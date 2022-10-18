Read full article on original website
monticelloschools.net
Members of the Monticello community honored at Sullivan County School Board Association’s annual awards
The Sullivan County School Boards Association honored members of the Monticello Central School District community for excellence and dedication to the district and Sullivan County. The awards were presented at the organization’s annual awards dinner held at the Villa Roma. Stacy Cornelius, Outstanding Educator. Robert J. Kaiser Middle School...
Ellenville Elementary School principal honored with national distinction
Ellenville Elementary School principal Nicole Ey was chosen among dozens of national candidates to be among the 2022 Class of National Distinguished Elementary School Principals.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Paltz school district hires new superintendent
NEW PALTZ – The New Paltz Board of Education has appointed a Schroon Lake man as its new superintendent of schools. An educator since 1994, Stephen Gratto currently serves as superintendent of the Schroon Lake Central School District with less than 300 students, a position he has held since 2015.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Debra Long resigns from SNUG alleging lack of diversity
POUGHKEEPSIE – Debra Long, the First Ward representative on the Poughkeepsie Common Council, has resigned from her job as program manager for SNUG, the state-funded program that attempts to prevent gun violence among youths between 13 and 21 years old. SNUG in Poughkeepsie is run through Family Services Inc....
Football: New Paltz shows heart, hands Port Jervis first loss of season
PORT JERVIS — They're underdogs — and that's what they like, New Paltz quarterback Tony Drewnowski said postgame. The Huguenots upset Port Jervis, 30-28, in a league game on Friday night at Glennette Field at Port Jervis Middle School. It was the first loss of the season for the Raiders, who are now 7-1. ...
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
chroniclenewspaper.com
Ethics and ambulances rouse conflict among Chester Town board members
Conflict flared at the Town of Chester board meeting on Oct. 12 about how ethics complaints about the board should be handled and then about the ethics of Mobile Life Ambulance billing. Early in the session, Brandon Holdridge, a town councilman, raised a proposal for the ethics board he originally...
Fisher, Shazer named Preseason All-MAAC in hoops
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the top basketball players to ever come out of Elmira are getting some preseason props. Marist College junior guard Kiara Fisher and fellow junior forward Zaria Shazer have earned All-MAAC Conference 3rd team honors in women’s basketball. Both Fisher and Shazer have contributed greatly for the Red Foxes in […]
Orange County Fair and Outlaw Speedways hosting high dollar modified specials this weekend
With temperatures dropping and autumn leaves covering most lawns, several local speedways are hoping the milder weekend forecast will provide the perfect weather for a pair of high-dollar, year-ending modified specials at the Orange County Fair and Outlaw Speedways. EASTERN STATES 200. The Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown has...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Judge admonishes defense for weak argument
POUGHKEEPSIE – Prior to the arraignment of the accused “Courtyard Killer” and his accomplice, defense attorneys sought to have the presiding judge recuse himself, raising a potential conflict in their flawed argument because the murdered man and the judge have ties to Marist College. Alleged “Courtyard Killer”...
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
‘CannaStock’ festival and fair held on Saturday
"CannaStock" will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Colony Beer Garden in Woodstock.
3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected. Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday. "Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man charged with pointing laser at aircraft
NEW YORK – State Police have charged a Middletown man with pointing a laser at a State Police aircraft as a felony. Samuel Colaj Ventura, 22, allegedly directed a laser beam at a State Police aircraft during the landing process in Manhattan. The laser beam crossed into the eyes of the pilot and co-pilot causing them to abort the landing.
Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale
I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie council on pace to violate the law for second time this year
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie City Common Council has until October 20, 2022, to appoint a new chairperson/councilmember-at-large person to replace former Chairperson Sarah Salem, The former chairperson resigned just hours after being convicted by a jury on a DWI charge. Salem’s resignation was effective September 20, 2022. The council,...
Flu Explosion Triggers Public Health Advisory in Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley is being warned to take action now before the cold weather makes things worse. Hudson Valley officials have announced that this year's flu season is already 500 times worse than last year, and we're only getting started. Last year 22,000 Americans died from the flu. If the past few weeks are any indication, that number could wind up being significantly higher this year.
A new Hasidic village in Monroe? Proposal debated in court after two years in limbo
An Orange County conflict that seemed to vanish during the pandemic resurfaced this week as lawyers argued in a Brooklyn courtroom over two cases involving plans to create a new Hasidic village next to Kiryas Joel. Both cases were appeals of state Supreme Court rulings in 2019 and 2020 in...
talkofthesound.com
Special Treatment of New Rochelle Police Brutality Cop Concealed from DA by Judges, Cops, Court Officers
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 19, 2022) — The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office was never told of unprecedented special treatment accorded to New Rochelle Detective Michael Vaccaro between July 2021 and July 2022, before and after court proceedings, in his high-profile police brutality case, Talk of the Sound has confirmed.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Orange County DMV shifts gears to mobile option
The wait time at any DMV is as inconsistent as my confidence in having all the right paperwork to renew my vehicle’s registration, and I know I’m not alone thinking that. One community in particular has made the process more convenient for decades, driving a bus to the outskirts of their county that’s outfitted to take care of all kinds of DMV tasks.
