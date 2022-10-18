ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

One Of The HV’s Most Beloved Restaurants Is Closing

Since 1993, hungry customers looking for delicious and unique food flocked from all over the Hudson Valley and beyond to visit one of the most special restaurants in our area. 29 years and two locations later, their doors are closing. Restaurants Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY. The Hudson Valley...
ROSENDALE, NY
Big Frog 104

Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant

A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
NEWBURGH, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Warwick Story Share #2 captivates

When We the People Warwick’s Story Share program debuted to a large and appreciative audience in June, the hope was that a Warwick tradition would be launched. With a similar outcome for Warwick Story Share #2 on October 14 at Mountain Lake Park lodge (the former Kutz Camp), that hope had the support of another large and enthusiastic audience.
WARWICK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Oct 19 – Oct 25

All aboard. Kingston Model Train and Railroad Hobby Show at the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center at 467 Broadway in Kingston on October 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show features 11,000 square feet of operating layouts, dealer and vendor tables and large scale garden railroad train display. Also, there are toy train raffles, food and refreshments, free door and show prize giveaways, and Thomas the Tank engine trains. For more information go to.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Family-Run Supermarket Opens New Location In Danbury

A family-run supermarket has expanded to a new location in Fairfield County. Caraluzzi’s Markets opened its new Danbury location at 102 Mill Plain Road earlier this month. The owners also operate locations in Bethel, Wilton, and Newtown, along with numerous wine and spirits stores. The owners said the Danbury...
DANBURY, CT
pikecountycourier.com

High Tea Room opening in Port Jervis

Mariola Jedynasty, owner of Awakening NY, in Port Jervis, recalled the history that brought her from Poland to Port Jervis, where she is opening a tea room in her wellness boutique. “In my college years, during my visit to Greece I observed their rich culture and relaxing ways of spending...
PORT JERVIS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale

I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
PORT JERVIS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Famous ‘Design Gurus’ Put Stunning Rhinebeck Home on Market

Founders of the world-renowned design studio Apparatus are selling their Hudson Valley home that's a modernist oasis. Gabriel Hendifar and Jeremy Anderson are the founders of Apparatus, a New York City-based design studio that "explores the relationship of lighting, furniture, objects and spaces." With locations in New York, L.A. and London, the duo has been called the "Pied Pipers of Design" and has famously held lavish parties attended by the most celebrated architects and designers.
RHINEBECK, NY

