Logan, UT

ksl.com

A streak ends: Wildcats face toughest test in top 5 matchup with Montana State

OGDEN — Something's gotta give on Saturday as both Weber State and Montana State bring unbeaten streaks into their matchup in Bozeman, Montana. The Wildcats have won eight games in a row, which dates back to the end of last season, and is riding and eight-game road winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bobcats have a 16-game home winning streak on the line when the two teams meet (1 p.m. MDT, ESPN+).
BOZEMAN, MT
ksl.com

Sky View rolls past Hurricane in first round of 4A tournament

SMITHFIELD — The margin for error is slim when facing a region champion on the road in the state playoffs. On a sun-drenched Cache Valley Friday afternoon against Sky View, Hurricane found that out the hard way. The No. 10 seed in the 4A state tournament marched down the...
HURRICANE, UT
Atlas Obscura

The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross

For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
KAYSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Vehicle goes into canal after crash in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — A pickup truck ended up in a canal in Box Elder County Thursday morning following a two-car crash. The incident happened at 1600 E. Main Street in Tremonton at approximately 7:01 a.m. Sgt. Austin Bowcutt with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle ran...
TREMONTON, UT
ksl.com

Man suspected in Utah serial robberies arrested in Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY — Colorado police on Monday arrested a man on suspicion of committing a series of robberies along the Wasatch Front in August and September. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah, was arrested in Greenwood Village, Colorado, according to the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office. Hagans was detained by the Greenwood Village Police Department with assistance from FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
davishighnews.com

A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street

As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
KAYSVILLE, UT
Idaho State Journal

Special homecoming thrown for terminally ill student

The community at Green Canyon High School came together on Saturday, the night of Homecoming, to help make the wishes of a student come true. In early August, everything changed for Green Canyon junior Sydney Howell when she was diagnosed with stage-four Rhabdomyosarcoma — a rare type of cancer. Jen Folkman, a friend of Howell’s mother, said Howell became very sick the day after her birthday. When her mom took...
HYDE PARK, UT
kvnutalk

The pettiness needs to stop – Cache Valley Daily

I have spent my entire adult life involved in the political process of this great experiment we call America. I have voted absentee from a war zone. Represented my neighborhood at the GOP county and state primaries. Helped draft legislation that passed in the Utah State Legislature and worked in the Senate in DC. I can tell you, in all that time, I have never seen the level of childish bickering that we are currently seeing from Marc Ensign and his bitter friends in the Cache County Council.
kslnewsradio.com

Mark Pozzuoli, Kaysville Junior High School

“This individual goes above and beyond to mentor his science students both present and former. He promotes a sense of trust, honesty and encourages everyone he contacts to do their best. His dedication to his family is beyond reproach. His tireless devotion to his father is truly commendable. He is always there to take care of his dad’s medical needs.”
ksl.com

1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on SR 193 in Layton

LAYTON — A 75-year-old man was killed and a woman was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle collision on state Route 193 in Layton on Thursday. Layton Sgt. Michael Donnelly said police were called around 4:49 p.m. and responded to a collision at 931 East and Route 193. Donnelly said that a 50-year-old woman was driving an SUV westbound on Route 193, and collided with the driver's side of a pickup truck as it was coming out of the entrance of the Quail Ridge mobile home park.
LAYTON, UT

