Future Releases ‘MASSAGING ME’ Music Video: Watch
Future has had one of the most successful hip hop releases of this year with I Never Liked You. Some critics also think that he could be a contender for a few GRAMMYs next year but only time will tell how that develops. Today, he is sharing the music video for the song ‘MASSAGING ME’ which is track 9 on the Gold selling LP.
Jeezy & DJ Drama Release New Gangsta Grillz Album ‘SNO FALL’: Stream
Since releasing his last album The Recession 2 in November of 2020, Jeezy has gone through some big changes in his personal life like the death of his mother and his marriage. Perhaps that’s why he hasn’t released a project for a couple of years but earlier this month, he announced that he was teaming back up with DJ Drama for a new tape.
Armani Caesar Releases New Album ‘The Liz 2’: Stream
Griselda’s first lady Armani Caesar is back with her new project The Liz 2 today. After releasing the singles ‘Hunnit Dolla Hiccup’ featuring Benny The Butcher & Stove God Cooks, ‘Paula Deen’ featuring Westside Gunn and the latest ‘Diana‘ featuring Kodak Black, the talented rapper has offered her full album featuring 17 songs (including skits).
Kodak Black Joins Armani Caesar on New Single ‘DIANA’: Listen
Armani Caesar has been slowly climbing the ladder in rap over the last couple of years as she gets ready to release her new project The Liz 2. The project will serve as the sequel to the acclaimed original tape from 2020 and arrive on Friday, October 21. Today, the first lady of Griselda enlists Kodak Black on the latest single ‘DIANA’ where the two deliver smooth raps over a laidback instrumental.
J.I.D Drops Video For ‘Bruddanem / Crack Sandwich’ — Watch
In a year of great Hip-Hop albums, J.I.D’s The Forever Story from the summer still stands out amongst the pack for many. It’s going to make it to the top tier of many year-end lists and today, the Atlanta rapper puts out another new music video for it following the visuals for ‘Money‘ and ‘Kody Blu 31‘.
Jeremih Returns with New Single ‘Changes’: Watch
Jeremih has not been active with releasing music lately, but he has a big reason behind it. The singer survived a serious case of COVID-19 when he was admitted to the hospital following multiple organ failure at end of 2020. “First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful,” he said.
Roddy Ricch Releases New Song ‘Aston Martin Truck’ — Watch
With Feed Tha Streets 3 on the way and due before 2023, Roddy Ricch has been back consistently dropping music for a few months now. Most recently he dropped ‘Still Breathing‘ and appeared as a guest on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s ‘B.R.O.‘. Tonight, the Compton rapper is back.
New Music: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – ‘Take Shots’ (Feat. Tory Lanez)
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is prepping the release of his new album Me Vs. Myself album which will be out before the end of the year on the 4th of November. A fortnight ago, the rapper teamed up with Roddy Ricch for his song ‘B.R.O.‘ and today, he’s following it up with another new single.
Freddie Gibbs Freestyles Over Jay Z ‘This Can’t Be Life’ for LA Leakers: Watch
Freddie Gibbs is promoting his new album Soul Sold Separately currently which has earned good praise from listeners since release. After recently dropping the music video for ‘Dark Hearted’, the rapper makes a stop at LA Leakers on Power 106 for a quick but sharp freestyle where he chooses the Jay-Z ‘This Can’t Be Life‘ instrumental.
Chris Brown Shares Music Video for Viral Song ‘Under The Influence’: Watch
Chris Brown’s song ‘Under The Influence’ is a typical case study of the unpredictable nature of the music industry right now. While he’s promoting his new album Breezy and also complaining about the low numbers it did in the first week, his song ‘Under The Influence’ from the 2019 LP Indigo starting taking off on TikTok.
Ab-Soul Releases New Single ‘Do Better’ Feat. Zacari — Stream
Ab-Soul last released an album in December of 2016, even longer ago than SZA’s Ctrl. Do What Thou Wilt. went down very well with fans but still, the Carson rapper took an extremely long hiatus with fans impatiently awaiting new music. In April, the rapper made a return earlier...
Kanye Reportedly Building His Own Mini-City Called ‘Yecosystem’
It looks like Kanye West is following up on the previous hints of building his own city or community. It has been revealed that the rap mogul aims to create his own mini city called Yecosystem which be will be a “self-sustained enterprise that would have its own branded products and services,” sources tell Rollingstone.
