While the two rappers have had their fair share of disagreements in their careers, Fif says it’s all love. 50 Cent always makes for a great interview, whether you like them for his insight as a rap and business mogul or for his bad-boy-provocateur persona. Regardless, he hopped on Hot 97 and discussed a variety of topics, from Eminem’s lasting legacy to Ye f.k.a. Kanye West’s recent controversies. For hip-hop historians, one of the most interesting parts of the interview was when 50 Cent discussed the Nas-directed documentary on Queens gang the Supreme Team and how there’s no beef between the two New York rap gods.

2 DAYS AGO