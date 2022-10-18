Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Building New Sartell Location
SARTELL (WJON News)- Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Professionals is moving to a new location. The mental health clinic is breaking ground this week on a new outpatient mental health clinic and Autism clinic in the Sartell area. Clinic Manager Samantha Keeville says the new facility allows them to expand their programming...
Three Sartell High School Seniors Receive National Merit Honors
SARTELL (WJON News) - Three Sartell High School seniors have received a distinguished honor. Taylor Chaika, Riley Hengel and Zachary Hohenstern received designations in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program. Chaika is a semifinalist, and joins less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors as the highest scoring entrants...
New Scout, Dehler Drive Road Connections Officially Open
SARTELL (WJON News) - A new Sartell roadway is officially open. Sartell officials say the newly constructed Scout and Dehler Drives in south Sartell are open to motorists. These roads will provide quick connections from the Central MN Healthcare Hub to the Community Center and Pinecone Marketplace. There is also...
Benton County Seeking Feedback on Mayhew Lake Road Study
SAUK RAPIDS -- Benton County is holding an open house to gather feedback on a study of Mayhew Lake Road. Concerns have been growing about the road's ability to handle the increased traffic load and the speed of traffic through that corridor. A consultant will be offering some ideas for...
Waite Park Officials Give Update On PFAS Found in Drinking Water
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Waite Park officials posted a video Monday morning providing more information regarding the PFAS chemicals found in the city's water supply. The city learned about these chemicals following voluntary testing, which detected PFAS in all three of the city's wells. Public Works Director Bill Schluenz...
Procession Planned For Fallen Big Lake Police K9 This Weekend
Community members in Big Lake should be advised that the Big Lake Police Department will be having a procession throughout town on Saturday in remembrance of its fallen K9 officer Bruno who passed away last week. The procession will happen on Saturday, October 22nd at 10am and will run from...
Election 2022: 4 People Running for Sauk Rapids City Council
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- There are four people running for two open seats this year on the Sauk Rapids City Council. The two incumbents in the race are Ellen Thronson and Jason Ellering. The two newcomers are Kyle Boron and Clinton Holmgren. Ellen Thronson has lived in the city...
Waite Park Officer Avoids Close Call With Distracted Driver
WAITE PARK (WJON News)- It was a close call for a Waite Park police officer last week, who was almost hit by a distracted driver. On Friday, the department was holding a virtual ride along. After finishing a traffic stop on County Road 75, the officer was walking back to his squad when a vehicle failed to move over a lane or slow down for the flashing lights on the squad car.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Three Can’t-Miss Parades in Minnesota’s “Halloween Capital of the World”
Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us. And I feel like he had the town Anoka in mind when he said that, even if he didn't know it. Have you ever been to Anoka, Minnesota? Truthfully, for years I had driven by a sign that said the towns name, but had never actually step foot into it until last weekend. My mother and I were there for a mother-daughter date, and to see something completely unrelated, so read more on that cool experience HERE, later, if you'd like on that.
Chainsaw Accident Sends Man To Hospital
FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A Richmond man was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital after a chainsaw accident south of Albany. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Farming Township Wednesday afternoon on reports of a man who cut his leg with a chainsaw and could not stop the bleeding. Larry Gorecki of Richmond was reported to have lost consciousness and was moved out of the woods with a tractor by his wife.
Rice Police Warning Residents About Potential Email Scam
RICE (WJON News) - Residents in Rice are being asked to stay on alert on a potential email scam. The Rice Police Department says they've received reports that someone has been sending emails which appear to have been sent from Rice officers. The police department says if you have received...
Willmar Man Indicted For Possessing Guns, Bombs
WILLMAR (WJON News) - A Willmar man has been indicted for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the indictment of 39-year-old Brian Keith Kohls of Willmar. Officials say Kohls allegedly had a short-barreled shotgun and two bombs – none of which were...
Powder Ridge in Kimball Already Making Snow for the Season
If the cold snap we experienced early this week is good for anything, it is good for making snow out in Kimball. Powder Ridge announced on Facebook that they were able to start making snow for the upcoming skiing and snowboarding season. First snowmaking of the season! We can’t wait...
Visit the Ghost Towns of Benton County
Benton County has gone through a lot of changes over the past 175 years. Boom towns burst into existence, only to fade away just a few years later. And yet, remnants and reminders remain of these ghost towns, even today. Come explore them with us.
Two Vehicle Crash Near Avon Sends Driver To Hospital
AVON (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash South of Avon Tuesday night sent one driver to the hospital. Stearns County deputies arrived at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 41 east of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township after 7:30 pm. Officials say a Ford F-150 driven...
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0