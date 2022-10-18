Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A streak ends: Wildcats face toughest test in top 5 matchup with Montana State
OGDEN — Something's gotta give on Saturday as both Weber State and Montana State bring unbeaten streaks into their matchup in Bozeman, Montana. The Wildcats have won eight games in a row, which dates back to the end of last season, and is riding and eight-game road winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bobcats have a 16-game home winning streak on the line when the two teams meet (1 p.m. MDT, ESPN+).
ksl.com
Sky View rolls past Hurricane in first round of 4A tournament
SMITHFIELD — The margin for error is slim when facing a region champion on the road in the state playoffs. On a sun-drenched Cache Valley Friday afternoon against Sky View, Hurricane found that out the hard way. The No. 10 seed in the 4A state tournament marched down the...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
Atlas Obscura
The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross
For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
KSLTV
Vehicle goes into canal after crash in Tremonton
TREMONTON, Utah — A pickup truck ended up in a canal in Box Elder County Thursday morning following a two-car crash. The incident happened at 1600 E. Main Street in Tremonton at approximately 7:01 a.m. Sgt. Austin Bowcutt with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle ran...
ksl.com
Man suspected in Utah serial robberies arrested in Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY — Colorado police on Monday arrested a man on suspicion of committing a series of robberies along the Wasatch Front in August and September. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah, was arrested in Greenwood Village, Colorado, according to the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office. Hagans was detained by the Greenwood Village Police Department with assistance from FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
Gephardt Daily
New info released after combat jet crashes, burns at Hill Air Force Base; pilot of F-35A Lighting II ejects safely
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators at Hill Air Force Base are asking for the public’s help as they try to determine the cause of Wednesday night’s crash of an F-35A Lightning II jet fighter, considered the most sophisticated type of combat aircraft in the U.S. arsenal.
davishighnews.com
A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street
As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
ksl.com
From near-death to starring in a movie: a Snowbasin teen's miraculous recovery
MOUNTAIN GREEN — For more than 70 years, the annual Warren Miller ski movie has created an iconic gathering for skiers to get stoked for the season. A local teenager will debut in this year's film, "Daymaker." Warren Miller is practically synonymous with ski films. Last winter, Tyler Blocker's...
Special homecoming thrown for terminally ill student
The community at Green Canyon High School came together on Saturday, the night of Homecoming, to help make the wishes of a student come true. In early August, everything changed for Green Canyon junior Sydney Howell when she was diagnosed with stage-four Rhabdomyosarcoma — a rare type of cancer. Jen Folkman, a friend of Howell’s mother, said Howell became very sick the day after her birthday. When her mom took...
kvnutalk
Salt Lake man arrested for attempting to kidnap Logan woman – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Salt Lake City man is being held in jail, accused of kidnapping a Logan woman and holding her against her will. Tony Ngoy Bokomba was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday, after law enforcement tracked him and the alleged victim to a Nibley park.
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: Layton residents should check water bills for overcharges
LAYTON — Several residents in Layton have contacted Get Gephardt, saying their water bill is extremely high. This was not a situation of people using too much water — it was a billing issue. Geno Malone said he has been conserving water, even going so far as to...
kvnutalk
The pettiness needs to stop – Cache Valley Daily
I have spent my entire adult life involved in the political process of this great experiment we call America. I have voted absentee from a war zone. Represented my neighborhood at the GOP county and state primaries. Helped draft legislation that passed in the Utah State Legislature and worked in the Senate in DC. I can tell you, in all that time, I have never seen the level of childish bickering that we are currently seeing from Marc Ensign and his bitter friends in the Cache County Council.
kslnewsradio.com
Mark Pozzuoli, Kaysville Junior High School
“This individual goes above and beyond to mentor his science students both present and former. He promotes a sense of trust, honesty and encourages everyone he contacts to do their best. His dedication to his family is beyond reproach. His tireless devotion to his father is truly commendable. He is always there to take care of his dad’s medical needs.”
Three suspects arrested after pursuit in North Ogden
North Ogden police arrested three of four suspects that fled from police while responding to a call of suspicious activity on Wednesday afternoon.
Crash in Layton leaves 1 man dead, 1 woman injured
A road is partially closed in Layton following a car crash that killed one person and left another injured.
ksl.com
1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on SR 193 in Layton
LAYTON — A 75-year-old man was killed and a woman was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle collision on state Route 193 in Layton on Thursday. Layton Sgt. Michael Donnelly said police were called around 4:49 p.m. and responded to a collision at 931 East and Route 193. Donnelly said that a 50-year-old woman was driving an SUV westbound on Route 193, and collided with the driver's side of a pickup truck as it was coming out of the entrance of the Quail Ridge mobile home park.
ksl.com
Clearfield man ordered to jail after assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN — A Clearfield man was ordered Friday to serve jail time for assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted...
ksl.com
Utah teacher arrested after allegedly abusing students, more potential victims have come forward
GARLAND, Box Elder County — A teacher at Garland Elementary School is accused of sexually abusing students, according to police. Patrick Alan Green, 59, was booked into the Box Elder County Jail on Monday for investigation of four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Green has since been fired by the Box Elder School District.
