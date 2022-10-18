Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab
Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
Complex
Diddy Drops Video for ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix, Which Includes Ashanti’s Apparent Response to Irv Gotti
Diddy kicks off the weekend on a generous note. After delivering a bundle of “Gotta Move On” remix, Diddy returned with the officially video for the Ashanti and Yung Miami-assisted version. The track, dubbed the “Queens Remix,” finds Ashanti addressing a past flame who simply can’t get over her. Many suspect the singer was referencing Irv Gotti, who was widely criticized for sharing intimate details about their alleged fling more than 20 years ago.
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA YoungBoy Releases New Album ‘Ma’ I Got A Family’ Feat. Nicki Minaj & Yeat: Stream
NBA YoungBoy is just two weeks off of the release of his last project 3800 Degrees and before that, it had only been a month since he put out Realer 2. This past week, he announced that he was dropping yet again. Ma’ I Got A Family marks the sixth...
New music Friday: Lil Baby does not disappoint; Doechii and Mavi stand out
Lil Baby has delivered once again. The hottest rapper out of Atlanta right now, Baby had plenty of expectations going into his latest project It’s Only Me, specifically with the RICO case against Young Thug, Gunna and YSL. Two of Atlanta’s artists have been locked away as the Fulton County DA promised more arrests were on the way.
Complex
Stream Jeezy and DJ Drama’s New Project ‘Snofall’ f/ Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee
Jeezy reconnects with foe-turned-friend DJ Drama. At midnight the frequent collaborators came through with Snofall, the latest installment in Drama’s Gangsta Grillz series. The hip-hop veterans announced the effort on social media this month, shortly after unleashing their joint record “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya.”. Jeezy discussed...
The FADER
Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance
On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
Yung Miami Assures Fans She’s Still Single While Dating Diddy
If you were wondering if Yung Miami and Diddy still go together “real bad’,” the answer is yes… sort of. The “Good Love” rapper explained to XXL, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”More from VIBE.comDiddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter's Niece50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating DiddyDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes...
Complex
Daphne Joy Responds to 50 Cent After He Speaks on Rumored Relationship With Diddy
Daphne Joy responded to 50 Cent after the Queens rapper and father of her child perpetuated an unsubstantiated rumor on Instagram involving Joy and Diddy. Joy initially responded when 50 Cent took to Instagram to post a picture of him and their shared son Sire Jackson, while accusing her of galavanting with Diddy.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Complex
Mase Seemingly Implies ‘No.1 Hater’ Diddy Canceled His Tour With Cam’ron and Jadakiss
Mase has seemingly accused Diddy of canceling his tour with Cam’ron and Jadakiss in a video shared on Instagram and TikTok. “It’s Time To Show Cowards What Fearless Looks Like,” the 47-year-old wrote in a caption alongside the video, which showed the Oct. 20 show of the 3 Headed Monster Tour as “canceled.”
Guitar World Magazine
Who really played bass on 'I Want You Back' by The Jackson 5?
Motown producer Berry Gordy wouldn't allow Jermaine Jackson to record on their 1969 hit. So who played bass?. It was October 1969 that The Jackson Five made their national television debut on ABC’s Hollywood Palace. As the bass-playing older brother of Michael (seen plucking a Gibson EB-3 bass in this early clip), Jermaine Jackson mastered the group’s signature dance moves on what would be the first of four consecutive number-one-hits for Motown Records.
HipHopDX.com
The Game Claims Dr. Dre Never Produced Any Of His Songs - Not Even On 'The Documentary'
The Game has claimed Dr. Dre has never actually produced a song for him — not even on his debut album, The Documentary. During an appearance on Uproxx’s Fresh Pair series, the Compton rapper told co-hosts Just Blaze — who produced the album cuts “Church for Thugs” and “No More Fun & Games” — and sneaker customizer Katty Customs that Dre oversaw his 2005 LP, but never actually made any of the beats.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Denies Beef With Nas When Discussing Supreme Team Documentary On Hot 97
While the two rappers have had their fair share of disagreements in their careers, Fif says it’s all love. 50 Cent always makes for a great interview, whether you like them for his insight as a rap and business mogul or for his bad-boy-provocateur persona. Regardless, he hopped on Hot 97 and discussed a variety of topics, from Eminem’s lasting legacy to Ye f.k.a. Kanye West’s recent controversies. For hip-hop historians, one of the most interesting parts of the interview was when 50 Cent discussed the Nas-directed documentary on Queens gang the Supreme Team and how there’s no beef between the two New York rap gods.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.
Complex
Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Partnership, Demands to See All Books and Records
Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against spirit company Bacardi, over the brand’s lack of financial clarity involving their partnership with D’Usse. Per TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Hov’s company SC Liquor, which is demanding Bacardi open their books so that the Roc-a-Fella mogul can see exactly how much he’s making with D’Usse, the cognac brand in which Bacardi and Jay are 50/50 partners.
HipHopDX.com
Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E. Rapper Monsta O Has Passed Away
Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E. member Monsta O has reportedly passed away at the age of 56. On Thursday (October 13), journalist Chad M. Kiser took to Instagram to break the news that Monsta (real name Danny Devoux) had died on Wednesday (October 12). “Rest In Paradise Monsta O! #Boo-Yaa Tribe….” he wrote. The cause of death is currently unknown.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy & Bryson Tiller Drop “Gotta Move On (Queens Mix)” Ft. Yung Miami & Ashanti
He’s been promoting this track like no other as he touts his R&B record label, and Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t messing around. This New Music Friday, Diddy returned with a new remix to his “Gotta Move On” collaboration with Bryson Tiller. The track has been making a name for itself on the R&B charts, and after teasing updated versions, the Bad Boy mogul dropped off the official “Queens Remix” featuring Ashanti and his leading lady Yung Miami.
NME
50 Cent says Eminem doesn’t get enough credit for his contributions to hip hop
50 Cent has said that he doesn’t believe Eminem has been given enough credit for his impact on the world of hip hop. During an interview on the podcast Ebro In The Morning to talk about his latest TV project Hip-Hop Homicides, the rapper explained that Eminem helped to make hip hop accessible to more people, thus raising the profile and popularity of the genre.
