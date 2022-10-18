I have spent my entire adult life involved in the political process of this great experiment we call America. I have voted absentee from a war zone. Represented my neighborhood at the GOP county and state primaries. Helped draft legislation that passed in the Utah State Legislature and worked in the Senate in DC. I can tell you, in all that time, I have never seen the level of childish bickering that we are currently seeing from Marc Ensign and his bitter friends in the Cache County Council.

4 DAYS AGO