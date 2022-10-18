ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monticelloschools.net

Members of the Monticello community honored at Sullivan County School Board Association’s annual awards

The Sullivan County School Boards Association honored members of the Monticello Central School District community for excellence and dedication to the district and Sullivan County. The awards were presented at the organization’s annual awards dinner held at the Villa Roma. Stacy Cornelius, Outstanding Educator. Robert J. Kaiser Middle School...
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Paltz school district hires new superintendent

NEW PALTZ – The New Paltz Board of Education has appointed a Schroon Lake man as its new superintendent of schools. An educator since 1994, Stephen Gratto currently serves as superintendent of the Schroon Lake Central School District with less than 300 students, a position he has held since 2015.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Debra Long resigns from SNUG alleging lack of diversity

POUGHKEEPSIE – Debra Long, the First Ward representative on the Poughkeepsie Common Council, has resigned from her job as program manager for SNUG, the state-funded program that attempts to prevent gun violence among youths between 13 and 21 years old. SNUG in Poughkeepsie is run through Family Services Inc....
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Ethics and ambulances rouse conflict among Chester Town board members

Conflict flared at the Town of Chester board meeting on Oct. 12 about how ethics complaints about the board should be handled and then about the ethics of Mobile Life Ambulance billing. Early in the session, Brandon Holdridge, a town councilman, raised a proposal for the ethics board he originally...
CHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Fisher, Shazer named Preseason All-MAAC in hoops

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the top basketball players to ever come out of Elmira are getting some preseason props. Marist College junior guard Kiara Fisher and fellow junior forward Zaria Shazer have earned All-MAAC Conference 3rd team honors in women’s basketball. Both Fisher and Shazer have contributed greatly for the Red Foxes in […]
ELMIRA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Judge admonishes defense for weak argument

POUGHKEEPSIE – Prior to the arraignment of the accused “Courtyard Killer” and his accomplice, defense attorneys sought to have the presiding judge recuse himself, raising a potential conflict in their flawed argument because the murdered man and the judge have ties to Marist College. Alleged “Courtyard Killer”...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown man charged with pointing laser at aircraft

NEW YORK – State Police have charged a Middletown man with pointing a laser at a State Police aircraft as a felony. Samuel Colaj Ventura, 22, allegedly directed a laser beam at a State Police aircraft during the landing process in Manhattan. The laser beam crossed into the eyes of the pilot and co-pilot causing them to abort the landing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale

I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie council on pace to violate the law for second time this year

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie City Common Council has until October 20, 2022, to appoint a new chairperson/councilmember-at-large person to replace former Chairperson Sarah Salem, The former chairperson resigned just hours after being convicted by a jury on a DWI charge. Salem’s resignation was effective September 20, 2022. The council,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Flu Explosion Triggers Public Health Advisory in Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is being warned to take action now before the cold weather makes things worse. Hudson Valley officials have announced that this year's flu season is already 500 times worse than last year, and we're only getting started. Last year 22,000 Americans died from the flu. If the past few weeks are any indication, that number could wind up being significantly higher this year.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Orange County DMV shifts gears to mobile option

The wait time at any DMV is as inconsistent as my confidence in having all the right paperwork to renew my vehicle’s registration, and I know I’m not alone thinking that. One community in particular has made the process more convenient for decades, driving a bus to the outskirts of their county that’s outfitted to take care of all kinds of DMV tasks.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy