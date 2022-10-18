Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 14-20, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 14-20, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
easttexasradio.com
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana
After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
Here is what Cedar Park, Leander residents need to know about voting in Nov. 8 election
Residents in Williamson and Travis counties may cast their ballots at any polling location in the county in which they are registered to vote. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting runs Oct. 24-Nov. 4 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and voters in the Cedar Park and Leander area are able to cast ballots in a number of races.
KWTX
Firefighters in Bell County extinguish large grass fire north of Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters on Friday afternoon extinguished a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple. Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard were reportedly in the fire’s path. This is a developing story.
News Channel 25
Man, 63, killed in Bell County motorcycle crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas — A 63-year-old Cedar Creek man died Friday in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Bell County. Timothy Eugene Myers was traveling south on Lakeview Road, approaching the intersection of Bear Branch Road, when his 2007 Harley Davidson left the roadway and crashed in a ditch, Texas DPS said.
Eater
Statesman Names Italian Restaurant L’Oca d’Oro as the Best in Austin
Fresh off his appearance on the newest season of Somebody Feed Phil this week, Statesman food critic Matthew Odam released his annual dining guide where he ranks the best restaurants in Austin. Number one is Mueller Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro, because co-owners chef Fiore Tedesco and Adam Orman advocate for the restaurant community through nonprofit Good Work Austin as well as their efforts to feed the city, and, naturally, the food. The rest of the list includes New Texan butcher shop and restaurant Dai Due (2), New American wine restaurant Birdie’s (3, where Odam filmed his Somebody Feed Phil segment), Mexican restaurant Suerte (4), Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria (5), Neapolitan pizzeria and wine restaurant Bufalina Due (6), New Texan restaurant Lenoir (7), Caribbean restaurant Canje (8), Barbecue restaurant Interstellar BBQ (9), New Texan tasting menu restaurant Barley Swine (10, and so on until American steakhouse Bartlett’s at 27.
fox44news.com
One Man Dead in Bell County Motorcycle Accident
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle. Around 8:05 a.m., a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers of Cedar Creek, Texas, was travelling southbound on Lakeview Road approaching the intersection of Bear Branch Road. According to the lead investigating Trooper, Myers failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway.
fourpointsnews.com
Karlin pauses apartments at former 3M site in response to community pushback
Karlin Real Estate said on Monday it is abruptly pausing its plans to build housing right now at Highpoint at 2222, the former 3M site. The project slowdown is a direct result of a groundswell of community response to its plan to build the first 315 of 1,400 apartment units, which was reported on in depth by Four Points News earlier this month.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Three injured in wreck on U.S. 281
Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 281 North on Sunday morning. According to Texas Department of Public Safety officials, the crash occurred a little over four miles north of Lampasas city limits at 11:54 a.m. Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said a black 2019 Ford Fiesta passenger car, operated by a 23-year-old woman from Lampasas, was traveling northbound on U.S…
saladovillagevoice.com
1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15
Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
dailytrib.com
LCRA drops water reserve amounts; sells more to Horseshoe Bay, Leander
The amount of water required to be left on reserve in lakes Buchanan and Travis for firm water users was lowered to 35,000 acre-feet per year from 40,500 acre-feet per year. The Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors made the change at its regular meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19. Since...
More fast food chains coming to Dripping Springs, locals react
With population growth comes a need for more restaurants to feed those folks, and Dripping Springs is seeing a few more fast-food chains emerging.
KWTX
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
1 dead after crash in southeast Travis County
Austin-Travis County EMS said one person has died after a crash in southeast Travis County.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
hellogeorgetown.com
Rise510 Coming to Georgetown, TX
Novak Brothers broke ground earlier this month on Rise510 located inside of the new Wolf Lakes Village development in Georgetown. “We are excited to begin construction on Rise510 in the rapidly growing city of Georgetown, Texas,” said Andy Heard, President and Partner of Novak Commercial Development. “It is our vision to develop high-quality, experiential living environments that provide unmatched amenities, as well as proximity to anything a person hungry for lifestyle experiences might desire.”
CBS Austin
Georgetown PD searching for suspects involved in home construction site material thefts
AUSTIN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the owners of several vehicles involved in new home construction site thefts. Police say they have seen an increase in construction material being stolen from sites in and around Georgetown as well as areas outside city limits in Williamson County.
Mother of student thrown into wall speaks at Round Rock ISD school board meeting, wants apology for son
AUSTIN, Texas — When Tatiana Alfano approached the microphone at the Round Rock ISD school board meeting on Thursday evening, she came prepared with a lengthy statement. She prefaced to the board that it would take longer than two minutes, but felt it was necessary. Alfano believes the district...
‘Let her speak’: Drama unfolds during public comment at Round Rock ISD board meeting
Tatiana Alfano spoke to the board during public comment about the use of restraint, after video appears to show an administrator tossing her 14-year-old son back into a quiet room, where he slid into the wall and hit his head.
6 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened at 5946 E. Stassney Lane.
