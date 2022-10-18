Minnesotans are set to arrive to the North Shore in significant numbers this weekend during the annual fall break for most of the state’s schools. The Minnesota Educator Academy weekend, more commonly referred to as MEA weekend, means that most students in Minnesota have Thursday and Friday off from classroom education. It’s a popular time for families to visit Cook County and the North Shore. It’s also a great time to see wildlife near Lake Superior and across Superior National Forest. Among the animals many people hope to see this time of year are one or more the state’s remaining moose.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO