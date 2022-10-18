Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Homemade Applesauce is a Yummy Fall Treat
Brought home too many apples from the apple orchard? I've got the solution: Applesauce! Homemade applesauce is very easy to make ... and tastes so much better than the store-bought version. My kids enjoy the process of making our homemade applesauce and they love the taste too — which is...
macaronikid.com
TREAT yourself to a professional house cleaning - you deserve it!
One thing that isn't being handed out on Halloween, but should be, is a thorough house cleaning! School is in full swing, the kids schedules are crazy, the house is a MESS and moms deserve to have a solid cleaning service come in and put things back in order. To this end, Olce Maid service fits the bill. We've been using Olga and her crew for a few months and it has taken quite a load off my plate!
macaronikid.com
A Note From Your Publisher: The one about my extra Spirits tix 📝
I have a date with my hubs tonight. We love a good haunted date night, especially because we were married in October, so we are both pretty excited to check out Spirits and Spirits at Four Mile Historic Park. Who wants to go, too?. You see, I have two extra...
macaronikid.com
4 Fall Fun Sensory Projects for Toddlers
There’s a crisp cool breeze outdoors and the streets and sidewalks are littered with beautifully colored leaves. Autumn has arrived, and with it the excitement of one of our favorite holidays: Halloween!! Here are some perfectly spooky activities that will delight your child’s sense of touch and enhance their fine motor coordination in the process. These projects can get a bit messy, so make sure to wear a smock and put a washable cloth/mat on your workspace (a garbage bag back works in a pinch, or a cardboard box).
macaronikid.com
October is National Popcorn Poppin’ Month
For more than 30 years, October has been celebrated as National Popcorn Poppin’ Month, but it didn't become official until 1999, when then Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman proclaimed it. We are sure glad he did, because popcorn is a pretty versatile treat with a long history!. 🍿 FUN...
macaronikid.com
Stuck Inside? 14 Fun Inside Activities For Kids
We're here to help! Here are 14 ideas for indoor fun with your kids:. If you have tons of LEGOs (like us!), grab a few small buckets or food storage containers and scoop up a random assortment for each person. Set a timer and start building! What cool things do your kids come up with? You can give your kids a theme if they need help getting started. They can build a spaceship, a car, an animal, or a skyscraper, for instance.
macaronikid.com
Best Halloween Houses 2022
Five years ago, a sweet mama wrote us saying that her child couldn't participate in trick-or -treating but that they would like to do something festive for Halloween, like driving around and looking at spooky decorations. We put the word out and heard from so many Lincolnites about wonderfully decorated homes.
macaronikid.com
North Ft. Worth+ MacKid: 5 Offbeat Holidays To Celebrate In November
Find full directions on how to make the most of this calendar and article on Mac Academy https://www.mackidacademy.com/training-archive. Scroll down to ARTICLES & GUIDES > Printable Calendar. Please note: The calendar is only available to Canva Pro Team users (Go to Folders > Printables). This article is meant to run...
macaronikid.com
🎃MacKid Halloween & Fall Family Fun Guide 2022
MacKid East Tucson is counting down the days until Halloween. Here's your guide to the next five days packed with fun. Click on the links below each date for more details and to add them to your iCal or Google Calendar. Is your favorite event missing from our calendar? Submit...
macaronikid.com
Have Some Spooky Fun with Joyful Journeys annual Trunk or Treat
On October 29th, join in the Halloween fun with Joyful Journeys for their annual Trunk or Treat event! Held in the Joyful Journeys parking lot, the event is free and will run from 2-4 pm. 🎃 Get involved in the 2022 Trunk or Treat!. Want to participate with a...
macaronikid.com
👻 Register For BOO Baskets HERE!
Once again this year, Macaroni KID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie is spreading Halloween cheer throughout northern Anne Arundel County with our BOO Baskets!. For the second year, we are thrilled to offer BOO Baskets for our subscribers and Facebook followers. Deliveries will be the week of October 24-28. The exact date...
macaronikid.com
The Busy Parents' Guide to Reading More Books
Before my son was born I was a voracious reader. Ever since I was a kid and well into young adulthood you would always find me reading one or two books at a time. I would spend entire evenings or weekends lost in a great book. Fast forward to parenthood and I found myself reading only a few books a year for personal pleasure. My reading was relegated to daily bedtime stories with my kiddo or reading for professional growth.
macaronikid.com
Macaroni Skeleton Craft
Happy Halloween! This is a super easy, slightly spooky, craft project that is suitable for ages 3 and up. Dried Pasta: Macaroni, Penne, Bow Ties and whatever else looks fun!. Halloween stickers (optional) Instructions:. 1. Use the white chalk to draw a skeleton onto the black card stock. 2. Apply...
macaronikid.com
A Note From Michelle 10-22-22
I'm not sure where the time went this week. It's flown by and here we are at another weekend. So many fun events are happening this Fall in our community so keep checking our calendar for all your family fun!. Halloween is just a week away, are you ready? Time...
macaronikid.com
🍁 10 Days of Fun Halloween and Fall Activities 🎃
Spray cans) - it will all be done here!. Join us to paint in our black light room to paint this spooky haunted house! Adults only. BYOB. 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Get into the Fall Fun every weekend at Bedners' Farm Fresh Market!. 🎃 👻 Spookyville 🎃 in Yesteryear Village...
macaronikid.com
Halloween Bingo & Scavenger Hunt Games From MacKID Shreveport Bossier
This Halloween season, we have some spooky fun printables for you!. There are fun Trick-Or-Treat scavenger hunts that you can use for trunk-or-treats, trick-or-treats & more. There are several different neighborhood decoration Halloween Bingo & Scavenger Hunt Games that you can print and take along for the ride as you check out ALL our spooky neighborhoods this Halloween Season.
macaronikid.com
Fall Fest Sun. 10/23
Looking for something fun to do on Sunday? Texas Roadhouse is hosting a fall fest from 11AM-1PM!. And the best part? It's totally FREE - no cost to you to participate in the fun activities!
Comments / 0