(Salt Lake City, UT) — Utah State Representative Steven Lund has an idea to help replenish the Great Salt Lake: He wants to dig for water. The Republican presented his proposal to the state Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Interim Committee this week. He says the U-S Geological Survey has determined there are aquifers underground that contain 900-million acre feet — while the state only needs about 500-thousand acre feet to restore the Great Salt Lake. He says wells will have to be dug that would cost 48-million dollars and a facility to remove the salt water from the wells would also need to be built.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO