travellens.co
20 Best Things to Do in Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix in Maricopa County, Arizona, is a city full of history and culture. In 1868, Jack Swilling founded the city, and Dr. A.J. Chandler named it after the mythical bird that rises from its ashes. Phoenix is the capital of Arizona and the most populous city in the state, with...
This Hidden Patio Pop-Up Serves Incredible Israeli Street Food in Phoenix
"Are you looking for a big truck or something to eat?" Netanel “Nate” Harat calls out, standing on the curb on Pierson Street. Definitely the food, we reply. With a toothy grin and a wave of his hand, he turns and leads the way through the parking lot to his tiny restaurant adjacent to a used car shop at the north end of Phoenix's Melrose District.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America.
Glendale’s Sprawling VAI Resort to House 12 Restaurants
Of the dozen food and beverage options, seven will be VAI projects, while the other five will come courtesy of outside parties, including celebrity chefs. The post Glendale’s Sprawling VAI Resort to House 12 Restaurants appeared first on What Now Phoenix: The Best Source For Phoenix News.
Largest K-9 competition in the country is coming to Scottsdale this weekend
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 70 police canine teams from around the country are competing this weekend in the Valley of the Sun for bragging rights to the title of “Top Dog,” (no pun intended). The 19th Desert Dog Police K9 Trials and Public Safety is...
Eagles coming back to Phoenix on Hotel California Tour
PHOENIX — The Eagles will take a trip down a desert highway to Footprint Center in 2023. The six-time Grammy-winning band added dates to its Hotel California Tour, which includes Phoenix on March 1. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit and Vince Gill also added dates for Portland, San...
Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Weekend: Fushicho Daiko, Horror Fest, and More
It’s the weekend before Halloween and, as you’d expect, there are plenty of ways you can celebrate the scary season around the Valley, including events like the inaugural Artists Assemble Horror Fest or the Found:RE Phoenix Hotel’s Rocky Horror Picture Show themed dinners. That being said, there are a variety of non-Halloween things to do happening from Friday, October 21, to Sunday, October 23. The latest Body Art Expo will take place in Scottsdale while the taiko drummers of Fushicho Daiko will celebrate the studio’s 30th anniversary.
Spirit Of Arizona Tours is the perfect way to learn about dark Phoenix history
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Halloween is just days away, and there’s no shortage of spooky things you can visit around Phoenix, but there’s only one place you can get a “Murders and Mysteries Haunted tour,” and that tour company is Spirit of Arizona Tours. But this...
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 21-23
PHOENIX — Lil Nas X and Panic! At The Disco come to town while the Valley will be spoiled with a host of Halloween-themed gatherings. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. Phoenix. Day: Friday through Sunday. Time: Varies. Venue: Arizona State Fairgrounds (1826...
These are the Costco Locations with the Best Samples
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
Who is responsible for cables around your home & property?
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. Signs of...
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
A Papa Murphy's in Peoria and fancy Gilbert steakhouse are among several Valley restaurants busted for health code violations. Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST. |. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Portillo’s to Open ‘Retro Garage Theme’ Outpost in Gilbert Next Year
The new restaurant will be located in the city’s premier SanTan Village shopping district. The post Portillo’s to Open ‘Retro Garage Theme’ Outpost in Gilbert Next Year appeared first on What Now Phoenix: The Best Source For Phoenix News.
Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off
Come and get it! Chandler’s Tumbleweed Ranch will host the Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off on November 11-12, 2022. This unique family-friendly event features a Dutch oven cooking competition in which 1880s-style chuck wagon teams cook five courses, meat, potatoes, beans, bread, and dessert, over a wood fire. The Ranch is an event space within Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road.
YC’s Mongolian Grill opens new Scottsdale location
Local favorite build-your-own stir-fry concept YC’s Mongolian Grill recently opened the doors to its new Valley location in Scottsdale on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Located at 14850 N. 87th Street, Scottsdale near Raintree Drive and Loop 101, the new location marks the third for the locally owned and operated fast-casual restaurant.
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
2 Arizona Eateries Among TripAdvisor's 2022 Best Of The Best Restaurants
TripAdvisor released its "2022 Best of the Best" list.
'A Lot of Souls Here.' The Haunted History of a Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse
A piano that seems to play itself. Lights flickering without reason. Visions of a woman in 1940s formal wear strolling about, vanishing as suddenly as she appears. The Stockyards’ eerie tales are just as much a part of the 75-year-old historic Phoenix steakhouse’s character as are its aged corn-fed steaks. The stories, along with personal experiences, are something the staff knows well.
Black Rifle Coffee Company celebrates grand opening of its first Phoenix outpost
Black Rifle Coffee Company will celebrate the launch of its first Outpost in Phoenix with a grand opening event on October 22.
