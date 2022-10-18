Do you consider seeing crows around you as a sign of impending doom? We won’t blame you if you do, however, the spiritual meaning of seeing crows goes much deeper than that!. Whenever a creature, especially a bird keeps appearing in your life repeatedly, it’s a divine sign that’s trying to call your attention to something in your life. There’s always a hidden message from the spiritual realm in such sightings. And in the case of crows and ravens, we often assume it’s a bad one.

3 DAYS AGO