Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
4 Great Steakhouses in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Related
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing.
WALA-TV FOX10
Jackson County SO: Shots fired during pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Shots were fired in Jackson County during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon after an armed carjacking suspect held up an elderly man and his wife. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the unidentified suspect allegedly robbed the couple around 3:15 p.m. at a church in St. Martin, Miss. The suspect took off in the victim’s car and deputies located it a short time later. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began.
Picayune Item
MHP works fatal collision in Harrison County
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 West in Harrison County. A 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Franklin Culler of St Amant, LA, traveled west on Interstate 10 when it collided with a 2023 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Changyi Ren of Arcadia, CA, that was parked on the westbound shoulder on Interstate 10. Franklin Culler received fatal injuries from the crash.
Officer-involved shooting reported in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson County. Investigators said the shooting, which involved the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave. Once the investigation has been completed, MBI will share their findings […]
WAPT
MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Vancleave
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave, Mississippi. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents...
WLOX
Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a Highway 613 crash Sunday, were announced Wednesday morning. The best friends will be memorialized in a joint funeral service Saturday. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church...
WLOX
Man arrested, held on 6 charges after armed carjacking in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested and charged after a reported armed carjacking Wednesday ended in gunfire. Sheriff Mike Ezell announced the arrest of 32-year-old Nathan Thomas Cook Thursday morning. He’s being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond for the following charges:
wxxv25.com
Driver killed in accident on I-10 near County Farm Road is identified
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened overnight on I-10. The accident happened about 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the County Farm Road exit. Two tractor trailer rigs were involved. One driver died and the other was taken to a local hospital. Harrison County Coroner...
Two Mississippi teens found dead after apparent accident following homecoming dance
Two Mississippi teens who attended their school’s homecoming dance Saturday night and were later reported missing by family members have been found dead after an apparent single-car accident. Bayleigh Bowlin, 16, and Chloe Taylor, 16, were found dead Sunday night. Both of the teens attended East Central High School...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunshots in Grand Bay following homecoming tradition leave significant damage
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 has a first-hand account of what happened in Grand Bay earlier this month. Someone opened fire on a group of teens out rolling toilet paper through yards. One person’s truck was hit by gunfire, so badly he had to replace the whole door.
Black Lives Matter: Family Of Jaheim McMillan’s Family Demanding Release Of Body Camera Video From Fatal Shooting
Jaheim McMillan’s family demands release of body camera video of the fatal shooting outside of a local convenience store
WMAZ
Father, husband killed during carjacking; family reflects on his life
MONROE, Ga. — The family of Chris Eberhart is still in shock at the random and senseless crime that took the life of their loved one last week. Atlanta Police said Eberhart was shot to death during a carjacking around 7 a.m last Thursday. The suspect, Travis Landrey, was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama. He was caught inside Eberhart’s stolen truck.
WLOX
Carnival rides light up the sky at the Jackson County fair
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A large attraction is open for business in Jackson County. Hundreds are making their way to the fairgrounds for a week of fun. Carnival rides light the sky in Pascagoula. The Jackson County Fair is back with fan favorites. ”I have a lot of memories with...
WLOX
Man arrested after reportedly ramming truck with daughter inside, authorities say
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities arrested a Harrison County man after a reported argument turned violent on Saturday. Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of aggravated assault-domestic violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a residence...
Mobile Police respond to 2 shots fired scenes Tuesday, looking for suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to two separate shots fired calls Tuesday, Oct. 18, and are looking for the suspects in both incidents, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Bank Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. Through investigation, officers learned a “known male […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Man beats, chokes woman
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man tries to convince a woman SHE owes HIM money-but when she disagrees, he really makes her pay. That’s according to Mobile Police. Take a look at the mug shot for 30 year old Terrell Moultrie. This past Tuesday morning, the 11th, investigators say he went to the woman’s apartment in the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore Street, around 6:30. But he wasn’t there to ask to borrow some sugar for his coffee. Police tell FOX10 News Fugitive Files, Moultrie banged on the woman’s door, until she opened it. When she did, he barged in, demanding she pay him the money she owed him. But when she said she didn’t owe him any money, that’s when investigators say Moultrie started punching, then choking her, before stealing her cell phone, and leaving. The woman’s ok, but Moultrie is still out there, some where. According to M-P-D, Moultrie is charged with 3rd Degree Robbery, but also has a prior history of domestic violence, property theft, and drug charges.
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County Suspect Arrested on Three Charges of Assault
On Monday, October 17, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Keith Fairley from Gulfport, Miss. on three counts of Aggravated Assault, but two included domestic violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, county deputies responded to a residence at County Farm...
WLOX
Moss Point School District making push for greater gains
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - One month ago, the Moss Point School District made an unexpected move by putting superintendent Shannon Vincent on administrative leave. So far, the transition seems to be a smooth one. Wednesday morning, the district’s new interim superintendent told the Moss Point Area Council of the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Man accused of shooting boyfriend of ex surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Eight Mile man wanted in connection with an August shooting on Dickens Street surrendered at the Mobile County Metro Jail. Kirk Darnez Edwards, 32, turned himself in on Tuesday. According to Mobile police, Edward broke into a home on Dickens Street in the Toulminville area...
WALA-TV FOX10
Teens’ vehicle shot at after rolling houses with toilet paper
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Kids were out late teepeeing houses one night, and then their car was shot at. Investigators still don’t know who fired at the teenagers. It happened Oct. 7 near Grand Bay Wilmer Road and Old Pascagoula Road. Witnesses said about 20 teens were rolling houses and a group got in a vehicle and started to drive away when shots were fired at them.
Comments / 1