Join the Slow Read Movement!
What is a Slow Read? A Slow Read is pretty much what the name implies, a course, typically a one-credit seminar, that takes on a single text, what you might think of as a “big book,” that rewards deliberate and measured investigation over a semester or block. IC professors have taught many dozens of such courses over the years, addressing everything from Lucretius’ De Rerum Natura to Tony Morrison’s Playing in the Dark. We’ve also had Slow Views of artworks and Slow Listens to musical compositions. Slow Read’s were first developed at Ithaca College and are now offered at many colleges and universities. Hey - we started a movement! Join it! Remember, if it’s worth reading, it’s worth reading slowly!
OT Graduate Student Seeks Female Cancer Survivors for Thesis Research Project
OT Student Seeks Female Cancer Survivors for Survey. An Ithaca College occupational therapy graduate student is seeking research participants for a survey on the mental health of women who have a past or present history of reproductive organ cancer (breast, ovarian, uterine, etc.). If you are over 18 years old,...
Brandwein, Mirabile Selected to Play in NFHCA Senior Game
GENEVA, N.Y. — The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) is proud to recognize the 60 members of the 2022 Victory Sports Tours/NFHCA Division III Senior Game, which was announced on October 20. Ithaca College will be represented by Macy Brandwein and Jacqueline Mirabile, while Brianna Lennon will serve as an alternate.
Congratulations Step Challenge Winners!
Staff Council’s Employee Engagement Committee is happy to announce our top three Step Challenge Winners for Fall 2022!. Gold Medalist: Doreen Hettich-Atkins, (Student Affairs & Campus Life) Silver Medalist: Kelsey Pudney, (Center for Counseling, Health and Wellness) Bronze Medalist: Rebecca Creamer, (Center for Counseling, Health and Wellness) (Insert the...
Wellness Wednesday Chair Massages
Treat Yourself to a Chair Massage for Wellness Wednesdays. Ithaca Massage Station will be on campus Wednesdays through the end of the Fall semester offering chair massages in the Campus Library next to the café. When: Times available between 10am to 2pm on Wednesdays. Cost: $30 for a 20...
Field Hockey Falls to Rochester in Double OT, 1-0
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Ithaca College field hockey team saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end on Friday afternoon at Fauver Stadium as the University of Rochester topped the Bombers, 1-0, in double overtime. With the setback, Ithaca is now 12-3 on the season and 5-1 in the Liberty League, while Rochester improves to 12-4 and 5-1, and controls its own destiny to host the Liberty League Final on November 6.
