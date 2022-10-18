Read full article on original website
Lake Superior scuba diver talks of shipwrecks, working for the DNR, and life underwater
Most of the people who come to Duluth, Two Harbors, Tofte, Lutsen, Grand Marais or anywhere along the North Shore marvel at the grandeur of Lake Superior. It’s nearly impossible not to, as Highway 61 winds its way along the rugged coastline of the largest and clearest of the Great Lakes.
MEA weekend brings uptick in visitation to the North Shore
Minnesotans are set to arrive to the North Shore in significant numbers this weekend during the annual fall break for most of the state’s schools. The Minnesota Educator Academy weekend, more commonly referred to as MEA weekend, means that most students in Minnesota have Thursday and Friday off from classroom education. It’s a popular time for families to visit Cook County and the North Shore. It’s also a great time to see wildlife near Lake Superior and across Superior National Forest. Among the animals many people hope to see this time of year are one or more the state’s remaining moose.
New veterinarian business Chiropractic for Everybody opens in Grand Marais
A Twin Cities metropolitan chiropractic business has opened a new location in Grand Marais. Dr. Annie Seefeldt started Chiropractic For Everybody in 2008 and provides chiropractic care for dogs and cats at multiple locations across the Twin Cities area. The new location in Grand Marais will operate out of the...
Election ballots can be placed in drop box outside the Cook County Courthouse
Many voters in Cook County are familiar with voting by mail. Indeed, Minnesota county auditors may provide secure drop boxes for the return of absentee ballots or those who are allowed to vote by mail as long as they meet the requirements of this state statute. As voting by mail...
Meth Dealer Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 62 year old Silver Bay man was arrested by Duluth Police on Wednesday after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Police had responded to a suspicious vehicle near the 1300 block of Commonwealth Avenue. The owner of the vehicle was known to the Lake...
