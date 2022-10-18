Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams, Olivia Wilde, Mindy Kaling + More!
WENDY WILLIAMS IS ‘BETTER THAN EVER’ AFTER LEAVING WELLNESS FACILITY: Wendy Williams' publicist, Shawn Zanotti, exclusively told Entertainment Tonight that the former talk show host is “home and healing” after entering a wellness facility in August. “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,” Zanotti said. Williams also shared a message for her supporters: “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.”
LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Accident
LeAnn Rimes shared that her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, was involved in a serious accident… The post LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Accident appeared first on Outsider.
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Billy Ray Cyrus And Girlfriend Engaged?
Is Billy Ray Cyrus engaged? According to reports, his recent social media post supports the theory. On Tuesday (October 18th), the 61-year-old singer and his girlfriend, Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, who is allegedly in her 20s, posted a picture of themselves embracing while Firerose shows off a large engagement ring. The...
Quickies: Demi Lovato, Johnny Rzeznik, Glass Animals, The Weeknd
Demi Lovato brought out Johnny Rzeznik to perform at her show in in New York. The Goo Goo Dolls frontman was a big surprise to the audience which sang along with him and Lovato to his 1998 hit, “Iris.” Rzeznik is from the area and is native to Buffalo, New York.
Carrie Underwood On Why She’d ‘Lose Respect’ For Certain Artists
Carrie Underwood perform in concert or on any award show, you can bet she's singing live! In fact, Carrie tells Rolling Stone that she has no use for any artist who doesn't do the same. She said, “I love to sing, and I’ve always taken pride in the work I’ve put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good. Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn’t sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating. I’d lose respect for them. Or when I’d go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, “You can’t hit the notes! Why’d you record them if you can’t sing them?” That stuff is important to me.”
