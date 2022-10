ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Ithaca College field hockey team saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end on Friday afternoon at Fauver Stadium as the University of Rochester topped the Bombers, 1-0, in double overtime. With the setback, Ithaca is now 12-3 on the season and 5-1 in the Liberty League, while Rochester improves to 12-4 and 5-1, and controls its own destiny to host the Liberty League Final on November 6.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO