Hurley, MS

WALA-TV FOX10

Jackson County SO: Shots fired during pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Shots were fired in Jackson County during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon after an armed carjacking suspect held up an elderly man and his wife. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the unidentified suspect allegedly robbed the couple around 3:15 p.m. at a church in St. Martin, Miss. The suspect took off in the victim’s car and deputies located it a short time later. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

MHP works fatal collision in Harrison County

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 West in Harrison County. A 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Franklin Culler of St Amant, LA, traveled west on Interstate 10 when it collided with a 2023 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Changyi Ren of Arcadia, CA, that was parked on the westbound shoulder on Interstate 10. Franklin Culler received fatal injuries from the crash.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Officer-involved shooting reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson County. Investigators said the shooting, which involved the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave. Once the investigation has been completed, MBI will share their findings […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Vancleave

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave, Mississippi. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a Highway 613 crash Sunday, were announced Wednesday morning. The best friends will be memorialized in a joint funeral service Saturday. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church...
MOSS POINT, MS
WMAZ

Father, husband killed during carjacking; family reflects on his life

MONROE, Ga. — The family of Chris Eberhart is still in shock at the random and senseless crime that took the life of their loved one last week. Atlanta Police said Eberhart was shot to death during a carjacking around 7 a.m last Thursday. The suspect, Travis Landrey, was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama. He was caught inside Eberhart’s stolen truck.
ATLANTA, GA
WLOX

Carnival rides light up the sky at the Jackson County fair

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A large attraction is open for business in Jackson County. Hundreds are making their way to the fairgrounds for a week of fun. Carnival rides light the sky in Pascagoula. The Jackson County Fair is back with fan favorites. ”I have a lot of memories with...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Man beats, chokes woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man tries to convince a woman SHE owes HIM money-but when she disagrees, he really makes her pay. That’s according to Mobile Police. Take a look at the mug shot for 30 year old Terrell Moultrie. This past Tuesday morning, the 11th, investigators say he went to the woman’s apartment in the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore Street, around 6:30. But he wasn’t there to ask to borrow some sugar for his coffee. Police tell FOX10 News Fugitive Files, Moultrie banged on the woman’s door, until she opened it. When she did, he barged in, demanding she pay him the money she owed him. But when she said she didn’t owe him any money, that’s when investigators say Moultrie started punching, then choking her, before stealing her cell phone, and leaving. The woman’s ok, but Moultrie is still out there, some where. According to M-P-D, Moultrie is charged with 3rd Degree Robbery, but also has a prior history of domestic violence, property theft, and drug charges.
MOBILE, AL
thegazebogazette.com

Harrison County Suspect Arrested on Three Charges of Assault

On Monday, October 17, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Keith Fairley from Gulfport, Miss. on three counts of Aggravated Assault, but two included domestic violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, county deputies responded to a residence at County Farm...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Moss Point School District making push for greater gains

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - One month ago, the Moss Point School District made an unexpected move by putting superintendent Shannon Vincent on administrative leave. So far, the transition seems to be a smooth one. Wednesday morning, the district’s new interim superintendent told the Moss Point Area Council of the...
MOSS POINT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Teens’ vehicle shot at after rolling houses with toilet paper

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Kids were out late teepeeing houses one night, and then their car was shot at. Investigators still don’t know who fired at the teenagers. It happened Oct. 7 near Grand Bay Wilmer Road and Old Pascagoula Road. Witnesses said about 20 teens were rolling houses and a group got in a vehicle and started to drive away when shots were fired at them.
GRAND BAY, AL

