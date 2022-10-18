ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab

Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
Complex

Diddy Drops Video for ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix, Which Includes Ashanti’s Apparent Response to Irv Gotti

Diddy kicks off the weekend on a generous note. After delivering a bundle of “Gotta Move On” remix, Diddy returned with the officially video for the Ashanti and Yung Miami-assisted version. The track, dubbed the “Queens Remix,” finds Ashanti addressing a past flame who simply can’t get over her. Many suspect the singer was referencing Irv Gotti, who was widely criticized for sharing intimate details about their alleged fling more than 20 years ago.
rolling out

New music Friday: Lil Baby does not disappoint; Doechii and Mavi stand out

Lil Baby has delivered once again. The hottest rapper out of Atlanta right now, Baby had plenty of expectations going into his latest project It’s Only Me, specifically with the RICO case against Young Thug, Gunna and YSL. Two of Atlanta’s artists have been locked away as the Fulton County DA promised more arrests were on the way.
Complex

Stream Jeezy and DJ Drama’s New Project ‘Snofall’ f/ Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee

Jeezy reconnects with foe-turned-friend DJ Drama. At midnight the frequent collaborators came through with Snofall, the latest installment in Drama’s Gangsta Grillz series. The hip-hop veterans announced the effort on social media this month, shortly after unleashing their joint record “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya.”. Jeezy discussed...
The FADER

Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance

On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
Vibe

Yung Miami Assures Fans She’s Still Single While Dating Diddy

If you were wondering if Yung Miami and Diddy still go together “real bad’,” the answer is yes… sort of. The “Good Love” rapper explained to XXL, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”More from VIBE.comDiddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter's Niece50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating DiddyDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes...
Complex

Daphne Joy Responds to 50 Cent After He Speaks on Rumored Relationship With Diddy

Daphne Joy responded to 50 Cent after the Queens rapper and father of her child perpetuated an unsubstantiated rumor on Instagram involving Joy and Diddy. Joy initially responded when 50 Cent took to Instagram to post a picture of him and their shared son Sire Jackson, while accusing her of galavanting with Diddy.
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Guitar World Magazine

Who really played bass on 'I Want You Back' by The Jackson 5?

Motown producer Berry Gordy wouldn't allow Jermaine Jackson to record on their 1969 hit. So who played bass?. It was October 1969 that The Jackson Five made their national television debut on ABC’s Hollywood Palace. As the bass-playing older brother of Michael (seen plucking a Gibson EB-3 bass in this early clip), Jermaine Jackson mastered the group’s signature dance moves on what would be the first of four consecutive number-one-hits for Motown Records.
HipHopDX.com

The Game Claims Dr. Dre Never Produced Any Of His Songs - Not Even On 'The Documentary'

The Game has claimed Dr. Dre has never actually produced a song for him — not even on his debut album, The Documentary. During an appearance on Uproxx’s Fresh Pair series, the Compton rapper told co-hosts Just Blaze — who produced the album cuts “Church for Thugs” and “No More Fun & Games” — and sneaker customizer Katty Customs that Dre oversaw his 2005 LP, but never actually made any of the beats.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Denies Beef With Nas When Discussing Supreme Team Documentary On Hot 97

While the two rappers have had their fair share of disagreements in their careers, Fif says it’s all love. 50 Cent always makes for a great interview, whether you like them for his insight as a rap and business mogul or for his bad-boy-provocateur persona. Regardless, he hopped on Hot 97 and discussed a variety of topics, from Eminem’s lasting legacy to Ye f.k.a. Kanye West’s recent controversies. For hip-hop historians, one of the most interesting parts of the interview was when 50 Cent discussed the Nas-directed documentary on Queens gang the Supreme Team and how there’s no beef between the two New York rap gods.
Complex

Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Partnership, Demands to See All Books and Records

Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against spirit company Bacardi, over the brand’s lack of financial clarity involving their partnership with D’Usse. Per TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Hov’s company SC Liquor, which is demanding Bacardi open their books so that the Roc-a-Fella mogul can see exactly how much he’s making with D’Usse, the cognac brand in which Bacardi and Jay are 50/50 partners.
HipHopDX.com

Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E. Rapper Monsta O Has Passed Away

Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E. member Monsta O has reportedly passed away at the age of 56. On Thursday (October 13), journalist Chad M. Kiser took to Instagram to break the news that Monsta (real name Danny Devoux) had died on Wednesday (October 12). “Rest In Paradise Monsta O! #Boo-Yaa Tribe….” he wrote. The cause of death is currently unknown.
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy & Bryson Tiller Drop “Gotta Move On (Queens Mix)” Ft. Yung Miami & Ashanti

He’s been promoting this track like no other as he touts his R&B record label, and Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t messing around. This New Music Friday, Diddy returned with a new remix to his “Gotta Move On” collaboration with Bryson Tiller. The track has been making a name for itself on the R&B charts, and after teasing updated versions, the Bad Boy mogul dropped off the official “Queens Remix” featuring Ashanti and his leading lady Yung Miami.
NME

50 Cent says Eminem doesn’t get enough credit for his contributions to hip hop

50 Cent has said that he doesn’t believe Eminem has been given enough credit for his impact on the world of hip hop. During an interview on the podcast Ebro In The Morning to talk about his latest TV project Hip-Hop Homicides, the rapper explained that Eminem helped to make hip hop accessible to more people, thus raising the profile and popularity of the genre.

