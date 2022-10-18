Read full article on original website
Making Minimum Wage? Affordable Housing A Joke In Minnesota
I am truly frustrated with the cost of housing across our country right now. I remember moving back to Minnesota as a single parent with three boys, wondering how I would ever be able to afford a place for my family working on my own. The answer to that question was...I really couldn't.
Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council – Ward 4
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - In the race for St. Cloud City Council in Ward 4 incumbent Mike Conway is being challenged by Hassan Yussuf. Conway has lived in St. Cloud since 1991 and is just finishing up his first term on the city council. He says he's running for re-election so he can help keep the momentum going from his first term in office.
Benton County Seeking Feedback on Mayhew Lake Road Study
SAUK RAPIDS -- Benton County is holding an open house to gather feedback on a study of Mayhew Lake Road. Concerns have been growing about the road's ability to handle the increased traffic load and the speed of traffic through that corridor. A consultant will be offering some ideas for...
Because of Gun Violence – MOA Testing a New Security System
Whether we (Minnesotans) think the Mall of America is a tourist stop or not, people from other places think it is. It's actually a "destination" and people from other states and countries come to Minnesota just to check out the Mall of America. It's a mall. But it is much...
Willmar Man Indicted For Possessing Guns, Bombs
WILLMAR (WJON News) - A Willmar man has been indicted for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the indictment of 39-year-old Brian Keith Kohls of Willmar. Officials say Kohls allegedly had a short-barreled shotgun and two bombs – none of which were...
Election 2022: 4 People Running for Sauk Rapids City Council
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- There are four people running for two open seats this year on the Sauk Rapids City Council. The two incumbents in the race are Ellen Thronson and Jason Ellering. The two newcomers are Kyle Boron and Clinton Holmgren. Ellen Thronson has lived in the city...
Procession Planned For Fallen Big Lake Police K9 This Weekend
Community members in Big Lake should be advised that the Big Lake Police Department will be having a procession throughout town on Saturday in remembrance of its fallen K9 officer Bruno who passed away last week. The procession will happen on Saturday, October 22nd at 10am and will run from...
Election 2022: 2 Vying for Open St. Cloud Ward 2 Seat
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two women are vying for an open seat on the St. Cloud City Council. Sandra Brakstad and Karen Larson are campaigning for the seat in Ward 2 that is currently held by Steve Laraway. Karen Larson is a retired college professor. She says her top...
Some Items Are Not Returnable At Minnesota Walmarts
I'm not big on returning items to any retailer, so I seldom do. It is nice to know what return policies are at your local retailers, just in case you really do need to return a purchase. Unfortunately, some shoppers abuse return policies and make it tougher on the rest of us.
Stolen Trailer in Linden Township; Dog Stolen in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting four storage units with the lock cut off with items taken from them. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the storage units are located on the 1500 block of 7th Street South. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting on...
Waite Park Officer Avoids Close Call With Distracted Driver
WAITE PARK (WJON News)- It was a close call for a Waite Park police officer last week, who was almost hit by a distracted driver. On Friday, the department was holding a virtual ride along. After finishing a traffic stop on County Road 75, the officer was walking back to his squad when a vehicle failed to move over a lane or slow down for the flashing lights on the squad car.
Man Who Murdered Designer Versace Started Killing Spree in Minnesota
Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Paynesville Teenager Charged For Threatening To Shoot Up School
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) - A Paynesville High School student is charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school. Eighteen-year-old Matthew Herr-Ramirez, of Grove City, is charged with five counts of threats of violence. According to the criminal complaint, Herr-Ramirez had been making threats about bringing a gun to school and...
MN Resettles More Than 500 Last Year
UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota welcomed more than 500 refugees in the past year. The International Institute of Minnesota says 533 refugees have settled in the state, mostly from Somalia, Ethiopia, and the Republic of Congo. The number is almost double the 268 refugees that resettled in Minnesota in 2021 due to the Trump-era resettlement cap.
Former St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Unconscious Woman
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for raping a woman when she was unconscious. Twenty-six-year-old Conor Gross was sentenced to four years and two months behind bars. He was accused of raping the woman in her apartment bathroom after she had passed out from drinking.
St. Cloud Chamber Hires New Planning and Development Director
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has hired a new staff member to lead the Downtown Alliance. The chamber announced Tuesday the hiring of Tyler Bevier who will serve as the Director of Downtown Planning and Development. He will work closely with the St....
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Rice Police Warning Residents About Potential Email Scam
RICE (WJON News) - Residents in Rice are being asked to stay on alert on a potential email scam. The Rice Police Department says they've received reports that someone has been sending emails which appear to have been sent from Rice officers. The police department says if you have received...
