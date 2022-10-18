What is a Slow Read? A Slow Read is pretty much what the name implies, a course, typically a one-credit seminar, that takes on a single text, what you might think of as a “big book,” that rewards deliberate and measured investigation over a semester or block. IC professors have taught many dozens of such courses over the years, addressing everything from Lucretius’ De Rerum Natura to Tony Morrison’s Playing in the Dark. We’ve also had Slow Views of artworks and Slow Listens to musical compositions. Slow Read’s were first developed at Ithaca College and are now offered at many colleges and universities. Hey - we started a movement! Join it! Remember, if it’s worth reading, it’s worth reading slowly!

