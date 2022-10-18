Read full article on original website
thepulsepensacola.com
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity Receives $103,820 From Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area Award
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity was named one of 11 area nonprofits in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to receive a grant award of $103,820 at the IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area Annual Meeting on Oct. 16, 2022. IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization now 1,100 members strong,...
pensacolastate.edu
Christina Hamburg started PSC at 14. Now 19, she already has Associate in Arts degree and will soon earn RN Associate of Science degree
Christina Hamburg just turned 19 in July, but she’s already earned an Associate in Arts – Psychology degree from Pensacola State College and will soon finish her Associate of Science RN degree. Still, she doesn’t officially complete high school until December, even though she completed most of her...
New procedure comes to the Panhandle
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Imagine, every time you eat having heartburn, acid indigestion, or worse. That’s the reality for about 20% of Americans living with acid reflux or GERD. Acid reflux can make life miserable for those that suffer the symptoms. But the effects can be very serious, leading to permanent damage to the […]
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology Welcomes New PA
Cameron Bass, MHS, PA-C, knew she wanted to work at Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology because of the practice’s outstanding reputation. Fortunately, the doctors and staff were just as impressed with her. In September 2022, Bass began providing general medical dermatology services at the Niceville office. Bass provides skin...
Meet members of the 12 Strong Horse Soldiers in Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 of the 12 ODA 595 Horse Soldiers are making their way to Okaloosa County for a historic event. For the first time on Oct. 22, the men who bravely went into Afghanistan after the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001, will be gathered in the same room for […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $19,999,999, This Idyllic Legacy Home in Santa Rosa Beach offer An Unparalleled Gulf Front Lifestyle
146 Montgomery Street Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 146 Montgomery St, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a well-traveled coastal retreat featuring iconic architectural styling prominently positioned to offer an unparalleled Gulf Front lifestyle along the pristine white sand beaches of Seagrove, Florida. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 146 Montgomery Street, please contact Spears Group (Phone: 850-974-1761) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
Crestview girl loses fight to Leukemia
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — 4-year-old Phinley Huisken died Wednesday night, the day before her 5th birthday. Phinley died battling a rare form of Leukemia. WKRG News 5 first introduced Phinley and her cancer-survivor father Travis in May of 2022. Doctors diagnosed Phinley with AML, Leukemia that infects 500 to 700 people every year. The Okaloosa […]
Planned logistics park in Baldwin County receives commission approval
Increasing economic and industrial growth in Mobile and Baldwin County is spurring the creation of a new logistics center in north Baldwin County, outside of Bay Minette. Ward Properties, a Mobile-based real estate firm, is hoping to construct a 1.5-2 million square foot logistics park in north Baldwin County, off Live Oak Landing campsite. On Tuesday, the Baldwin County Commission officially signed off on the project, issuing a letter of support.
thepulsepensacola.com
Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosts “Black Tie & Boots” Gala
On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosted the 1st Annual Engagement Awards at the Black Tie & Boots event. The gala is hosted annually to honor supporters of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the mission and employees of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by strengthening the bond between the Sheriff’s Office and the community that it serves. Funds raised by the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation do not replace tax dollars and are instead utilized to complement the funding received directly by the Sheriff’s Office.
Two bikers hit by vehicle at Blue Angel Parkway and Sorrento Road
Bicyclist killed at Sorrento Road just west of Blue Angel Parkway. Pensacola, Fla - (OBA) - Around 7:05pm last evening two bicyclists were traveling westbound on State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) near the edge of the roadway when a Toyota Highlander also traveling westbound on State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) struck the bicyclists.
Fort Walton Beach, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fort Walton Beach. The Bay High School football team will have a game with Fort Walton Beach High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The B. T. Washington High School - Pensacola football team will have a game with Choctawhatchee High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
thepulsepensacola.com
Manna Night at the Pensacola Interstate Fair is Oct. 26
Manna Night at the Pensacola Interstate Fair is Wednesday, October 26. Fairgoers are asked to bring nonperishable food donations to benefit the hungry served by Manna Food Bank in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. In exchange for a donation of three canned-good food items, each person will receive $3 off adult admission all night long.
One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest
When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
2-day Country Music Beach Festival coming to Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A two-day country music festival will be held this fall on Okaloosa Island. For its inaugural year, The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will be free for general admission. MT Productions is hosting the festival in partnership with the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. Okaloosa County local and organizer Tripp […]
18-wheeler crash on Bayway catches SUV on fire, leaking fuel: Mobile Fire Rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed they are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened on the Bayway going westbound near the intersection of I-10 and Battleship Parkway. An SUV is on fire and MFRD crews are working to put it out. The […]
Mobile bakery comes back stronger after COVID
In tonight's What's Working, a Mobile bakery has rebounded from Covid, better than before.
A guide to the 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is coming to Naval Air Station Pensacola in November. Here is a guide on everything you need to know about this year’s 100 Years of Carrier Aviation show. Event days: Friday, Nov. 11 Saturday, Nov. 12 Event Times 8 a.m. – Gates open to […]
Lawsuit: Alabama transportation director ‘abused his position’ and had ‘personal vendetta’ against toll bridge operator
The director of the state’s transportation department has been on a mission to destroy the operators of a private toll bridge in Baldwin County for years, according to a new civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Montgomery Circuit Court. The 25-page complaint filed by attorneys representing the Baldwin County Bridge...
