miles Cruz, now 18, was facing five charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, for the Oct. 5, 2021 incident on the East River Trail. But in court Wednesday, Cruz pleaded no contest to the other four charges: first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and kidnapping. The attempted homicide charge was dropped, but the judge can consider it at sentencing.
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Schools receiving hoax active shooter reports Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several schools in Wisconsin have been subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday. Green Bay Police say they received a report of an active shooter at East High School. They confirmed it to be a hoax, also known as “swatting.”. At about 10...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of several thefts from vehicles at Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain. Investigators said nine vehicles were broken into. Items that were taken included phones, wallets and pursues. Victims should contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200 if they have not already done so.
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
whby.com

Oshkosh Police make arrest in connection with alleged armed robbery

OSHKOSH, Wis–An arrest is made in connection with an armed robbery in Oshkosh. Police arrest a 38-year-old Oshkosh man following the robbery of a business in the 15-hundred-block of West 20th Avenue on Friday night. The suspect was allegedly armed with a knife. No injuries were reported.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Family "shattered" by young girl's shooting death

Golden House and its partners want to connect people experiencing abuse with local services available to make them safe. Appleton-area Boy Scouts and their leaders were returning from a trip when their train derailed, and the scouts jumped into action. Family of shooting victim remembers happy, smiley little girl. Updated:...
APPLETON, WI

