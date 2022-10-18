ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Marais, MN

MEA weekend brings uptick in visitation to the North Shore

Minnesotans are set to arrive to the North Shore in significant numbers this weekend during the annual fall break for most of the state’s schools. The Minnesota Educator Academy weekend, more commonly referred to as MEA weekend, means that most students in Minnesota have Thursday and Friday off from classroom education. It’s a popular time for families to visit Cook County and the North Shore. It’s also a great time to see wildlife near Lake Superior and across Superior National Forest. Among the animals many people hope to see this time of year are one or more the state’s remaining moose.
Meth Dealer Arrested In Duluth

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 62 year old Silver Bay man was arrested by Duluth Police on Wednesday after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Police had responded to a suspicious vehicle near the 1300 block of Commonwealth Avenue. The owner of the vehicle was known to the Lake...
