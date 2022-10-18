Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Stop-Work Orders Issued for Belleville High School ProjectMorristown MinuteBelleville, NJ
Man Killed Crossing Bronx River ParkwayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
‘CannaStock’ festival and fair held on Saturday
"CannaStock" will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Colony Beer Garden in Woodstock.
Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County
A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
2 Ulster Faves to Offer Limited Edition Burger this Weekend Only
Call it a meeting of the minds. Or a meeting of the Moons, as the case may be. One of Kingston’s most popular burger joints will be teaming up with one of Woodstock’s favorite bagel places, and the results are going to be amazing. I was just reading about it and my mouth is watering. Want to hear more?
One Of The HV’s Most Beloved Restaurants Is Closing
Since 1993, hungry customers looking for delicious and unique food flocked from all over the Hudson Valley and beyond to visit one of the most special restaurants in our area. 29 years and two locations later, their doors are closing. Restaurants Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY. The Hudson Valley...
Popular Ulster County Gym Closed, Locals Wondering ‘Is it for Good?’
Has anyone else noticed that there haven't been any cars or people in or around one popular gym in Highland?. The gym, located on Route 9W in Highland has been around for many years but has the gym closed down? That's the question that gym members, Highland residents, and anyone who drives by every day has been asking over the last week or so.
Movie Shown in Hudson Valley Theaters Causing Viewers to Faint
A new movie that is being screened in the Hudson Valley is supposed to be so horrifying and disgusting that it is causing moviegoers to vomit and pass out. Have you seen it yet?. It's October and this is that time of year when being scared is actually kind of...
Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant
A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
warwickadvertiser.com
Warwick Story Share #2 captivates
When We the People Warwick’s Story Share program debuted to a large and appreciative audience in June, the hope was that a Warwick tradition would be launched. With a similar outcome for Warwick Story Share #2 on October 14 at Mountain Lake Park lodge (the former Kutz Camp), that hope had the support of another large and enthusiastic audience.
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Oct 19 – Oct 25
All aboard. Kingston Model Train and Railroad Hobby Show at the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center at 467 Broadway in Kingston on October 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show features 11,000 square feet of operating layouts, dealer and vendor tables and large scale garden railroad train display. Also, there are toy train raffles, food and refreshments, free door and show prize giveaways, and Thomas the Tank engine trains. For more information go to.
Popular Family-Run Supermarket Opens New Location In Danbury
A family-run supermarket has expanded to a new location in Fairfield County. Caraluzzi’s Markets opened its new Danbury location at 102 Mill Plain Road earlier this month. The owners also operate locations in Bethel, Wilton, and Newtown, along with numerous wine and spirits stores. The owners said the Danbury...
History Nerds Thrilled, Rare Orange County NY Documents Now Available
Have you ever wanted to research something and been limited only be your ability to do the research? This might shock you, in this very digital age, but not all documents can be found on the internet. Yep, pretty shocking indeed. What about being able to search deeper? To find...
pikecountycourier.com
High Tea Room opening in Port Jervis
Mariola Jedynasty, owner of Awakening NY, in Port Jervis, recalled the history that brought her from Poland to Port Jervis, where she is opening a tea room in her wellness boutique. “In my college years, during my visit to Greece I observed their rich culture and relaxing ways of spending...
Owners Of Mexican Restaurant In Port Chester Announce Plans To Close
A longtime restaurant in Westchester County is set to close its doors in the coming weeks. Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant in Port Chester is set to close at the end of the month, the owners announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. "To our loyal guests, we wanted you to hear it...
Mac-Less in Wappingers – Popular Mac N’ Cheese Spot Closes Dutchess County Location
Mac n' cheese lovers in the Dutchess County area may be feeling a little, well, not so gouda these days, perhaps a little bleu, as a popular restaurant known for their extensive mac n' cheese offerings has announced that they have officially closed the doors to their Wappingers Falls location.
Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale
I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
$1 Million Goes To Putnam Hospital To Help Reopen Birthing Center
State-funded grants and community donations totaling $1 million will go to a hospital located in the Hudson Valley to help it reopen its birthing center. Upgrades to the Putnam Hospital's birthing center are being funded by three major sources, according to Nuvance Health, which owns the hospital in Carmel:. A...
Two villages in Upstate NY named on list of most beautiful small towns in America
Big cities are often touted as the ultimate centers of life and culture, but small town charm can be irresistible as you walk down a historic main street, taking in the scenery and local flavors. Architectural Digest (AD) has put together a list of picturesque places with petite populations and two Upstate New York towns made the list.
Is ‘The Poughkeepsie Tapes’ the Most Disturbing Film Ever Made?
One of the creepiest films ever made take place in Poughkeepsie, New York. What exactly is The Poughkeepsie Tapes about? Is it a true story and is it worth watching before Halloween?. I love Halloween. Like most people I'm spending the weeks leading up to the big day I'm constantly...
Famous ‘Design Gurus’ Put Stunning Rhinebeck Home on Market
Founders of the world-renowned design studio Apparatus are selling their Hudson Valley home that's a modernist oasis. Gabriel Hendifar and Jeremy Anderson are the founders of Apparatus, a New York City-based design studio that "explores the relationship of lighting, furniture, objects and spaces." With locations in New York, L.A. and London, the duo has been called the "Pied Pipers of Design" and has famously held lavish parties attended by the most celebrated architects and designers.
News 12 gets sneak peek of West Nyack park ahead of its opening to public
The $4.4 million project received $1.3 million in state grants to mitigate flooding in the area and recreate wetlands.
