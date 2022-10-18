Read full article on original website
Daily Arrest Records - October 18 & 19, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, October 18 & Wednesday, October 19, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Advance Titan
IT thief yet to pay outstanding fine
A former UW Oshkosh IT specialist who stole between $10,000 and $100,000 worth of university property received a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of theft. Michael Van Vonderen, who stepped down from his IT position in September 2019, sold 115 stolen items to various pawn shops, according to UW Oshkosh Police Detective Mike Bartlein.
WSAW
Detectives release timeline of bonfire explosion involving Pulaski area students
SHAWANO COUNTY , Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators have released a timeline of the bonfire explosion that injured several young people from the Pulaski area last Friday. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the bonfire explosion as it happened within their jurisdiction in Maple Grove. On Wednesday, Shawano County...
WSAW
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Sentenced for 2021 Fatal Crash
An Appleton woman has been sentenced in a fatal traffic crash case from 2021. 20-year-old Irma Garcia was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and will spend 10 years in prison. Garcia was driving over 100 miles per hour when she...
wearegreenbay.com
Man sentenced for threatening to kill a judge in 2021
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was found guilty of threatening to kill an Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge was sentenced on Tuesday. 44-year-old Benjamin J. Biese will add another year to his sentence after his repeater offense of threatening to kill a judge. Biese was...
seehafernews.com
Shawano County Authorities: We Want Answers, Not Tickets
The sheriff in Shawano County says he’s interested in finding out what happened, not ticketing people for underage drinking at the weekend bonfire that exploded. Authorities yesterday made it clear they are not looking to punish the high schoolers who were likely drinking at the early Saturday bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.
WSAW
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
WEAU-TV 13
East River trail attacker pleads no contest to 4 charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman on the East River Trail pleaded no contest to four of the least serious charges against him Wednesday afternoon. Miles Cruz, now 18, attacked a woman who was walking her 4-week-old baby on the trail...
WCPO
Wisconsin bonfire explosion investigators: Underage drinkers won't be ticketed
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate after 17 people were injured when a bonfire exploded early Saturday morning in the Town of Maple Grove. In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 to 40 people were at the gathering just outside Green Bay when it exploded.
Fox11online.com
18-year-old convicted in De Pere trail attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The man who attacked a woman on a De Pere recreational trail was convicted Wednesday, and could face more than 100 years in the prison system. Miles Cruz, now 18, was facing five charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, for the Oct. 5, 2021 incident on the East River Trail. But in court Wednesday, Cruz pleaded no contest to the other four charges: first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and kidnapping. The attempted homicide charge was dropped, but the judge can consider it at sentencing.
Former Grand Chute police officer killed in Texas while on duty
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carrollton Texas Police Department as they mourn the loss of Officer Steve Nothem."
WBAY Green Bay
Schools receiving hoax active shooter reports Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several schools in Wisconsin have been subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday. Green Bay Police say they received a report of an active shooter at East High School. They confirmed it to be a hoax, also known as “swatting.”. At about 10...
Vehicle connected to fatal shooting of 5-year-old taken as evidence
Police were looking for a dark green Mercury Milan sedan with front-end damage and a license plate reading AHT-7886.
WSAW
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of several thefts from vehicles at Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain. Investigators said nine vehicles were broken into. Items that were taken included phones, wallets and pursues. Victims should contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200 if they have not already done so.
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
Police: 5-year-old shooting victim died, police searching for person of interest
The Green Bay Police Department has confirmed that a 5-year-old girl, who was the victim of a shooting at a residence on the 1600 block of Amy Street, has died.
WBAY Green Bay
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County officials are asking people to come forward with information about a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of young people from the Pulaski area as the school district makes people aware of counseling and grief services. The sheriff’s office says multiple detectives have been...
whby.com
Oshkosh Police make arrest in connection with alleged armed robbery
OSHKOSH, Wis–An arrest is made in connection with an armed robbery in Oshkosh. Police arrest a 38-year-old Oshkosh man following the robbery of a business in the 15-hundred-block of West 20th Avenue on Friday night. The suspect was allegedly armed with a knife. No injuries were reported.
WBAY Green Bay
Family "shattered" by young girl's shooting death
Golden House and its partners want to connect people experiencing abuse with local services available to make them safe. Appleton-area Boy Scouts and their leaders were returning from a trip when their train derailed, and the scouts jumped into action. Family of shooting victim remembers happy, smiley little girl. Updated:...
