Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Felony charges filed against accused drug dealer in Bloomington following deadly fentanyl overdose
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Felony charges are filed this week against an accused drug dealer in Bloomington following a deadly fentanyl-related overdose. The criminal charges were filed two years and one week after a 24-year-old man died from an overdose at an apartment building on north Walnut. In October...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
iustv.com
UPDATE: IU student found dead in home of Bloomington man died of fentanyl overdose
Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup confirmed Thursday that 20-year-old IU student Avery McMillan, who was found unresponsive in the home of a Bloomington man in August, died from a fentanyl overdose. McMillan died on August 17 after police say she was unable to get into her apartment after returning from...
Indianapolis man gets 9 years for nearly beating girlfriend to death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve nine years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to nearly beating his girlfriend to death in January 2020. Court records show that Dawann Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and attempted obstruction of law, a Level 5 felony, […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Arrest Made in Social Media Investigation
On Friday, a warrant was issued for Kenneth J Getch for Intimidation a Level 6 Felony. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office took Getch into custody without incident and is currently in the Boone County Jail being held on no bond at this time. On Friday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
bloomingtonian.com
Identity of man killed Tuesday in collision on I-69 released by Monroe County Coroner
“The individual that died in the motor vehicle accident Tuesday morning on I69 has been identified as Joseph Crist, 32 of Bloomington. Family has been notified,” said Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup. Earlier report:. The driver of a passenger vehicle died after a collision with a semi-tractor trailer Tuesday...
11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
MyWabashValley.com
Meth-related arrests made in Montezuma
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several search and arrest warrants were made on Wednesday by the Parke County Sheriff’s Department and the Montezuma Town Marshall’s Office. The warrants were focused on the selling and purchasing of methamphetamine in and around the Montezuma area. During the search, four...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested for attempted murder in stabbing Oct. 17
Dekota Collins, a 25-year-old Bloomington man, was arrested Thursday in connection with an attempted murder. According to the probable cause affidavit, Collins allegedly entered the residence of a former partner on Oct. 17 and stabbed Cory Pless, a man who was dating Collins’ former partner and was staying at the residence for the night.
WISH-TV
6 vehicles, including semi, involved in Morgan Co. crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating a crash involving five vehicles and a semi that happened Friday afternoon in Morgan County. Morgan County officials say it happened on Mann Road and State Road 144 just before 3 p.m. That’s east of Mooresville and northwest of Bargersville.
WANE-TV
Indiana parents arrested on drug charges: ISP
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two parents were arrested at their home Sunday afternoon on several drug charges, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Around 11:30 p.m., state police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies went to a house on SR 67 in Bruceville with a search warrant. Officers had received a citizen’s complaint earlier in the day reporting suspected drug activity at the house, according to the release.
Cause of death pending after man found inside burned car in Kroger parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS – Several questions remain unanswered after a man was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the individual as 60-year-old John Douglas Gray and said the “cause and manner” of his death are pending. Indianapolis firefighters were called to 5350 E. Thompson Rd. around 3 […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Garrett, 30, of Washington, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $25,000. Stephen Fitzgerald, 67, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of OVWI Refusal. Bond was set at $2,000.
korncountry.com
Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
20-year-old Lawrence man charged following armed bank robbery in Fishers
A 20-year-old Lawrence man is facing 12 charges after being arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery in Fishers last week.
salemleader.com
Pekin man facing a number of felony burglary charges
A Pekin man is facing a number of felony charges stemming from an alleged incident that took place Oct. 5. Jonathan A. Martin, 31, Pekin, is being charged with residential entry, a Level 6 felony burglary charge, two Level 4 felony charges for burglary and also a Level 5 burglary charge. In addition to the felonies, Martin is facing two misdemeanor charges, one for criminal mischief and another for criminal trespassing.
Woman dies at hospital after being shot on Indy's east side
A woman died at a local hospital Tuesday after being shot on Indianapolis' west side, according to IMPD.
IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
Comments / 0