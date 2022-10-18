A New Film on Emmet Till, Nellie Mae Rowe's Work at the Brooklyn Museum, Dangerous Healthcare Workers, 'All That Breathes', Bird Migration

WNYC Culture and Arts Editor Steve Smith joins Weekend Edition host David Furst to chat about arts highlights in New York City this week. 1. "Edward Hopper's New York" You don't want to be the only one among your friends who hasn't seen "Edward Hopper's New York," a new exhibition that opened this week at the Whitney Museum of American Art. Hopper is probably best known for his 1942 painting "Nighthawks," a familiar image that depicts a handful of people inside a brightly illuminated diner, on a dark corner in what could be some Greenwich Village of the mind. He was born in Upper Nyack in 1882, but spent nearly all of his mature career here, and his images of New York City are the focus of this powerful new show, in which the quieter corners of our metropolis are depicted with the gentle melancholy and luminous glow we associate with his work. Through March 5.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO