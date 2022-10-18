Carrie Underwood perform in concert or on any award show, you can bet she's singing live! In fact, Carrie tells Rolling Stone that she has no use for any artist who doesn't do the same. She said, “I love to sing, and I’ve always taken pride in the work I’ve put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good. Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn’t sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating. I’d lose respect for them. Or when I’d go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, “You can’t hit the notes! Why’d you record them if you can’t sing them?” That stuff is important to me.”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO